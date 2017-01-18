Local Crime Watch: Jan 19

A sampling of police reports from January 11 to January 18, 2017 in Gulfport, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach and South Pasadena.

St. Petersburg Hit and Run Update

The circumstances in what was initially thought to be a hit and run fatality January 9 in the 3500 block of 49th St. N. in St. Petersburg has been reassessed, officials said.

According to a January 13 statement from St. Petersburg police, originally a witness reported that a white SUV had struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, then a second car struck him and that driver stopped.

After analyzing all the evidence, including video from surveillance cameras in the area, traffic investigators were able to determine that the first SUV swerved, but never hit the pedestrian.

Investigators determined that the victim, identified as Richard Allan Palmer, was sitting in the northbound median lane for an unknown reason when he was struck about 10:30 p.m. by 2014 Chevrolet sedan driven by Alma Moulton. She stopped and called 911. Palmer was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Moulton will not face criminal charges, but the investigation continues. Palmer would have been 57 on January 20. He had no known permanent address.

Gulfport

A resident of the 5000 block of 8th Avenue S. reported on Thursday, January 5 that a former co-worker had forged his name on a 2009 car loan he did not authorize.

A collection agency informed the resident he owed $9000. However, since the crime was committed in Pensacola, the case was forwarded to officials in that jurisdiction for investigation.

—-

A Gulfport man was arrested Friday Jan. 6 and charged with stalking a neighbor in the 5800 block of 26th Avenue S. Gulfport police said Billy Moore admitted going on his neighbor’s property and peeping in her windows for several months.

—-

Someone who stole a car out of a resident’s driveway apparently kept the keys and stole it again a week later on Friday, January 6. The vehicle was recovered the second time in the 2500 block of 49th Street S.

—-

The owner of a business in the 2300 block of 49th Street S. reported on Tuesday, January 10 that a bullet had apparently fallen from the sky and punctured a gutter at his business. Police said it was likely the result of New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire.

—-

A resident reported being accosted at gunpoint by a black male with a small semi-automatic handgun on Wednesday, January 11 in the 4900 block of 9th Avenue S.The resident did not have any money and the suspect fled the area.

Battery

1/12, 9 a.m., 54th St. S. and 11th Ave. S.

1/13, 12:25 p.m., 900 block of 58th St. S.

1/15, 4:30 p.m., 4800 block of 29th Ave. S.

Burglary – residence

1/12, 9:50 a.m., 5000 block of 8th Ave. S.

Burglary – vehicle

1/13, 7 p.m., 2900 block of Beach Blvd. S.

1/17, 9 p.m., 1900 block of Dolphin Blvd. S.

1/17, 1 a.m., 1900 block of Dolphin Blvd. S.

1/17, 1:15 a.m., 2100 block Dolphin Blvd. S.

1/17, 1:48 a.m., 2100 block Dolphin Blvd. S.

1/17, 2:02 a.m., 2100 block Dolphin Blvd. S.

1/17, 2:48 a.m., 2100 block Dolphin Blvd. S.

1/17, 3:19 a.m., 6500 block of Fairway View Blvd. S.

Robbery – armed

1/11, 4:45 p.m., 4900 block of 9th Ave. S.

Stolen vehicle

1/13, 8 a.m., 2800 block of 51st St. S.

1/17, 8:45 p.m., 1800 block of Sailfish Rd. S.

Theft – grand

1/12, unknown time, 1800 block of Sailfish Rd. S.

1/14, 1:30 p.m., 900 block of 58th St. S.

Theft – petit

1/16, 3 p.m., 4900 block of 29th Ave. S.

1/17, 1:45 a.m., 5400 block of Shore Blvd. S.

1/17, 10:56 a.m., 900 block of 58th St. S.

Theft – shoplifting

1/12, 12 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/12, 10 a.m., 1000 block of 49th St. S.

Weapon

1/13, 12 a.m., 900 block of 58th St. S.

St. Pete Beach

Battery

1/15, 8:06 a.m., 600 block of 73rd Ave.

Burglary – residence

1/14, 6:30 p.m., 5900 block of 2nd St. E.

Burglary – vehicle

1/16, 5:30 p.m., 2900 block of Sunset Way

Stolen vehicle

1/14, 12:15 a.m., 400 block of 55th Ave.

Theft – grand

1/15, 8 p.m., 5400 block of Gulf Blvd.

Theft – petit

1/11, 8:38 p.m., 7100 block of Gulf Blvd.

1/14, 1:01 a.m., 7400 block of Gulf Blvd.

Trespass

1/14, 3:18 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf Blvd.

South Pasadena

Burglary – residence

1/11, 9:30 a.m., 6800 block of Park St. S.

Burglary – vehicle

1/17, 2:11 a.m., 6500 block of Mockingbird Way S.

1/17, 8 p.m., 1300 block of Sea Gull Dr. S.

1/17, 8 p.m., 1300 block of Robin Rd. S.

Theft – petit

1/11, 5:15 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Ave. S.

Traffic accident

1/13, 7:45 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd. S.