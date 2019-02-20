Local Crime Watch: Feb 21

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Central Avenue

Around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, Maxwell William McMahan, 20, was driving a 2013 Honda motorcycle at a high rate of speed westbound on Central Avenue near Causeway Blvd. According to St. Petersburg Police, McMahan weaved through several cars before striking the center median curb. The motorcycle spun, flipped and struck a pole before stopping in the westbound median lane.

McMahan, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead.

Due to the impact of the crash, debris was strewn on the road, and may have been struck or driven over by other vehicles.

Police are asking that anyone with information about vehicles that were struck, or that may have run over any accident debris, to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Reward Offered in Double Homicide

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the St. Petersburg Police Department are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a double murder that occurred on January 21, 2019.

At 9:41 p.m. police responded to shots fired on 34th Street South at 18th Avenue South. Officers discovered three adult men shot inside a car in the northbound curb lane of 34th Street South, just south of 18th Avenue South.

Roger Lee Ford, Jr., 42, and Tywan Jeremiah Armstrong, 39, were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

When officers arrived there were about 100 people gathered in the parking lot on the corner. Authorities are urging anyone who saw or heard anything that could help in the investigation to please call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD +your tip to TIP411.

A sampling of police reports from February 7 through February 16 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Gulfport

2/7 – Battery in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. Officers responded to the report of a battery. Two neighbors had a disagreement and one of them fell to ground. The victim declined to prosecute.

2/8 – Assist with a fire-rescue in the 2700 block of Beach Boulevard. Officers responded to check the welfare of a man lying unconscious on the ground at the bus stop. It was determined he was under the influence of alcohol. The man was transported to a local medical facility.

2/9 – Trespass in the 3000 block of Beach Boulevard. A resident reported that an unknown female was sleeping on the porch furniture and did not live at the complex. The female was intoxicated and argumentative with the responding officers and refused to identify herself. The female, Marian Ceballo, was taken into custody for resisting without violence and possession of drugs without a prescription.

2/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5500 block of 18th Avenue South. Someone made entry to two unlocked vehicles parked in front of a residence and took money from within.

2/10 – Drug call in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. An officer was removing a solicitation sign from the city right of way when they noticed a bag lying next to the sign. The bag appeared to be consistent with the manner in which drugs are packaged. A field presumptive test was done and it was found that bag contained heroin. The bag and its contents were submitted to property/evidence and marked for destruction.

2/10 – Suspicious vehicle in the 2900 block of Dupont Street South. An officer was flagged down by a citizen stating that there was a white truck driving around the city with flashing blue and red lights on the front. Officers were able to locate the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle forfeited the lights but the driver could not be identified.

2/10 – Warrant arrest in the 1800 block of 55th Street South. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy with the Habitual Offender Monitoring and Enforcement (HOME) unit asked Gulfport units to go by a residence to check on a juvenile assigned to HOME. The juvenile violated the electronic monitoring policy by not properly charging his ankle monitor. He was arrested for the violation.

2/10 – Warrant arrest in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers approached a suspicious vehicle and could smell the odor of marijuana. The occupants were identified and one of them had an outstanding warrant. Nyjha Bunch was arrested. The other occupant was eligible for the Adult Pre Arrest Diversion (APAD) program and was issued a referral for possession of marijuana.

2/11 – Theft in the 6300 block of 10th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone stole his wallet from his residence.

2/11 – Warrant arrest in the 2700 block of 57th Street South. Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress. A resident reported seeing two men and a woman attempting to force entry to the home. When the officers arrived, they discovered that the woman is the resident and locked herself out of her home. When the responding officers conducted a records check on the three people, it was determined that one of them had an outstanding warrant. Deonte Anderson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a grand theft charge.

2/11 – Crash in the 3100 block of 49th Street South. Officers responded to this location in reference to a vehicle that had plunged in to the Boca Ciega Bay. One person was pulled from the vehicle by the Gulfport Fire Department and brought to safety. It was determined that the person, who is diabetic, was suffering from low blood sugar. He was transported to the hospital.

2/11 – Driving under the influence in the 5400 block of Essex Avenue South. Officer Palazzolo observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Essex Avenue, which is a one-way street (westbound). The driver appeared to be impaired and performed poorly on field sobriety tasks. The driver, Maureen Franzese, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the Pinellas County Jail, Central Breath Testing area for a breath test. She refused to provide a breath sample.

2/11 – Burglary to a business in the 5800 block of 28th Avenue South. A bicycle was stolen from the curtilage of a business while the owner was working.

Burglary – business

2/11, 4:30 p.m., 5800 block of 28th Avenue S

2/14, 2 p.m., 5400 block of 18th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

2/13, 8:30 p.m., 2300 block of Premier Drive S

2/13, 10:30 p.m., 5500 block of 19th Avenue S

2/15, 3:30 p.m., 5400 block of 30th Avenue S

2/16, 11:45 p.m., 5600 block of 11th Avenue S

Theft – grand

2/13, 11 a.m., 900 block of Hull Street S

Theft – petit

2/10, 11 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

2/14, 2:30 p.m., 2600 block of 49th Street S

Theft –vehicle

2/13, 8:30 p.m., 2300 block of Premier Drive S

2/14, 10:30 p.m., 5400 block of 12th Avenue S

2/15, 6:30 p.m., 2900 block of 57th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/10, 10:36 p.m., 1400 block of Gray Street S

2/13, 11:30 p.m., 5100 block of 9th Avenue S

2/14, 9:45 p.m., 58th Street S and 27th Avenue S

2/16, midnight, 5500 block of 19th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

2/15, 4:11 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard South

St. Pete Beach

Theft – grand

2/12, midnight, 500 block of Belle Point Drive