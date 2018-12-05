Local Crime Watch: Dec 6

A sampling of police reports from November 21 through November 28 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

11/22 – Battery to person over 65 in the 1400 block of 59th Street South. A staff member reported another staff member for striking a resident who is bedridden. Celeste Lamonte was arrested for battery.

11/22 – Trespass in the 2400 block of 52nd Street South. Officers were dispatched in reference to trespassers. The caller had issued a trespass warning to a family member and requested that another trespass warning be issued to a different family member. Due to the fact that it was Thanksgiving, the caller just wanted the unwanted guests removed.

11/22 – Assault in the 5000 block of 8th Avenue South. A resident was upset about smoke coming from his neighbor’s barbeque grill and threatened to kill the neighbor, which frightened her. The resident was eligible for Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion program so he was given a referral and advised not to communicate with his neighbor.

11/23 – Trespass in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Employees of the location asked a male to leave the property since he was harassing and scaring customers. When officers made contact, the male refused to give his name and leave the property. He was eventually identified as Todd Kearse by a fingerprint scanner and was arrested.

11/23 – Criminal mischief in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that appeared to have been keyed.

11/24 – Stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 58th Street South. A resident reported that a red and white BMW motorcycle was stolen from his residence sometime overnight.

11/24 – Reckless driving at the corner of East Bay Drive North and North Belcher Road. Gulfport Officers Carter and Smith were working a countywide DUI (driving under the influence) Wolfpack detail. While monitoring traffic on US 19, they saw a motorcycle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Their speed measurement device indicated the speed was 118 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. They conducted a traffic stop and arrested Thomas Leverton for reckless driving.

11/26 – Ordinance violation in the 5200 block of 9th Avenue South. Officers responded to the report of two loose pit bulls in the areas. The dogs belonged at a residence that has had multiple calls recently regarding the dogs getting out. Officer Janovich issued a notice to appear to the owner for dog at large.

11/26 – Criminal mischief in the 4900 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone keyed her vehicle in the parking lot of the Golden Sands condos.

11/28 – Person down in the 5000 block of 23rd Avenue South. A resident located a female laying in the middle of the roadway. The female stated she fell off her walker and hit her head on the street. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

11/28 – Trespassing in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a complaint regarding a local transient who was previously issued a written trespass warning for the business, being back on the property. William Gale was issued a written trespass warning issued on 8/17 and therefore was arrested for trespass after warning.

11/28 – Warrant in the 800 block of Hull Street South. Officers located Kristin Gonzalez who had an outstanding warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was arrested and transported to Pinellas County Jail.

11/28 – Fleeing and eluding/warrant arrest on the Gulfport spur of the Pinellas County Trail. Officer Carter was conducting patrol on the Pinellas Trail when he saw two people riding their bicycles. The Pinellas County Trail closes at sunset. He activated his emergency lights and siren and they fled from him. One of the people, who was identified as a juvenile, was taken into custody at 55th Street South and 5th Avenue South. The juvenile is on Habitual Offender Monitoring and Enforcement (HOME) detention and had seven active warrants for his arrest. The juvenile was also charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, violation of probation for a curfew violation and violation of probation for new criminal conduct. The juvenile was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

11/22 to 11/28: The marine unit was on the water 11 hours this week. Marine unit officers conducted three vessel stops, made 12 boater contacts and assisted the United States Coast Guard with locating a vessel adrift in Boca Ciega Bay.

Assault

11/21, 3:38 p.m., 5000 block of 8th Avenue S

Battery

11/27, 6:30 p.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

Battery – sexual

11/25, 6:26 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Burglary – residence

11/18, 9:13 a.m., 1200 block of Gray Street S

11/19, 11:15 a.m., 5500 block of 14th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

11/18, 9 a.m., 2800 block of 54th Street S

11/18, 2 p.m., 5300 block of 14th Avenue S

11/20, 5:30 p.m., 5300 block of 16th Avenue S

Theft – grand

11/20, 7 p.m., 1200 block of 53rd Street S

11/22, unknown time, 5800 block of 13th Avenue S

Theft – petit

11/19, 12:45 p.m., 2100 block of 52nd Street S

11/19, 9 p.m., 5800 block of 9th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

11/18, midnight, 5200 block of 18th Avenue S

11/20, 9 p.m., 1300 block of Freemont Street S

11/23, 8 p.m., 1800 block of 58th Street S

Trespassing

11/28, 8:45 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

11/22, 12:30 p.m., 3100 block of Beach Boulevard S

11/25, 7 p.m., 4900 block of 31st Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

11/23, 6:31 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Battery – sexual

11/25, 9 p.m., Pasadena Avenue S and Shore Drive S

Shoplifting

11/27, 7:19 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

11/18, 8 a.m., 6800 block of Park Street S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

11/21, 10 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Battery – aggravated

Shoplifting

Theft – grand

11/22, 3 p.m., 7500 block of Blind Pass Road

11/25, 8:30 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

11/20, 3 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

11/28, noon, 5000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Weapon

11/22, 1:25 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf Boulevard