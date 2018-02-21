Local Crime Watch: Feb 22

A sampling of police reports from February 8 through February 17 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/8 – Warrant arrest in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officer Marshall observed Timothy Wallace walking down the street and arrested him for two outstanding traffic warrants out of Pinellas County.

2/8 – Criminal mischief at Southwest Pinellas Storage. A woman reported that while she was at the storage facility the night before someone shot her back window of her vehicle with a BB gun and broke the glass.

2/8 – Theft at the Wells Fargo bank. A man reported that he left his black and purple bike in front of the bank while he went inside and when he came back out it had been stolen.

2/8 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2500 block of 56th Street South. A resident reported that someone made entry to her unlocked vehicle. A money clip with a one-dollar bill in it was stolen.

2/9 – Theft at Gulfport City Hall. A resident reported that he left a backpack in the basket on the front of his bike while he was inside the city building. When he came back out to the bike rack the backpack was missing.

2/9 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A resident reported that someone tore down the mesh sunscreen that he had covering the garage of his business. He suspects that it is a female who left a note a while back stating that his sunscreen was bringing down the property values in the neighborhood.

2/9 – Theft in the 4600 block of 27th Avenue South. A resident reported that he left his wallet on top of his truck while he was cleaning it out and someone stole it.

2/9 – Criminal mischief in the 3200 block of 58th Street South. A resident reported that it appeared as if someone put Super Glue on the gas cap door for his car so that it could not be opened.

2/11 – Domestic battery on a person 65-years-old or older in the 4900 block of 12th Avenue South. Officers responded to a report of an altercation where an 80-year-old man was being battered. A female who lives with the man apparently struck him and threw him to the ground before fleeing the area. Officers are currently looking for the female in connection with this investigation.

2/13 – Burglary to a residence in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. A resident reported that his bicycle was stolen from his fenced in backyard sometime overnight.

2/13 – Retail theft at the Family Dollar store. The manager observed Alberta Williams exit the store without purchasing anything and set off the alarm. The manager confronted Williams outside and she removed a shower rod that she had concealed under her dress. Officers caught up with Williams on 49th Street South and discovered she had a purse full of stolen items from the store. Williams had prior charges for theft and was arrested for felony retail theft.

2/14 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue South. A resident reported that his vehicle was broken into overnight.

2/14 – Trespass in the 6300 block of 10th Avenue South. A resident reported that a male has been coming onto his property and adjusting his cameras and spotlights. There is a clear view of the person’s face from the complainant’s surveillance camera.

Battery

2/14, 1:59 a.m., 1600 block of 56th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

2/16, 10:40 p.m., 4900 block of Newton Avenue S

Theft – grand

Theft – petit

2/12, 9 p.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/8, midnight, 3200 block of 58th Street S

2/8, 5 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/18, 7 p.m., 3200 block of 58th Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

2/17, 12:37 a.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

2/11, 8 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

2/11, 7 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Theft – shoplifting

2/11. 9:40 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/12, 4:39 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/16, 11:13 a.m., 6900 block of South Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Assault

2/12, 1:30 a.m. 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

2/16, midnight, 500 block of 55th Avenue

2/17, 12:51 a.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – shoplifting

2/12, 9:35 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

2/12, 2 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf Boulevard

2/13, noon, 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

2/12, 3:45 a.m., 100 block of 26th Avenue

Trespassing

2/16, 7:16 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/16, 8 a.m., 6800 block of Gulf Boulevard