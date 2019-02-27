Local Crime Watch: Feb 28

Middle School Boy Charged with Making False Threat

According to St. Petersburg Police, as students from Bay Point Middle School were getting off at a bus stop Thursday afternoon, February 21, one student overheard an 8th grade boy tell his friend not to go to school the next day because he was going to bring his guns.

That student later told her parents what she had overheard, and they reported it to St. Petersburg Police. During the investigation, police spoke to witnesses and went to the boy’s home. He said he wasn’t serious when he made the comments. Police did not find any firearms in his home.

Police determined this was not a credible threat and no students were in danger. The boy’s comments caused significant alarm, however, and fear among students and parents, while also taking up significant police resources during the investigation.

According to a release by St. Petersburg Police, “The department takes every threat seriously and fully investigates each report.”

The boy, aged 13, was arrested and charged with “making a false report concerning use of a firearm in a violent manner,” under Florida statute 790.163, a second degree felony.

A sampling of police reports from February 14 through February 23 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/14 – Theft in the 900 block of Hull Street South. A resident reported that she placed an envelope with cash in it inside of her central air conditioner vent for emergency funds. She had an air conditioning company at her residence working on her system. She discovered that the envelope was missing after the work was performed. The A/C technician denied taking the money.

2/14 – Burglary to a vehicle and vehicle theft in the 2300 block of Premier Drive South. A resident reported that his wife’s vehicle was rummaged through and his 2015 VW Passat was stolen. He believes he left the vehicle unlocked with the key fob in it.

2/14 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5500 block of 19th Avenue South. A resident reported that his vehicle was entered and $1,000 worth of items was stolen. It’s unknown if the vehicle was unlocked or not.

2/15 – Theft in the 2600 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that she left at approximately 2:30 p.m. and when she returned to her home at 5:30 p.m., she discovered a small table she had in her yard had been stolen.

2/15 – Stolen vehicle in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that his wife’s 2018 Honda Civic was missing. He stated he thought she may have dropped her keys near the vehicle the night before. A records check revealed that the car had been entered as impounded by the Sheriff’s Office.

2/15 – Traffic arrest/probable cause arrest in the 2000 block of 49th Street South. Officers stopped Shareka Lumpkin for a driver-side headlight being out. Officers determined that her license was suspended for failing to pay several citations and failing to appear in court. Lumpkin also had an active probable cause affidavit from the St. Petersburg Police Department for Uttering Forged Instruments. Lumpkin was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/16 – Warrant arrest on the Pinellas Trail. Officer Clague stopped Brent Miller for riding his bike on the trail after hours. Miller had a warrant for failure to appear on a driving-while-license-suspended-or-revoked charge and was arrested.

2/16 – Stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of 57th Street South. A 2016 Ford Edge was stolen. The vehicle was unlocked and the key fob was left in the vehicle.

2/17 – Providing false name to law enforcement on the Pinellas Trail. Officer Clague stopped Ariel Moragas on the trail after hours. Moragas intentionally gave incorrect spellings of his name because he knew he had an active warrant out of Miami and did not want to get deported for a second time. Miami refused to confirm the warrant do to the multiple names and aliases Moragas uses. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/17 – Burglary to a residence in the 5200 block of 10th Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone stole 10 large concrete ornamental pots from her front walkway. The pots are hand painted and valued at $70 each.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 11th Avenue South. A resident reported that $412 was taken from an unlocked vehicle.

2/17 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 18th Avenue South. Officers responded to a vehicle burglary where a neighbor saw someone in a vehicle. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived. Fortunately, nothing was missing from the vehicle. Video evidence was obtained from a neighbor.

2/18 – Warrant arrest in the 1100 block of 53rd Street South. Officer Dillard was on a follow-up call when he spotted Keith Story on the roof of a house taking measurements. Story had two active warrants for grand theft and failure to secure workman’s comp coverage and was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/18 – Traffic arrest in the 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped Christopher A. Plummer for speeding. Plummer admitted his license was suspended and a records check revealed that he is a habitual traffic offender with multiple prior driving-while-license-suspended-or-revoked convictions. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

2/18 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2500 block of 50th Street South. A resident reported that someone made entry to an unlocked vehicle. Video surveillance showed that one person was inside the vehicle while another stood as a look out.

2/18 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. A person reported that he parked his unlocked work vehicle and when he returned to it he discovered his iPhone was missing.

2/20 – Person under the influence in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers were flagged down regarding a male in a bus shelter acting strangely. He was identified, was very emotional and at times uncooperative. It was later determined that the reactions the male was having were due to earlier methamphetamine use. The male was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

2/14 to 2/20 — The marine unit was on the water for approximately five hours this week. Marine unit officers had contact with four boaters, issued four marine citations and conducted two follow-up contacts in reference to ordinance violations related to the Casino dock.

Battery

2/18, 10:34 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Burglary – structure

2/19, 8:30 a.m., 1800 block of 59th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

2/16, 4:30 p.m., 1500 block of Gray Street S

2/16, 11:45 p.m., 5600 block of 11th Avenue S

2/17, 12:14 a.m., 2500 block of 50th Street S

2/17, 1 a.m., 5600 block of 18th Avenue S

2/18, 1:06 a.m., 5700 block of 16th Avenue S

2/18, 10 a.m., 3100 block of Beach Boulevard S

2/20, 2:30 a.m., 4900 block of Newton Avenue S

2/20, 3:40 a.m., 700 block of Gray Street S

2/20, 4 a.m., 5600 block of Newton Avenue S

2/20, 7 p.m., 5300 block of 17th Avenue S

2/20, 7 p.m., 800 block of 53rd Street S

2/21, 4:17 p.m., 5400 block of 9th Avenue S

2/23, 8 p.m., 2600 block of Upton Street S

Theft – grand

2/16, 4 a.m., 5200 block of 10th Avenue S

2/20, 9 p.m., 3100 block of Dupont Street S

2/23, 1:30 p.m., 6200 block of 13th Avenue S

Theft – petit

2/19, 3:30 p.m., 5800 block of 28th Avenue S

2/21, 4 p.m., 5100 block of 16th Avenue S

2/22, 10 p.m., 5100 block of 9th Avenue S

Theft –vehicle

2/15, 6:30 p.m., 2900 block of 57th Street S

2/22, 2:55 a.m., 2600 block of Upton Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/16, midnight, 5500 block of 19th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Burglary – vehicle

2/22, 5:06 a.m., 7000 block of Hibiscus Avenue S

Theft – grand

2/19, 8 a.m., 7300 block of Sun Island Drive S

2/23, 9 a.m., 7000 block of Sunset Drive S

2/23, 6:30 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Theft – petit

2/20, 3:23 p.m., 7000 block of Grevilla Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

2/16, 6:32 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Battery – aggravated

2/21, 10:32 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – business

2/23, 6:46 a.m., 3700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Robbery – unarmed

2/22, 12:30 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Shoplifting

2/19, 12:46 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue

Theft – grand

2/19, 1 p.m., 6700 block of Beach Plaza

2/21, 10 a.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petty

2/22, 10 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/16, 5:52 p.m., 7100 block of Sunset Way

Weapon

2/16, 11 a.m., 7300 block of Sunset Way