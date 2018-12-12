Local Crime Watch: Dec 13

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer
Gulfport
11/22 – Trespass after warning in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard. Officer Kellington arrested William Gale. He was given a written trespass on August 22, and despite after being advised that he was no longer welcome on the property of a business, he returned.
11/30 – Possession of marijuana in the 800 block of 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle because the driver was not wearing his seat belt. The vehicle smelled of marijuana and when Officer Clague searched the vehicle he found a bag of marijuana on the passenger seat. The driver was eligible for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) program and was given a referral.
Grand theft in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Someone stole a dinghy from the dinghy dock behind the Gulfport Casino.
12/1 – Warrant arrest in the 1000 block of 59th Street South. Officer Smith made contact with Rodney Demers who has an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Demers was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.
12/3 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 5500 block of 15th Avenue South. Someone made entry into two unlocked vehicles and took money from within.
12/5 – Traffic stop/warrant arrest in the 1600 block of 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle because the driver was not wearing his seat belt. A record check on the driver, Antone Dunbar, revealed that he had an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Dunbar was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.
Burglary – vehicle
12/3, 12:28 a.m., 5500 Block of 15th Avenue South
12/6, 5 p.m., 5300 Block of 17th avenue South
Theft – Shoplifting
11/29, 4:50 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard South
Burglary – structure
12/3, 5:30 p.m., 5600 Block of 15th Avenue South
11/30, 12 a.m., 5200 Block of 12th Avenue South
11/30, 3 p.m., 2600 Block of Upton Street South
Burglary – residence
12/3, 8:30 p.m., 1300 Block of Freemont Street South
Trespass
12/3, 9:15 p.m., 4900 Block of 17th Avenue South
11/29, 8:45 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard South
Theft- petit
12/3, 8 p.m., 5100 Block of Pine Grove Terr South
12/5, 9 p.m., 5800 Block of Tangerine Avenue South
Theft- grand
11/29, 12 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard South
11/29, 3 p.m., 1200 Block of Gray Street South
Missing person
12/1, 8:13 p.m., 1900 Block of 60th Street South
Battery
12/6, 7:50 p.m., 1400 Block of Freemont Street South
St Pete Beach
Battery
12/2, 1:27 a.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard
Stolen Vehicle
11/29, 12 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulf Boulevard
Theft – grand
11/30, 1:45 p.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Boulevard
12/3, 5 p.m., 6300 Block of Gulf Boulevard
Trespass
12/2, 3:25 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Boulevard
Traffic Accident
12/3, 7:45 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard