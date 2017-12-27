Local Crime Watch: Dec 28

A sampling of police reports from December 15 through December 20 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

12/15 – Stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of 20th Avenue South. A vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in it. When the resident woke up in the morning the vehicle was gone.

12/15 – Warrant arrest in the 5800 block of 13th Avenue South. Laura Wimmer was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of cocaine.

12/16 – Fraud information report was taken in the 2600 block of Tifton Street South. A resident reported that several people had stopped by his residence claiming that they had applied to rent the house. The homeowner found out that his house had been listed on Craigslist by an unknown person as being “For Rent” using the photos that were posted on his real estate website when he listed the house for sale. So far no one has lost money or followed through with the transaction and there is no way to identify the suspect.

12/16 – Emotionally disturbed person in the 6000 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers responded to a residence in reference an elderly female threatening to jump off a balcony. A relative was on scene and advised he pulled the female back when she threw a leg over the ledge. The female was taken to the hospital under a Baker Act.

12/16 – Warrant arrest in the 5100 block 14th Avenue South. A victim in an unrelated case notified an officer, via telephone, and said his wife had returned home and she had a warrant. Police responded to the residence and made contact with the wife. The warrant was confirmed and Stacy Rodriguez was arrested. The outstanding warrant was for failure to appear for driving while license suspended or revoked.

12/17 – Burglary to a residence in the 2600 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that she accidentally left a window open while she was away from her residence. When she returned, she noticed that her iPad was missing but went to sleep anyway. When she woke up, she realized that someone had broken into the house and stole two iPads, an Apple watch, money and a small revolver.

12/17 – Burglary/battery in the 1300 block of 51st Street South. A woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend, Octavius Milton, had arrived at her sister’s house to pick up their daughter for her birthday. The woman refused to let the daughter go with him because he was with his new girlfriend. Octavius became irate and jumped over the front fence and forced his way into the residence, beating the victim with a diaper bag. He then dragged her outside and body slammed her in the front yard and continued beating her. Neighbors witnessed all this. During the course of the battery, Octavius also knocked down his two-year-old daughter. He left the scene in the new girlfriend’s car before police arrived. Probable cause affidavits have been entered in the Virtual Inmate Processing and Receiving program for charges of burglary/battery, battery – domestic related, and child abuse.

12/17 – Warrant arrest in the 6300 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Palazzolo and Field Training Officer Kellington conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Gulfport Boulevard South. It was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Lazaro Oviedo, had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession. He was arrested.

12/18 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident report that someone broke into his work van in front of his house and stole his work iPad from the vehicle.

12/18 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a purse from within.

12/18 – Battery at the Town Shores condominium complex. The building president reported that she had accompanied a plumber to unit 202 for a scheduled appointment to fix a clogged drain. The resident, George Goodenough, did not like the way the plumber looked and began harassing the plumber. He then walked up to the president and pushed her so hard she almost fell down. Goodenough was very uncooperative and belligerent. He was arrested for battery on a person over 65 and transported to jail.

12/18 – Theft in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A male left his bicycle unsecured along the walkway railing at the business and went inside. Someone took the bicycle while the man was inside the business.

12/18 – Burglary to a residence in the 5300 block of 18th Avenue South. Two bicycles were stolen from a resident’s property. One bike was recovered from the 4500 block of 12th Avenue South. The other stolen bicycle is described as purple in color with a female frame and it has not been located.

12/20 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5800 block of 27th Avenue South. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle overnight and took a school backpack containing books and a laptop. A neighborhood canvass revealed that a resident saw two people in the area that resembled the subjects of an earlier suspicious person call a few blocks away. The backpack was discovered thrown over a fence in Wood Ibis Park. Laptop and all contents were recovered.