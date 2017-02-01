Local Crime Watch: Feb 2

A sampling of police reports from January 19 through January 30 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Media Alert, the Gulfport City Manager’s Report, the Gulfport Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

St. Petersburg Police Investigate Car in Sheffield Lake

At about 10:30 a.m., St. Petersburg Police officers were called to Sheffield Lake, on 49th Street N. near 24th Avenue N., for suspicious circumstances. Tire tracks and a knocked down sign led officers to believe a vehicle had gone into the water. Firefighters were able to locate the vehicle by looking down from a ladder truck. A wrecker later arrived to remove it from the water. The owner of the vehicle was located and he admitted to crashing into the lake early in the morning. He was not hurt and was able to get out safely. He neglected to report the incident to police. Police believe there was not anyone else in the car with him at the time. Charges are pending.

Gulfport:

1/19 – A resident in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue S. reported that someone entered a shed in his backyard and stole power tools.

1/19 – Officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S. after a man and a woman had an argument over a parking space. The woman reported that the man spat on her and chest-bumped her. He denied the claim and there were no independent witnesses.

1/20– Tracy Oden was arrested for driving on a suspended license and giving a false name to law enforcement after Sergeant Parks stopped her for a traffic violation. Oden provided him with a Louisiana driver license, but an on-scene computer search revealed her true identity, suspended Florida license and four prior convictions for driving while license suspended.

1/20– A cell phone was stolen from an unlocked truck belonging to workers installing a sprinkler system at a residence in the 5400 block of 18th Avenue S. A male got out of another vehicle, entered the truck and took the phone.

1/20 – A handgun was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at a gun store in the 4900 block of 9th Avenue S.

1/21 – A resident in the 5100 block of 9th Avenue S. reported that sometime in the two previous days, someone burglarized her truck and stole small change. Her lawn mower was also taken from a shed in her yard.

1/22 – Steven Stroud was arrested for DUI after a caller reported that he appeared to be intoxicated and was preparing to drive away from a pizza shop. Officer Carter located Stroud in his car in the 5800 block of 23rd Avenue S. Stroud refused to provide a breath sample.

1/22 – Officers were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress at a bar in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. When they arrived they spoke with two people who had significant facial injuries. Both went to the hospital.

1/23 – A resident in the 5600 block of 14th Avenue S. reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a dash cam, GPS and money clip.

1/23 – Three vehicles were reported burglarized in the northeast section of the city. All had been left unlocked.

1/24 – A resident in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue S. reported that a person with a court-ordered no-contact had been to his home in violation of the order.

1/24 – A resident in the 5100 Block of 15th Avenue S. reported that a woman attempted to run over her adult daughter with a vehicle.

1/25 – A resident in the 2500 block of 50th Street S. reported that a bogus tree trimmer scammed her out of more than $1,800.

1/25 – A contractor working at a residence in the 6500 block of Mockingbird Way left his truck unlocked and someone entered it and stole a bag of personal items.

1/25 – A resident in the 2100 block of 59th Street S. reported that his car was stolen from his front yard. He advised the vehicle was locked and all keys accounted for. It was later recovered.

Battery

1/22, 1:30 a.m., 5400 Block of Shore Boulevard S

1/24, 8:21 p.m., 5100 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

1/27, 11:00 a.m., 1000 Block of 55th Street S

1/28, 6:50 p.m., 4800 Block of 29th Avenue S

Burglary – residence

1/23, 11:00 a.m., 5200 Block of 20th Avenue S

1/29, 1:08 a.m., 5300 Block of Newton Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

1/23, 12:00 a.m., 5500 Block of 17th Avenue S

1/23, 9:00 p.m., 5400 Block of 17th Avenue S

1/23, 11:00 p.m., 1200 Block of 52nd Street S

1/26, 9:00 p.m., 3000 Block of 59th Street S

1/27, 12:00 a.m., 2700 Block of 45th Street S

1/28, 6:00 p.m., 2600 Block of 59th Street S

1/28, 6:56 p.m., 5500 Block of 17th Avenue S

1/28, 10:00 p.m., 5500 Block of 17th Avenue S

1/29, 9:00 p.m., 5100 Block of 8th Avenue S

1/29, 10:00 p.m., 1700 Block of 53rd Street S

1/30, 7:00 p.m., 5900 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

1/26, 10:00 a.m., 5400 Block of 23rd Avenue S

1/29, 12:07 p.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

1/29, 10:00 p.m., 1800 Block of 60th Street S

Theft – petit

1/25, 7:00 p.m., 5100 Block of 15th Avenue S

1/26, 8:43 a.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

1/29, 10:56 a.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

Theft – shoplifting

1/29, 11:50 a.m., 4900 Block of 17th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

1/24, 9:00 p.m., 2100 Block of 59th Street S

1/25, 3:30 a.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

1/27, 2:05 p.m., 1800 Block of 53rd Street S

Vandalism/Criminal mischief

1/23, 10:00 p.m., 2600 Block of 59th Street S

South Pasadena

Burglary – residence

1/22, 7:00 a.m., 7000 Block of Hibiscus Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

1/22, time unknown, 1000 Block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

1/25, 4:00 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

1/30, 9:43 a.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

1/24, 10:45 a.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

1/25, 1:00 p.m., 6800 Block of Park Street S

Theft – shoplifting

1/25, 7:00 p.m., 1000 Block of Pasadena Avenue S

Trespass

1/23, 3:35 p.m., 1200 Block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

1/23, 9:41 a.m., 9400 Block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – residence

1/23, 12:30 p.m., 200 Block of South Tessier Drive

1/24, 2:30 p.m., 100 Block of 2nd Avenue S.

1/29, 12:08 p.m., 5800 Block of Bimini Way S

Burglary – vehicle

1/23, 12:30 a.m., 400 Block of 59th Avenue S

1/23, 10:00 a.m., 5900 Block of Bali Way N

1/23, 10:00 p.m., 5900 Block of Bali Way N

1/25, 3:00 p.m., 3700 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

Theft – grand

1/22, 6:22 p.m., 4600 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

1/24, 10:00 p.m., 200 Block of 41st Avenue S

1/25, 2:00 a.m., 6100 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

Theft – petit

1/22, 10:00 a.m., 5000 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

1/22, 12:54 p.m., 5000 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

1/24, 8:26 p.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

1/25, 4:00 a.m., 6300 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

1/26, 12:41 a.m., 5200 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

Theft – shoplifting

1/26, 10:10 a.m., 300 Block of 75th Avenue S