Local Crime Watch: Jan 10

A sampling of police reports from December 27 through January 7 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

12/27- Burglary to a vehicle in the 2400 block of 51st Street South.

A man was working on a house when a neighbor came up and told him someone was inside his work truck. When he checked on his unlocked vehicle, he discovered his wallet had been stolen from the center console.

12/28- Traffic stop/narcotics possession on 48th Street South and 13th Avenue South.

Officer Clague stopped a vehicle driven by Deshawn Williams for a tint violation. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and a search revealed marijuana, ecstasy, and crack cocaine hidden in the dashboard. Williams was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

12/28- Burglary to a business in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard South.

An officer was flagged down by a business owner, who stated that a person walked into the outside bar several nights ago when the business was closed, and took a shirt. The business owner did not wish to press charges but wanted officers to be aware of the incident and try and issue a trespass warning to him.

12/28- Suspicious incident in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard South.

A patron of a bar reported that a man entered the bar, told him that he was in possession of a firearm, went to the bathroom and then left the bar in his grey Jeep Renegade. Officers were able to locate the person driving northbound on 58th Street South and performed a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and allowed officers to search the vehicle for the firearm. A firearm was not located in the vehicle nor did the driver have a firearm on him. The reporting party left the area before officers could make contact with him.

12/29- Traffic stop/warrant arrest on 57th Street South and 18th Avenue South.

A bicyclist was stopped for no light on bike. A check of his name revealed that he had an outstanding warrant out of Pinellas County. Kenneth King was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/29- Warrant Arrest in the 3000 block of Beach Boulevard South.

Officers arrested Dylan Skinner for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation – driving under the influence. Skinner was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/30- Assist outside agency in the 4800 block of 11th Avenue South.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a business inside the city of St. Petersburg. Gulfport officers assisted the St. Petersburg Police Department with crime scene and perimeter for K-9 to track the suspect.

12/30- Driving under the influence in the 1700 block of 49th Street South.

William Dougherty was driving north on 49th Street South with a tail light out and was swerving in his lane. Dougherty was stopped and showed signs of impairment. After conducting a driving under the influence investigation, Dougherty was arrested for driving under the influence. He refused a breath alcohol test and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

12/31- Accident in the 3100 block of 56th Street South.

Officers responded to report that a woman was struck by a vehicle. The female was checked by rescue personnel and refused any treatment. She walked home under her own power. The driver of the vehicle stated he did not believe he struck the female.

1/2- Criminal mischief at Williams Pier.

Parks department employees reported finding another act of graffiti on the pier using the same pink paint as previous reports in the beachfront area.

1/2- Minor in Possession of alcohol on 56th Street South & Shore Boulevard South.

Sergeant Marotta made contact with a 14-year-old walking near the beach. She was wearing a backpack and there have been recent acts of vandalism in the area. During a consensual contact she was asked if she would consent to a search of her back pack. She stated she wanted to talk to her mother who was working at a nearby restaurant. When she entered the restaurant, she dropped the back pack and exited the rear of the business. Her mother did work at the restaurant and when she opened the back pack there was a bottle of wine that had a small amount of alcohol left in it.

Vandal/criminal mischief

12/31, 12 a.m., 5700 Block Of Shore Blvd S

1/2, 12 a.m., 5400 Block Of Shore Blvd S

Theft-grand

1/3, 4:31 p.m., 4900 Block Of 31st Ave S

1/4,5:08 p.m., 2500 Block Of Beach Blvd S

Theft-petit

1/6, time unknown. 1600 Block Of 58th St S

Traffic Accident

1/6, 7:30 a.m., Gulfport Blvd S and 62nd St S

St. Pete Beach

Battery-sexual

1/1, 10:40 P.m., Address Unavailable

Trespass

1/3, 2:12 A.m., 6200 Block Of Gulf Blvd

1/5, 10:49 A.m., 4600 Block Of Gulf Blvd

Battery

1/1, 2:31 a.m., 3800 Block Of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-vehicle

1/3, 8 a.m., 8000 Block Of Sailboat Key Blvd

South Pasadena

Theft-shoplifting

12/31, 9:20 a.m., 6800 Block Of Gulfport Blvd S

Theft-petit

1/5, 3:20 p.m., 1300 Block Of Pasadena Ave S