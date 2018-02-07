Local Crime Watch: Feb 8

A sampling of police reports from January 25 through February 3 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Man Puts a New Twist on Shooting Himself in the Foot

By Debbie Wolfe

When a man was dropped off at St. Petersburg General Hospital at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, January 29 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his foot, police quickly figured out why his home address was familiar to them.

Matthew Chappell, 27, of 4742 6th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, lived in a house that was already under investigation for “numerous complaints about illegal activity” according to police reports.

After obtaining a search warrant for the address, law enforcement officials found 91.7 grams of methamphetamine as well as hydromorphone and marijuana.

Chappell was charged with felony trafficking in meth along with being a felon in possession of a firearm, specifically a .38 special revolver.

Also recently arrested at the house for trafficking in meth were Jason Tyler Yucha, 33, of Bradenton; Sierra Dawn Carlson, 25; Jaime Leigh Patton, 31, of Treasure Island; and, Ronald Lewis Mount, 46. Carlson was also charged with possession of hydromorphone. Mount lives at the same address as Chappell while Carlson’s address is listed as “transient.”

Court records show that Chappell has a $40,000 bond and has been released from jail. Yucha’s bond is $10,000 and Carlson’s is $11,000; Both have been released. Patton’s and Mount’s bond is $50,000 each and both men remain in Pinellas County Jail.

Gulfport

1/25 – Criminal mischief in the 1100 block of Hull Street South. A resident reported that someone damaged his fence. There are no known suspects at this time.

1/25 – Burglary to a shed in the 1000 Block of Hull Street South. A resident called to report that someone broke the lock of their shed and stole three bicycles and some tools. It was later discovered that some of the stolen items were pawned in Pinellas County when the pawnshop contacted the department advising someone pawned the stolen items. Detective Sergeant Woodman arrested the two suspects, Charles Whitton and Theodore Estlow.

1/26 – Trespass in the 2700 block of 57th Street South. A person called to report that she is the property manager of a residence that is being used as an Airbnb rental. The property owner recently fired a cleaning person who, without permission, entered the residence and slept there. Nothing was stolen and as of this date contact was not made with the suspect.

1/27 – Assist other agency in the1000 block of 49th Street South. Police responded to assist paramedics who were treating a six-year-old girl at Nancy’s Nails. The girl was inexplicably hysterical and hallucinating that bees were attacking her. She was transported to the emergency room and follow-up at the hospital by officers revealed that she just had an adverse reaction to an over-the-counter medication her parents had given her to treat a cold.

1/27 – Traffic arrest in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Marshall pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman he recognized as Jill Grasmick. Marshall has had prior contacts with Grasmick and knew that her driver’s license was suspended. She was ultimately arrested because it was determined that she had attached a registration decal to her license plate that was not assigned to it. Her passenger, Alan Danks, was arrested for having an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of narcotics.

1/27 – Suicide in the 1500 block of 55th Street South. Officers responded to the scene of a suicidal subject. Upon arrival on the scene it was determined the subject was fatally injured from a single gunshot wound to the head. EMS declared the subject to be dead, and the body was removed by the medical examiner’s office.

1/28 – Theft in the 3000 block of 59th Street South. A resident of the Town Shores Chatham Building reported that his unsecured bicycle was stolen from the parking lot overnight.

1/28 – Theft in the 4600 block of Tifton Drive South. Someone cut the lock that secured a bicycle to a bike rack and then put it in a pile of trash.

1/28 – Warrant arrest in the 5400 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office requested our assistance in locating a juvenile with a pickup order issued in their county. Contact was made with the juvenile and he was arrested for two counts of vehicle burglary. The juvenile was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

1/29 – Theft in the 4600 block of Tifton Street South. A resident reported that someone cut the lock and stole her bicycle parked outside her residence at some point over the weekend.

1/29 – Warrant arrest in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. Police responded to McDonald’s for a customer causing a disturbance. William Gale was issued a written trespass warning at the request of the McDonald’s manager. It was determined that Gale had an outstanding arrest warrant for boating under the influence. He was arrested.

1/29 – Stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 55th Street South. A resident reported that his vehicle was stolen from his residence earlier in the day. Officers later spotted the stolen vehicle being driven in the area and stopped it. The driver, William McBrayer, was arrested for grand theft auto.

1/29 – Stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of 54th Street South. A resident locked her keys in her vehicle and went to work. She came back to the location and the vehicle was gone. It was later discovered to be involved in a crash in St. Petersburg.

1/30 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5100 block of 24th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone broke the window to her vehicle in order to steal $50 in cash tips that she left in plain view in her glove box.

1/31 – Warrant arrest at the Boca Ciega Genesis Center. Staff called to report that a male named Fredrick Pinnell had just been checked into the center and he had an active warrant. Pinnell was arrested for a violation of the conditions of his release on a battery charge and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/31 – Grand theft in the 4900 block of 28th Street South. A resident reported that prescription medication was stolen from his residence.

Burglary – residence

2/2, 9 p.m., block of Tifton Street S

2/3, 3 a.m., 5300 block of 26th Avenue S

2/3, 10 p.m., 2700 block of 56th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

1/31, midnight, 29th Avenue S and Miriam Street S

2/2, 2:35 a.m., 2900 block of 58th Street S

2/2, 4:28 a.m., 5300 block of 26th Avenue S

2/2, 8:50 p.m., 5300 block of 17th Avenue S

2/3, 2:25 a.m., 2500 block of 56th Street S

2/3, 2:25 a.m., 5300 block of 26th Avenue S

Theft – petit

2/1, noon, 3000 block of 49th Street S

Theft – shoplifting

2/1, 3:25 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/1, 5:45 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

2/1, 7:50 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – vehicle

1/28, 3 p.m., 1600 block of 54th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

1/30, 2:30 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

2/3, 10:30 a.m., 7400 block of Sun Island Drive S

Theft – shoplifting

1/30, 7:55 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

2/3, 9:55 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

1/29, 6:30 p.m., 800 block of Gulf Way

Theft – petit

1/28, 8 a.m., 6400 block of Gulf Winds Drive

Trespassing

1/19, 8:47 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard