Local Crime Watch: Feb 14

A sampling of police reports from January 31 through February 10 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/31 – Burglary to a residence in the 2700 block of 57th Street South. A resident reported someone came into their apartment when they forgot to lock the door. A cable box and DVD player were taken.

2/1 – Burglary to a residence in the 5100 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident believes someone made entry into their house when a bedroom window was found open. The resident did not notice anything missing from the residence.

2/2 – Traffic arrest at the corner of 49thh Street South and 17th Avenue South. Officer Dillard stopped Andre Pruitt for a tag light violation and discovered he had a suspended license. Pruitt was arrested for felony driving while his license suspended or revoked.

2/2 – Fight in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers responded to the report of several people fighting. A battery investigation was completed, but due to conflicting statements no one was arrested.

2/3 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that her neighbor came over and asked her to move her truck from in front of his house. When she moved the truck, she noticed the bed was full of garbage and there was a line drawn on the fender with blue marker. The garbage belonged to the neighbor but he denied any involvement.

2/3 – Traffic arrest in the 100 block of 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle because the passenger side headlight was out. The vehicle did not immediately stop and Officer Clague observed a small item thrown from the driver’s side window. Officer Clague’s investigation revealed that Mark Sizemore was operating an unregistered motor vehicle and had an expired license in excess of six months. The item thrown from the window was not located. Officer Clague located a cell phone with someone else’s name on it within the vehicle. Contact was made with the owner of the phone and she advised that she allowed Sizemore to use her phone but that she did not give him permission to take it from her residence. She declined prosecution for the theft of her phone. Sizemore was arrested for operating an unregistered motor vehicle with an expired license and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/3 – Domestic-related battery in the 2700 block of 47th Street South. Officers responded regarding complaints of a woman screaming and dogs barking. Officers were able to see and hear a male and female fighting. David Jordan was subsequently arrested for battery and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/4 – Hit and run crash in the 3000 block of 59th Street South. An 89-year-old driver struck the back bumper of a parked vehicle and then damaged the curb in front of the building. She left the scene and was chased down by residents who stopped her inside the complex. She did not realize she had struck anything and had flattened her tire.

2/6 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of 59th Street South. A resident discovered a suspicious vehicle parked in a guest spot at the condo building. Several minutes went by and the resident observed three black males exit the vehicle. The subjects were last seen walking northbound. The vehicle tag came back as stolen out of Saint Petersburg. The vehicle was processed and the owner took possession of the vehicle.

1/31 to 2/6 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately 24 hours this week. Thirty boater contacts were made, four vessel stops and two safety checks.

Battery

2/2, 3 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

2/6, 3:30 p.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

Burglary – vehicle

2/9, 1 p.m., 5500 block of 18th Avenue S

2/9, 2 p.m., 5500 block of 18th Avenue S

2/9, 4:40 p.m., 1700 block of 53rd Street S

Theft – petit

2/10, midnight, 6300 block of 10th Avenue S

Theft – recreational vehicle

2/5, 5:49 p.m., 2800 block of 59th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/2, 8:30 a.m., 5100 block of 9th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

2/5, 9:29 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

2/2, 12:27 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/6, 11:49 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/8, 7:30 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/9, 6 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Theft – grand

2/3, 8:59 p.m., 6200 block of 2nd Street E

2/4, noon, 6700 block of Gulf Boulevard

2/7, 11:41 p.m., 200 block of 75th Avenue

2/8, 2:25 p.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue

2/9, 7 p.m., 400 block of 46th Avenue

Theft – vehicle

2/6, noon, 4400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

2/6, 10:21 p.m., 7800 block of Blind Pass Road