Local Crime Watch: Jan 3

Source: Pinellas County Crime Viewer
Editor’s Note: The Gulfport Police Report was not available at press time.
Gulfport
Battery
12/21, 1:43 p.m., 5200 block of 12th Avenue S
12/23, 4 p.m., 800 block of 63rd Street S
Theft – petit
12/22, 8 a.m., 2400 block of 53rd Street S
12/25, 6:36 a.m., 2800 block of 47th Street S
12/25, 12:33 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S
12/26, 10:46 p.m., 3000 block of Beach Boulevard S
Shoplifting
12/23, 10:55 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S
South Pasadena
Theft – petit
12/25, 7 p.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S
Shoplifting
12/22, 9:31 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S
St. Pete Beach
Assault
12/21, 8:06 p.m., 7900 block of Blind Pass Road
Burglary – business
12/21, 5 p.m., 800 block of Gulf Way
Theft – grand
12/20, midnight, 100 block of 55th Avenue
Theft – petit
12/22, 8 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard