Local Crime Watch: Dec 21

A sampling of police reports from December 7 through December 14 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

12/07 – Theft in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone stole several plants from his residence. A few minutes later, another resident called to report that someone was stashing plants behind a residence in the 5300 block of Newton Avenue South. The plants were recovered and returned to the owner.

12/08 – Warrant arrest at 17th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Rossi conducted a traffic stop for an expired tag. The driver, Jamecia Lassetter, had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor. She was arrested.

12/08 – Theft in the 2200 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that three televisions were stolen from his house. He suspects that workers he hired to do a job at the residence may have stolen the televisions.

12/08 – Narcotics in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. Officers were notified of an individual possibly using intravenous drugs on the north side of a business in the area. Officer Clague made contact with the man. Officer Clague found a needle that was prepared for use with a substance that later tested positive for an unspecified opioid. Jay Oberman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

12/09 – Theft in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard. A resident called to report that he had left his bicycle and cell phone behind the Recreation Center to pick up trash on the beach. The bike was unlocked. When he returned for the bike and phone he discovered they had been stolen.

12/10 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard. Police investigated vandalism to the Christmas lights that decorated the Sunoco gas station on Gulfport Boulevard. This was the second occasion within a week’s time that the lights were cut by somebody overnight.

12/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5000 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident left her minivan unlocked at her residence overnight and someone entered it. Nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

12/10 – Aggravated assault in the 5400 block of Essex Avenue South. A person called to report that male displayed a handgun. When officers arrived they determined that the person with the gun had an argument with someone he knew. He told officers that the other person threatened him so he pulled out the gun to keep him from attacking him. The other person involved, Randy Ramos, was located and told officers he did not wish to pursue charges. Ramos had felony warrants out of Hillsborough County so he was arrested.

12/11 – Information report taken at Stetson University. A faculty member received an email stating that someone had paid the sender to kill him and if the “victim” paid money then he would not carry out the “hit.” The sender would then forward the information on who took out the “contract.” Caller was advised this is a common scam going around.

12/11 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of 29th Avenue South. Someone cut the screen on a door. However, it does not appear that entry was made to a patio area, nor was there any evidence that someone attempted to make entry to the residence.

12/11 – Stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A person reported that he entered a store at approximately 4 p.m., and when he went back out to the parking lot he discovered that his silver scooter had been stolen. He did admit that he may have left the key for the scooter in the ignition.

12/11 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. While Officer Nieves was investigating another crime, he was told that earlier in the day a white male stole items from a store and fled. He was seen getting into the passenger side of a car and the tag number was obtained. Officers know the suspect and there is probable cause for his arrest.

12/12 – Animal call in the 5200 block of Tangerine Avenue South. An officer responded to an individual who had found a brown boxer dog. Police took a picture of the dog and posted it on the Gulfport Police Department Facebook page with a short description. The owner of the dog saw the Facebook post and his dog was returned to him at the Gulfport Police Department.

12/13 – Criminal mischief at Williams Pier. City staff reported that someone removed the “Mary Disston Shipwreck” plaque from the pier. It is unknown if the plaque was stolen or thrown into the water.

12/13 – Theft at the Gulfport Genesis Center. Staff reported a theft of narcotics (pills) from the distribution area. Apparently, everyone at the facility had access to the pills and the new administrator is correcting the problem.

12/13 – Stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A golf cart was stolen from the backyard of a residence. The golf cart is a 1997 Clubcar brand golf cart with palm tree style camouflage.

12/14 – Burglary to a vehicle at Town Shores and possession of marijuana. Kelvin Neal was arrested and charged with burglary to an occupied vehicle after he tried to gain access to an unmarked police vehicle. Detective Sergeant Thomas Woodman was in the vehicle doing surveillance for an unrelated matter inside a Dodge Charger with the engine turned off and the tinted windows rolled up. Woodman saw Neal ride by on a bicycle, drop the bike in nearby bushes, then walk up to the police car. Neal peered through the windows, apparently did not see the detective sitting inside, then grabbed and pulled on the door handle in an effort to get into the car. Being unsuccessful, Neal tried to gain entry into at least one other vehicle in the area before police stopped him. Neal told police he went to Town Shores to look for unlocked cars to burglarize to take whatever he can including loose change. Neal also told detectives he noticed an antenna on the roof of the Dodge and suspected it might be a police car but he had no idea an officer was inside. Neal was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Shoplifting

12/10, 10:40 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

12/10, 2:57 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

12/8, 4:10 p.m., 5700 block of Shore Boulevard S

12/9, 4:42 p.m., 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

12/10, 4 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

12/9, 4:50 p.m., 2000 block of 52nd Street S

12/9, 8 p.m., 5000 block of 9th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

12/8, unknown time, 1700 block of 53rd Street S

12/9, 2:52 a.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

12/10, 10 a.m., 5100 block of 29th Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

12/9, 3:08 a.m., 4900 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – business

12/8, 5 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

12/9, 5:30 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard