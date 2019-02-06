Local Crime Watch: Feb 7

A sampling of police reports from January 24 through February 2 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/24 – Auto theft in the 2800 block of 53rd Street South. A St. Petersburg officer found items from a Gulfport resident’s car in an empty field in St Petersburg. When officers made contact with the owner, they discovered her car had been stolen from her driveway during the night. Later in the day, while conducting a follow-up at a neighbor’s house, it was discovered that his vehicle had been stolen as well. Both vehicles were unlocked and had spare keys/fobs inside them.

1/24 – Battery in the 1400 block of 59th Street South. Two patients at the ALF got into an altercation and one punched the other in the chest. Both patients suffer from mental illness and no one wanted to press charges.

1/24 – Trespass in the 5800 block of 15th Avenue South. A resident reported someone trespassing on his property. He swung a metal bat at the trespasser who then ran away. Officers searched the area but did not locate the trespasser.

1/24 – Burglary to a vessel in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. A generator was taken from a vessel moored in Boca Ciega Bay.

1/25 – Auto theft in the 1200 block of 60th Street South. A resident reported his car stolen. The vehicle was left unlocked with a spare key was in the glove compartment.

1/25 – Search warrant in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Clague obtained a search warrant that was executed on a residence. The search warrant yielded three arrests – two were for outstanding warrants and one was for trafficking in methamphetamine. Members of the patrol and the Criminal Investigative Section assisted with the search warrant.

1/26 – Battery in the 2800 block of Tifton Street South. A group of 11-year-olds were said to be hitting each other. Officers made contact with the juveniles who were turned over to their parents and told to not play with each other anymore. There were no reported injuries.

1/27 – Arrest on warrant in the 5200 block of 27th Avenue South. Officer Petit made contact with Jeranda Fentress who had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation on a battery charge. Fentress was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/27 – Recovered runaway in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard. The manager of a local business called to report that a person had been in the lobby all day and was refusing to leave. Officers made contact with her and discovered that she was a 17-year-old runaway from Sarasota County. She was taken into protective custody so she could be returned to her residence.

1/27 – Traffic arrest for a hit and run in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. A vehicle headed eastbound on Shore Boulevard was struck by a vehicle turning westbound onto Shore Boulevard from Beach Boulevard. The striking vehicle did not stop so the victim followed it while calling for assistance. Officers made contact with Bruce Plesser who was the registered owner of the vehicle. Plesser admitted to being in the area but denied hitting any other vehicles. He was not able to explain the fresh damage to his vehicle and refused to provide the investigating officers with his driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance. Plesser was arrested for a hit and run with property damage and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/28 – Driving under the influence in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard. Officer Nieves stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights. When he approached the vehicle, he noticed a traffic cone wedged under the passenger wheel and radiator fluid leaking from the engine. A driving under the influence investigation was conducted and Carlos Torres was arrested. He submitted to a breath test and his results were: .218/.221. Torres was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/29 – Battery at the corner of 11th Avenue South and 56th Street South. Several juveniles who exited vehicles on 11th Avenue S jumped a student walking home from Boca Ciega High School. One juvenile punched the victim in the forehead leaving a large knot. The suspect was arrested at his residence the next day.

1/30 – Hit and run crash at the Dollar General. A woman reported that while she was inside the store, a large black pickup with big tires backed into her vehicle as the driver was attempting to leave the parking lot. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the truck.

1/24 – 1/30 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately 12 hours this week. Sergeant Burkhart and Officer Carter assisted with the Gasparilla Flotilla in Tampa.

Battery

1/27, 1:51 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

1/28, 2:30 p.m., 11th Avenue S & 56th Street S

Burglary – residence

1/30, 4:30 p.m., 2700 block of 57th Street S

1/31, 8:30 p.m., 5100 block of 17th Avenue S

Theft – grand

1/29, 2 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

2/1, 4:25 p.m., 5900 block of Shore Boulevard S

Theft – petit

1/27, unknown time, 2700 block of 57th Street S

Theft – vehicle

1/27, 12:50 p.m., 49th Street S & 17th Avenue S

1/27, 5 p.m., 4900 block of 14th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/2, 8:30 a.m., 5100 block of 9th Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery – aggravated

1/26, 6:11 p.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue

Burglary – vehicle

1/29, 2:02 p.m., 4200 block of Gulf Boulevard

1/29, 8 p.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – grand

1/27, 10:50 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

1/28, 6:39 p.m., 8300 block of Blind Pass Road

1/29, noon, 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

1/30, 6 p.m., 8100 block of Blind Pass Road

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/29, 11:43 p.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue