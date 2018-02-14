Local Crime Watch: Feb 15

A sampling of police reports from February 1 through February 9 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/1 – Vehicle burglary in the 2900 block of Miriam Street South. A local resident reported that he left his car and his moped unsecured at Osgood Point overnight. The next day, items had been stolen from inside the car and the moped key was gone.

2/1 – Battery in the 900 block of 49th Street South. Officers responded to the scene where a victim had been battered. The defendant and victim knew each other and there was an independent witness to the battery. With this information officers are still working the investigation.

2/2 – Petit theft in the 3000 block of 49th Street South. A resident of Cabana Bay Apartments reported that she left her bicycle unsecured inside the community laundry room for about a week. The room was not equipped with a door and the bicycle was stolen.

2/2 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. The manager of the Family Dollar store called the police when she suspected a person shoplifting. Officers got there just as the man was leaving after making a minor purchase. It became obvious to them that he had his pants loaded with other merchandise. As it turned out, he had not paid for the items he put into his pants. Robert Dugger was arrested and charged with retail theft.

2/3 – Vehicle burglary in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue South. A victim reported that someone stole $60 out of her vehicle. There are security cameras at the residence. An arrest was made.

2/3 – Vehicle burglary in the 2900 block of 58th Street South. A subject entered a vehicle at this location. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. There are security cameras at the residence. An arrest was made

2/3 – DUI in the 5400 block of 11th Avenue South. Officer Carter stopped Richard Amari for a traffic violation. Amari appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. After a DUI investigation was completed, he was arrested. Crack cocaine was also found in his vehicle. He refused to provide a urine sample.

2/3 – Vehicle burglary in the 5300 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident called to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet.

2/3 – Arrest on warrant at 28th Avenue South and 58th Street South. Three juveniles were stopped after they were seen exiting private property early in the morning on bicycles. One of them had an arrest warrant for burglary and was arrested.

2/3 – Vehicle burglary in the 2500 block of 56th Street South. A resident reported that he heard his car alarm go off and when he looked outside he saw someone inside his vehicle. Nothing appeared to be missing.

2/3 – Attempted burglary to a residential in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue South. A resident called to report that she saw someone attempt to open her screen door. The suspect was last seen standing on the neighbor’s porch.

2/4 – Burglary in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue South. An unknown person opened the screen door at this residence and attempted to open the entry door. The entry door was locked. Nothing was taken from the location and entry was not gained to the residence.

2/4 – Vehicle burglary in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue South. Video was received in reference to the attempted burglary. The suspect was on video and identified. An arrest was made.

2/4 – Burglary in the 2700 block of 56th Street South. A resident woke to find her front door open. The door had been locked. It appeared that someone entered the residence through the doggy door. An X-Box 1, PS3, house and car keys were stolen from the residence.

2/4 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1500 block of 49th Street South. A resident called to report that he heard his vehicle alarm and when he checked on it, he discovered that someone had broken out the passenger side window of his vehicle. The suspect stole a wallet.

2/4 – Resisting arrest without violence at 57th Street South and 28th Avenue South. A bar employee reported that a man wearing a batman costume was causing a disturbance inside the establishment and was told to leave. Officer Rossi saw the man riding a bicycle without lights. When Officer Rossi attempted to stop him, he fled. He got off his bicycle at his residence and attempted to get inside. Officer Rossi was able to take him into custody before he did so.

2/5 – Possession of marijuana (felony amount) at Gulfport Boulevard South and Horan Way South. Officer Smith stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. There was a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle. A search revealed 32 grams of marijuana in the vehicle. The driver, Joseph Grabert, was arrested for possessing a felony amount of marijuana, which is more than 20 grams.

2/5 – Vehicle burglary in the 5000 block of Jersey Avenue South. A resident reported that his cell phone was stolen from the passenger seat of his vehicle. He reported that the doors were locked on the vehicle but there was no damage to the vehicle that would indicate that it was broken into.

2/6 – Fraud in the 6100 block of 8th Avenue South. A resident fell victim to Advance Fee Fraud, otherwise known as a 419 Scam. He lost over $1,500 dollars as a result.

2/7 – Narcotics in the 1100 block of Hull Street South. Based on a tip, officers located three cannabis plants growing in a local backyard. Bradley Fauth was arrested for the manufacture of marijuana and the plants were seized.

2/7 – Criminal mischief in the 2500 block of 56th Street South. A resident reported that someone damaged the mount to his home surveillance camera overnight. He caught video footage of the suspect doing it.

2/7 – Aggravated assault in the 2200 block of 51st Street South. A resident reported that his ex-wife and her new boyfriend threatened him with a knife two weeks prior. He said he was under the impression that he had to wait to make a report of such an incident.

2/7 – Theft in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard South. Officers investigated a theft report at bar/restaurant. The management reported that when they opened for cleaning, they found a male subject drinking beer at the outdoor bar. The male had poured himself at least one draft beer. The male fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

2/7 – Stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of Newton Avenue South. The vehicle was located via GPS and law enforcement aviation units within approximately one hour. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner.

Battery

2/5, noon, 700 block of 59th Street S

2/5, 7:50 p.m., 2800 block of Beach Boulevard S

2/7, 8:26 p.m., 28th Avenue S and Beach Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

2/2, 9 p.m., 2800 block of Tifton Street S

2/3, 10 p.m., 2700 block of 56th Street S

2/6, 11:30 p.m., 2500 block of 56th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

2/2, 2:35 a.m., 2900 block of 58th Street S

2/2, 4:28 a.m., 5300 block of 26th Avenue S

2/2, 8:50 p.m., 5300 block of 17th Avenue S

2/3, 2:25 a.m., 2500 block of 56th Street S

2/3, 2:25 a.m., 5300 block of 26th Avenue S

2/4, 1:50 a.m., 1500 block of 49th Street S

2/4, 10:30 p.m., 5000 block of Jersey Avenue S

2/6, 6:46 p.m., 5100 block of Newton Avenue S

2/7, 6 p.m., 2500 block of 56th Street S

Theft – grand

2/7, noon, 5100 block of 28th Avenue S

2/1, noon, 3000 block of 49th Street S

Theft – petit

2/6, 6 a.m., 3100 block of Beach Boulevard S

2/7, 12:15 p.m., 2000 block of 49th Street S

2/8, 7:50 a.m., 2400 block of 53rd Street S

2/8, 5:30 p.m., 4600 block of 27th Avenue S

Theft – shoplifting

2/1, 3:25 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/1, 5:45 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/1, 7:50 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/4, 4 p.m., 5100 block of 8th Avenue S

2/7, 8 p.m., 700 block of 51st Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

2/7, 8 a.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

2/3, 10:30 a.m., 7400 block of Sun Island Drive S

Theft – shoplifting

2/3, 9:55 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/4, 2:38 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

2/9, 9:31 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

2/4, 2:30 p.m., 2000 block of West Vina Del Mar Boulevard

Theft – grand

2/4, 11 p.m., 300 block of North Isle Drive

2/9, 7:10 p.m., on LIDO DR

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/4, 10 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard S