Local Crime Watch: Dec 13

A sampling of police reports from November 29 through December 6 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

11/22 – Trespass after warning in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard. Officer Kellington arrested William Gale. He was given a written trespass on August 22, and despite after being advised that he was no longer welcome on the property of a business, he returned.

11/30 – Possession of marijuana in the 800 block of 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle because the driver was not wearing his seat belt. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and when Officer Clague searched the vehicle he found a bag of marijuana on the passenger seat. The driver was eligible for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) program and was given a referral.

Grand theft in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Someone stole a dinghy from the dinghy dock behind the Gulfport Casino.

12/1 – Warrant arrest in the 1000 block of 59th Street South. Officer Smith made contact with Rodney Demers who has an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Demers was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/3 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 5500 block of 15th Avenue South. Someone made entry into two unlocked vehicles and took money from within.

12/5 – Traffic stop/warrant arrest in the 1600 block of 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle because the driver was not wearing his seat belt. A record check on the driver, Antone Dunbar, revealed that he had an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Dunbar was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Burglary – vehicle

12/3, 12:28 a.m., 5500 Block of 15th Avenue South

12/6, 5 p.m., 5300 Block of 17th avenue South

Theft – Shoplifting

11/29, 4:50 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard South

Burglary – structure

12/3, 5:30 p.m., 5600 Block of 15th Avenue South

11/30, 12 a.m., 5200 Block of 12th Avenue South

11/30, 3 p.m., 2600 Block of Upton Street South

Burglary – residence

12/3, 8:30 p.m., 1300 Block of Freemont Street South

Trespass

12/3, 9:15 p.m., 4900 Block of 17th Avenue South

11/29, 8:45 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard South

Theft- petit

12/3, 8 p.m., 5100 Block of Pine Grove Terr South

12/5, 9 p.m., 5800 Block of Tangerine Avenue South

Theft- grand

11/29, 12 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard South

11/29, 3 p.m., 1200 Block of Gray Street South

Missing person

12/1, 8:13 p.m., 1900 Block of 60th Street South

Battery

12/6, 7:50 p.m., 1400 Block of Freemont Street South

St Pete Beach

Battery

12/2, 1:27 a.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Stolen Vehicle

11/29, 12 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

11/30, 1:45 p.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Boulevard

12/3, 5 p.m., 6300 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespass

12/2, 3:25 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Traffic Accident

12/3, 7:45 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard