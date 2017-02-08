Local Crime Watch: Feb 9

A sampling of police reports from February 1 to February 8, 2017 in Gulfport, St. Pete Beach and South Pasadena.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.



Gulfport

Stolen Rental Cars Returned

Residents of a home on the 900 block of 58th Street S. in Gulfport reported January 26 that someone had stolen their rented 2016 Volvo V60 from the driveway.

The vehicle, which had been left unlocked with the keys in it, was later recovered in Lealman inside a gated back yard along with several other stolen rental cars.

A man at the home where the vehicle was recovered was arrested for possession of a handgun and narcotics.

Police Break Up Funeral Fight

Gulfport police said a fight broke out at a funeral being held at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene on the 1000 block of 55th Street S. on January 28.

Several subjects were punched by a male who fled the scene before police arrived and restored order.

Police Identify “Spice”

On January 29 Gulfport police received lab results on a substance confiscated in December during a traffic stop that proved to be an illegal narcotic.

Police said Mitchell King was arrested at his home in the 1000 block of 59th Street S. and charged with possession of a controlled substance – Fluoro-ADB, a synthetic compound often smoked and known on the street as “spice.”

Battery

2/2, 7:10 a.m., 900 block of 58th St. S.

2/5, 6 p.m., 5100 block of Tangerine Ave. S.

Burglary – vehicle

2/1, 12 p.m., 2700 block of 56th St. S.

2/1, 12:34 p.m., 5800 block of 13th Ave. S.

2/3, 9 a.m., 800 block of Hull St. S.

2/5, 12 a.m., 5000 block of 10th Ave. S.

Robbery – unarmed

2/5, 4:20 p.m., 5700 block of Shore Blvd. S.

2/7, 3:55 p.m., 26th Ave. S. and Miriam St. S.

Stolen vehicle

2/5, 2:30 a.m., 5100 block of Newton Ave. S.

2/5, 11:01 p.m., 2800 block of Beach Blvd. S.

2/6, 10 p.m., 4800 block of 29th Ave. S

Theft – grand

2/3, 9 a.m., 800 block of Hull St. S.

Theft – petit

2/7, 11 a.m., 5100 block of 11th Ave. S.

Theft – shoplifting

2/6, 7:10 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

St. Pete Beach

Battery – sexual

2/4, 5 p.m., address unavailable

Burglary – vehicle

2/2, 7 p.m., 5800 block of Bahia Honda Way S.

2/2, 12 p.m., 5900 block of Balao Way N.

Stolen vehicle

2/1, 12:21 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf Blvd.

2/1, 2 p.m., 400 block of 90th Ave.

Theft – grand

2/2, 8 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf Blvd.

2/6, 1 p.m., 2800 block of Alton Dr.

Theft – petit

2/2, 2 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf Blvd.

2/2, 5:30 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Blvd.

2/6, 10:05 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd.

South Pasadena

Robbery – armed

2/5, 10:30 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Ave. S.

Stolen vehicle

2/3, 7:56 a.m., 6800 block of Sea Gull Dr. S.

Stolen vehicle – rec

2/4, 10:30 a.m., 7000 block of Sunset Dr. S.

Theft – petit

2/2, 6:15 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

Theft – shoplifting

2/4, 3:44 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

Trespass

2/3, 1:35 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/3, 9:30 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.