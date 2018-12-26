Local Crime Watch: Dec 27

A sampling of police reports from December 13 through December 20 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

12/13 – Battery in the 5200 block of 12th Avenue South. A fight between two couples over the use of a common bathroom led to Katherine Hollomon being arrested and charged with battery. Katherine’s boyfriend John was also involved in the battery but refused to return to the scene for fear of being arrested.

Driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR) in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Clague stopped Angelique Allaire for not wearing her seatbelt. She had just been cited two weeks prior for driving on a suspended license and had six prior convictions. She was arrested for DWLSR.

12/14 – Traffic arrest/narcotics possession in the 5600 block of 17th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign. The driver, Adam Vachon, admitted that he did not have a driver’s license and was subsequently arrested. A narcotics dog conducted an exterior sweep of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Multiple syringes were found in the vehicle including two with heroin/fentanyl inside. Vachon was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Burglary to a vehicle in the 2600 block of Upton Street South. A resident reported seeing 2 black males wearing dark clothing rummaging through a neighbor’s vehicle. The vehicle was left unlocked and nothing was taken from the vehicle

Arrest on warrant in the 1800 block of 60th Street South.Officers had contact with Tyler Pavlich because he was intoxicated. A records check revealed that he had an outstanding warrant issued by Pinellas County for failure to pay child support. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/15 – Battery in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. A female walked into a business and confronted another female regarding a financial dispute. The parties got into a physical altercation, causing damage to items inside the business as well.

Traffic crash at Kipps Colony Court South and Kipps Colony Drive South.

The driver of a vehicle lost control turning right, and ended up in the water. The occupants were removed from the vehicle and suffered no injuries.

12/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 19th Avenue South. Someone made entry to an unlocked vehicle and took $40 in cash and gift cards from within.

Theft in the 4900 block of 17th Avenue South. A customer at a store said that he dropped his wallet inside the store. The manager reviewed the video and observed a child handed the wallet to a store employee. The wallet was eventually recovered hidden in the toy section of the store. When the wallet was returned, the owner said he did not want to prosecute.

12/18 – Warrant arrest in the 5500 block of 18th Avenue South. A resident called about two middle school aged children who were hanging out near Tomlinson Park during school hours. Officer Marshall made contact with the juveniles and discovered that one of them had multiple pick-up orders for robbery and burglary charges.

Burglary to a vehicle in the 1000 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that a black male rode by her house and threw an ID and debit cards in her yard. The items were determined to have been stolen from a vehicle in the area. The male rode off on a bicycle and was not located.

Traffic stop/narcotics possession in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South.

Officer Clague stopped a juvenile from BCHS who was on his way home to pick up clothes for practice. Officer Clague could smell marijuana coming from the car and the juvenile admitted to having marijuana in the car. He was released to his mother and charges will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office diversion program.

Arrest on warrant at 56th Street South and Tangerine Avenue South

A call that was initially a suspicious person call led to the arrest of a juvenile that had an outstanding pick up order out of Hillsborough County for possession of marijuana. The juvenile ran from Officer Dillard, but was known to officers. He was later located at his residence and arrested for resisting an officer without violence and for the outstanding pick up order.

Stolen/recovered vehicle in the 4900 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A resident called to report that his silver 2006 Toyota Camry was stolen by a female he only knew as “Jojo.” The car was recovered by the victim when someone told him where Jojo was staying.

Burglary to a vehicle in the 5100 block of 18th Avenue South. A resident reported that her video system captured a black male on a bicycle, enter her driveway, pull on her car door handle, and then enter her vehicle when he discovered the door unlocked. A paycheck stub and $15.00 worth of lottery tickets were stolen. It was later discovered that a St Petersburg Police Officer had arrested a juvenile shortly after this crime occurred. He matched the suspect in the video, additionally he was wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the video. He was charged for the vehicle burglary.

12/19 – Burglary to a business in the 5200 block of Gulfport Boulevard South.

Sometime overnight a person made entry to a business through a rear window and went through several offices going through files and paperwork. The scene was processed by crime scene techs and officers are currently following up with leads.

Criminal mischief in the 4900 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone threw golf balls through the front window of his residence.

