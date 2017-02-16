Local Crime Watch: Feb 16

A sampling of police reports from February 3 through February 11 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport City Manager’s Report and the Gulfport Police

Gulfport

2/3 – A resident in the 6200 block of 10th Avenue S. reported that she left her unlocked car running in front of her home while she went inside for a moment. When she returned, she discovered a male reaching into her car. She yelled at him and he got into the passenger seat of a waiting car, which sped off.

2/3 – Commander Stone pulled over a motorist in the 1200 block of 49th Street S. for a traffic infraction. The driver accidentally put the car in reverse instead of park and backed into Commander Stone’s police car. No one was injured but the police car sustained minor damage. The driver who caused the crash was issued citations for improper backing and no proof of insurance.

2/3 – Franklin Bell was arrested on an outstanding burglary warrant after he called dispatch to ask for assistance getting home.

2/4 – Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of 51st Street S. after a caller reported she observed two males in a blue Kia Sorrento pull up next to a truck parked at a yard sale. One of the two exited the Kia and attempted to get into the truck before the alarm went off and they sped away. The owner of the truck left without knowing what had happened so an information report was written.

2/4 – Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard S. after a caller reported that a subject was caught on video attempting to steal a scooter and possibly entering vehicles. The suspect dropped the scooter not far from where it was taken.

2/5 – Deangelo Burgess was arrested for possession of marijuana and violation of probation after a caller reported he followed her to McDonald’s from a local club, climbed into her car and refused to get out. When officers arrived he attempted to walk away. He was detained and had a heavy odor of marijuana on his person. Officer Smith searched Burgess and found marijuana in his pocket.

2/5 – A resident in the 5100 block of Newton Avenue S. reported that someone stole two scooters from his driveway. The steering was locked on both, and the owner had the keys.

2/5 – Aliah Milton was arrested on two grand theft warrants after Sgt. Vanderberg stopped her for speeding in the 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S. She had no driver license and provided a false name, resulting in an additional charge.

2/5 – Officers were dispatched to Gulfport Beach after a caller reported she was approached by a male who asked her about a game being played on the beach. He suddenly pushed her and grabbed two purses nearby. He was last seen running east on Shore Boulevard S.

2/6 – A resident in the 5600 block of 18th Avenue S. reported that she believes a friend staying at her home stole her credit card and withdrew $100 from her bank account.

2/6 – A resident in the 4800 block of 29th Avenue reported that her boyfriend took her 1992 green Jeep Cherokee without her permission. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

2/7 – A resident flagged down Officer Carter and advised him that a man was passed out drunk in a running vehicle in the beach parking lot. Officer Carter made contact with the man, later identified as Louis Scott, just as Scott was about to put his car in gear. He was found to be intoxicated and arrested for DUI. The breath sample he provided indicated he was over twice the legal limit.

2/7 – A wallet was reported stolen from a lawn care worker’s unlocked truck while he was working at a residence in the 1500 block of 53rd Street S.

2/7 – A juvenile was knocked off of his bicycle and struck several times by a group of juveniles in the 2600 block of Miriam Street S. His bicycle was stolen and later recovered a few blocks away.

2/8 – Officer Nicita concocted a ruse in order to lure a suspect out into the open. He called Scott Yannoni on the phone and told him he was a parking enforcement officer and Yannoni would have to move his vehicle from a no parking zone. Yannoni approached his car where Officer Nicita was waiting and was arrested for violation of a court order.

2/8 – A resident who reported his cell phone stolen advised police that the suspect posted a picture of it on Facebook Messenger. The suspect was identified and the case is under investigation.

Burglary – vehicle

2/11, 11:00 p.m., 5800 Block of Skimmer Point Boulevard S

2/11, 8:00 p.m., 5900 Block of Pelican Bay Plaza

Robbery – unarmed

2/6, 3:55 p.m., 26th Avenue S & Miriam Street S

2/6, 2:45 p.m., 900 Block of Hull Street S

Theft – grand

2/8, 11:11 p.m., 6100 Block of 9th Avenue S

Theft – shoplifting

2/5, 7:10 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – vehicle

2/11, 4:00 p.m., 5800 Block of Skimmer Point Boulevard S

2/10, 9:00 p.m., 49th Street S & 20th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

2/8, 12:45 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

2/9, 8:00 a.m., 800 Block of Oleander Way S

St. Pete Beach

Battery – sexual

2/7, 2:05 p.m., 600 Block of 76th Avenue

Theft – grand

2/11, 3:00 a.m., 4800 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

2/11, 12:33 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard

2/11, 12:00 a.m., 600 Block of 73rd Avenue S

Trespass

2/9, 12:00 p.m., 3800 Block of Gulf Boulevard