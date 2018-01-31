Local Crime Watch: Feb 1

A sampling of police reports from January 19 through January 28 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/19 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 16th Avenue South. A resident discovered someone made entry to his vehicle. There were no obvious signs of forced entry. A laptop was stolen from the vehicle.

1/20 – Warrant arrest in the 5000 block of Jersey Avenue South. Officers made contact with a resident named Melissa John about an ordinance violation. They ran her name in a routine computer search and found that she had an outstanding arrest warrant for fraud. She was arrested for the outstanding warrant.

1/21 – Narcotics arrest in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A man, later identified as Steven Reynolds, was found passed out at the wheel of his car in the Walgreen’s parking lot. Paramedics checked him and determined that he was just asleep. Reynolds had multiple illegal narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view in his car with him. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

1/21 – Criminal mischief in the 900 block of 51st Street South. Officers were called out to a residence for a second time regarding two people arguing. When one of the officers arrived, he saw Amanda Depersis lighting her boyfriend’s temporary tag from his truck on fire. She was arrested for criminal mischief.

1/22 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard. A resident reported that her unlocked vehicle was entered overnight while parked at her resident and some items were stolen from within.

1/22 – Follow up regarding a burglary to a residence in the 3000 block of 50th Street South. An officer developed probable cause for Antoine Anderson for a burglary to a residence. Contact was made with Anderson and he was arrested.

1/22 – Burglary to a residence in the 5800 block of 19th Avenue South. A resident reported that a lawn mower and a weed whacker were stolen from a shed that was locked. The lock was missing.

1/23 – Criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Hull Street South. A resident discovered that someone had tampered with the fence gate located at the rear of the property, bordering the alleyway. The fence lock was damaged, as was a metal hinge. Nothing was taken or moved from the backyard.

1/23 – Retail theft in the 1700 Block of 58th Street South. Officers initially responded to a complaint of juvenile trouble. After officers arrived on scene, they were able to determine that two juveniles had stolen several items from a store. The juveniles were located and taken into custody. After the juveniles were processed, they were released to their parents’ custody.

1/23 – Assisted an outside agency in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. Police were called to the scene to assist fire rescue since there were notes indicating the patient would be violent. The patient was located, evaluated, and needed no other assistance.

1/23 – Found property in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A citizen flagged down an officer and advised he was cleaning out his recently purchased vehicle and located someone’s driver license under the driver side seat. The license was placed into property and evidence to be returned to the owner.

Burglary – residence

1/21, 6 a.m., 5600 Block of 19th Avenue S

1/22, 12:15 a.m., 5600 Block of 16th Avenue S

1/22, 4:40 a.m., 5800 Block of 27th Avenue S

Burglary – structure

1/22, 6 p.m., 6000 Block of 11th Avenue S

1/22, 7 p.m., 6300 Block of 10th Avenue S

1/23, noon, 900 Block of 60th Street S

1/24, 6 p.m., 1000 Block of Hull Street S

Burglary – vehicle

1/21, 7:30 p.m., 6300 Block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

1/22, 2:58 a.m., 6300 Block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

1/22, 6 p.m., 6100 Block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

1/22, 9:20 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

1/19, 10:58 a.m., 5500 Block of Shore Boulevard

1/26, midnight, 3000 Block of Beach Boulevard

1/27, 8 p.m., 3000 Block of 59th Street S

Theft – petit

1/21, 8 p.m., 5500 Block of Shore Boulevard

1/27, 3 p.m., 4600 Block of Tifton Drive S

Theft – shoplifting

1/22, 7:15 p.m., 1600 Block of 58th Street S

1/22, 8:20 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – vehicle

1/23, 9 p.m., 5300 Block of 30th Avenue S

1/28, 1 p.m., 1500 Block of 55th Street S

Trespassing

1/25, 2:45 p.m., 2700 Block of 57th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/20, midnight, 900 Block of 51st Street S

1/22, 9 p.m., 1000 Block of Hull Street S

South Pasadena

Grand Theft

1/23, noon, 1800 Block of Shore Drive S

Trespassing

1/22, 5:36 p.m., 1000 Block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

1/25, 9:34 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard

1/27, 1:47 p.m., 4200 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

1/21, 11:45 a.m., 3100 Block of East Maritana Drive

Theft – grand

1/24, 9 p.m., 7100 Block of Gulf Boulevard

1/26, 9:55 a.m., 600 Block of 76th Avenue

Theft – vehicle

1/19, midnight, 3200 Block of West Maritana Drive

Trespassing

1/19, 8:47 p.m., 6100 Block of Gulf Boulevard