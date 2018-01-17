Local Crime Watch: Jan 18

A sampling of police reports from January 1 through January 9 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/4 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2700 block of 57th Street South. A resident reported two vehicles were broken into overnight. A Garmin GPS was taken from the glove box of one of the vehicles and a set of keys was stolen from the other.

1/5 – Criminal mischief in the 5200 block of Fairfield Avenue South. A resident reported that on New Year’s Eve a bullet came through the roof of their mobile home and landed on an unoccupied bed. The damage had already been repaired prior to police being called.

1/5 – Disturbance in the 3000 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers responded to the location after receiving word that a fight that was about to occur. It was determined that an argument had occurred and the other involved parties had left the scene.

1/5 – Criminal mischief in the 1700 block of 49th Street South. Officers responded to a call of approximately five juveniles running through a business knocking items over and breaking property. The juveniles left the scene by the time police arrived. Police were able to obtain video footage of the incident and attempts are being made to identify the participants.

1/6 – Recovery of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana at the corner of 23rd Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Carter stopped Angelo Adkins for a traffic violation. He smelled an odor of marijuana in the car and while searching the vehicle, he discovered a loaded handgun in the console. Adkins also left two small baggies of marijuana in the backseat of Officer Carter’s patrol vehicle after being arrested.

1/7 – Retail theft in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. As a group of juveniles left Gulfport Mini Mart after some of them bought some items, one of them swiped a bag of potato chips on the way out. Police located the juveniles, but the one who stole the chips was no longer with them and his friends would not give up his information. Surveillance video showing the perpetrator was obtained and will likely lead to his identification.

1/7 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Three people inside the Family Dollar Store took a laundry basket off the shelf and loaded it with other merchandise. Then, they ran out of the store and fled in a vehicle before police were notified.

1/7 – Retail theft in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Austin Coton’s credit card was declined so he ran off with the food he was attempting to purchase. The video matched the suspect’s identification card photo and the phone number he used to call in the food order was linked to him in a computer database. There is probable cause for his arrest.

1/7 – Resisting an officer without violence in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a reported fight in a bar parking lot. The officers attempted to interview one of the people involved. However, she provided her friend’s last name as hers. She refused to provide her correct information. She was then arrested for obstructing the investigation. She was identified from her out-of-state license as Angela Saffle. It was later determined that Saffle was being uncooperative because she was on probation for driving under the influence with a condition of no alcohol. She was then charged at the jail with violation of probation.

1/8 – Traffic arrest in the 5600 block of 12th Avenue South. Sergeant Parks made contact with a motorist for stopping on 11th Avenue South in the area of Boca Ciega High School. There are several signs in the area prohibiting stopping or standing on 11th Avenue South. The driver, Darquel Quarterman, was listed as a habitual traffic offender and had seven prior convictions for driving on a suspended license. He was arrested for the felony traffic charge.

1/8 – Burglary to a residence in the 3200 block of 58th Street South. A resident reported that her brother-in-law kicked in her front door and attacked her in 2015. She said she waited to report it because the only witness has been in prison until this time.

1/8 – Theft in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. A boater complained to police that someone stole a gas can from him the night before. An alleged witness to the event was not present to give a statement but the investigating officer intends to interview him.

1/8 – Video voyeurism in the 1100 block of 58th Street South. While Officer Carter was investigating an unrelated allegation, Michael Whitney admitted that he had taken photographs of the victim while she was sleeping in her bedroom, semi naked. He showed the photographs to Officer Carter. He was arrested for violating the video voyeurism statute.

1/8 – Traffic crash in the 2400 block of 49th Street South. Officers witnessed a vehicle swerve off of the road and strike a bus stop sign. The vehicle was pulled over and issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.

1/8 – Theft in the 4600 block of 29th Avenue South. Someone took a cardboard box containing several items, including a GPS unit, purse and wallet.

1/8 – Violation of pre-trial release and resisting an officer without violence in the 1100 block of 58th Street South. An officer was notified by a resident that Kelley Gard was at her residence in violation of the terms of pre-trial release. When Gard was released from jail, she was ordered to have no contact with the victim of her case and to vacate the residence. Police went to the residence and after multiple attempts they were able to get Gard to answer the door. When she walked outside, she ran from the officers. She made it across 11th Avenue when Sergeant Burkhart deployed his Taser to stop her. Officer Clague was then able to handcuff Gard. She was arrested for violation of pre-trial release and resisting an officer without violence. No one was injured during this incident.

Battery

1/6, 12:40 p.m., 1100 block of 58th Street S

1/7, 12:04 a.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Battery – sexual

1/8, 11 p.m., 1100 block of 58th Street S

Burglary – residence

1/3, noon, 5700 block of 18th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

1/1, 12:18 p.m., 9th Avenue S and 60th Street S

1/3, 10:30 p.m., 2700 block of 57th Street S

1/8, 10:15 p.m., 2800 block of Beach Boulevard S

Theft – grand

1/5, 11:24 p.m., 49th Street S and 23rd Avenue S

Theft – petit

1/1, 4 a.m., 1200 block of 59th Street S

1/2, 4 p.m., 5100 block of 17th Avenue S

1/6, 7:20 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

1/7, 11 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard S

Theft – shoplifting

1/6,12:36 p.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

1/6, 2:30 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/1, 6 p.m., 5300 block of 15th Avenue S

1/9, 4 p.m., 5600 block of 17th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

1/2, 12:10 p.m., 1400 block of Island Drive S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/4, 10 a.m., 7000 block of Hibiscus Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

1/7, noon, 7400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

1/5, 9:37 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard

1/5, 11 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

1/8, 4:29 p.m., 300 block of Corey Avenue

Trespassing

1/1, 12:41 a.m., 7800 block of Blind Pass Road

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/7, 10 p.m., 8800 block of Blind Pass Road