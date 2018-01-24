Local Crime Watch: Jan 25

A sampling of police reports from January 11 through January 21 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer.

Gulfport

1/11 – Benjamin Hopper was arrested at his residence on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a narcotics charge.

1/12 – An out-of-state visitor reported that her laptop computer was stolen while she was staying at the Peninsula Inn.

1/12 – A pickup truck ran a red light in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard and struck the side of a school bus with 18 passengers aboard. Both vehicles were disabled but there were no reported injuries. Traffic was affected for nearly an hour before the intersection could be cleared.

1/12 – A juvenile who had 12 pick-up orders was turned over to Officer Hutsko by his mother. He was taken to the juvenile assessment center.

1/12 – Keith Hall was stopped by an officer in the 1600 block of 49th Street South for driving without headlights. Hall showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation was conducted resulting in his arrest for driving under the influence. His breath alcohol level was .075.

1/13 – A resident in the 6000 block of Shore Boulevard reported that a check was cashed on her account but she still had the check number in her checkbook. It was determined that a fraudulent check was created and used in Saint Petersburg. A report was completed and the case was sent to Saint Petersburg Police Department for further investigation.

1/14 – An officer responded to a report of a possible marijuana grow operation in the 5200 block of 10th Avenue South. An investigation revealed that the complaint was false. The calling party had been evicted and was attempting to cause problems for the property owner. The officer remained on scene while the former tenant removed their remaining property.

1/14 – Officer Rossi observed a vehicle leaving the Dollar General with an unrestrained child in the front seat. Driver James Johnson pulled over when he saw the police car behind him and told Officer Rossi that he knew the child should be in a car seat. A driver’s license check revealed that his license is revoked for habitual traffic offenses. Johnson was arrested for felony driving while license suspended or revoked.

1/14 – Jeffery Wright was arrested for felony theft after a customer at a business in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South observed him putting a steak inside his jacket. When confronted, he fled and was located in the 2200 block of 49th Street South by a St. Petersburg police officer a short time later.

1/17 – Shayla Campbell turned herself in to police for a writ of bodily attachment for nonsupport. She was arrested.

Battery

1/17, 8:58 a.m., 2600 block of Tifton Street S

Burglary – business

1/11, 8 a.m., 2900 block of Beach Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

1/13, 3:45 p.m., 5200 block of 9th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

1/17, 5:11 p.m., 2800 block of Seabreeze Drive S

1/18, 8 p.m., 5600 block of 16th Avenue S

1/21, 7:30 p.m., 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

Theft – grand

1/17, 7 a.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

1/17, 6 p.m., 1200 block of Freemont Street S

1/19, 10:58 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – petit

1/21, 8 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – shoplifting

1/14, 9 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

1/15, 11:23 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/20, midnight, 900 block of 51st Street S

South Pasadena

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/15, 2:30 p.m., 7000 block of Hibiscus Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

1/16, 1:50 p.m., 7100 block of Gulf Boulevard

1/16, 6:25 p.m., 7400 block of Gulf Boulevard

1/21, 11:45 a.m., 3100 block of E Maritana Drive

Theft – grand

1/14, 2:30 p.m.,3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

1/13, 10:30 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

1/19, midnight, 3200 block of W Maritana Drive

Trespassing

1/19, 8:47 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/16, 1:53 p.m., 7100 block of Gulf Boulevard