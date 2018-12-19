Local Crime Watch: Dec 20

A sampling of police reports from December 6 through December 12 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

12/6 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 17th Avenue South. Someone made entry to an unlocked vehicle and stole a purse from within.

12/6 – Battery in the 1400 block of Freemont Street South. A resident reported that she was hit multiple times. She did not have any visible injuries and did not wish to go to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene indicated that no one ever touched the woman, but they did ask that she leave the property because she was causing a disturbance. The battery complaint was unfounded.

12/7 – Crash/follow up investigation at the corner of 53rd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South. A bicyclist attempted to cut across traffic lanes and turned into a car. There were no injuries and no vehicle damage. The bicyclist, Nick Wallace, was later arrested for and outstanding theft charge unrelated to his crash.

12/7 – Burglary to a residence in the 1000 block of 64th Street South. A resident was sitting in their back yard when they heard the sound of their aluminum ladders being moved around. When they walked further into the back yard, they observed an unknown man walking from between the neighbor’s house towards their back yard and one of their ladders missing. The resident asked the male to bring back his ladder. The male returned the ladder while the resident was on the phone with the law enforcement communications center.

12/8 – Battery in the 1800 block of York Street South. A resident advised he had an argument with his roommate and his roommate pushed him. The roommate left the area before officers arrived.

12/8 – Burglary to a residence in the 5700 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone stole a bicycle from their garage when the door was left open.

12/8 – Marchman Act in the 5100 block of 23rd Avenue South. A resident reported that her very intoxicated ex-boyfriend was at her house and had fallen and injured his face. He was refusing to go to the hospital and wanted to walk home, however, he was in no condition to do so. He was taken into protective custody under the Marchman Act and transported to the hospital and then to the jail to sober up.

12/9 – Battery in the 1400 block of 59th Street South. A patient at the assisted-living facility struck an employee.

12/9 – Possession of marijuana at the corner of 18th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. There was an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and approximately eight grams of marijuana was found in the car. The passenger admitted the marijuana belonged to her. She was eligible for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion program and was given a referral.

12/10 – Burglary (attempted) to a vehicle in the 1900 block of 54th Street South. An attempted vehicle burglary was captured on surveillance video. The vehicle was not damaged nor was there any property taken from the location.

12/10 – Arrest on warrant at the corner of 6th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Marshall stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and the driver had an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support. Jovan Gifford was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/10 – Arrest on warrant in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. Carlos Gonzalez was arrested for an outstanding warrant for providing false name to law enforcement.

12/11 – Found lost property in the 4900 block of 28th Avenue South. An officer was dispatched to meet with a mail carrier at the Post Office Located at 4222 22nd Avenue South. The caller found a handgun loaded with nine rounds of ammunition in a holster lying in the in the road in the 4900 block of 28th Ave S. The owner of the firearm was later located.

12/11 – Theft in the 1400 block of 49th Street South. A resident was doing her laundry at Soapy’s when she left her purse unattended sitting on a washer. Someone took her purse that contained $50, her driver’s license and college identification.

12/12 – Stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 55th Street South. A resident left her car running in the driveway. A male got into the vehicle and sped off. The vehicle was recovered later that day in Tampa and three juveniles who reside in Gulfport and St. Petersburg were arrested.

12/12 – Fraud in the 2800 block of 48th Street South. A person located an ad on Craig’s list for a rental property in Gulfport and communicated with a person who claimed to be the property owner. He paid the person $1,550 to rent the property. When he did not receive the keys, he went to the residence to make contact and realized he’d been the victim of a scam.

12/12 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A resident reported that her vehicle that was scratched (“keyed”) through the paint on most of the passenger side.

12/6 through 12/12 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately 29 hours this week. Marine unit officers assisted with the Boca Ciega Yacht Club Christmas boat parade, made contact with 13 boaters, conducted three vessel stops, conducted one safety check and posted two vessels that were moored at the Casino dock longer than the four-hour time limit.

Vandalism – criminal mischief

12/11, midnight, 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Theft – petit

12/10, 2:30 p.m., 2600 block of Pass a Grille Way

Trespassing

12/10, 9:59 p.m., 7800 block of Blind Pass Road