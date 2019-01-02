Local Crime Watch: Jan 3

Posted by: Debbie Wolfe in Crime January 2, 2019

A sampling of police reports from December 21 through December 26 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Editor’s Note: The Gulfport Police Report was not available at press time. 

Gulfport

Battery

12/21, 1:43 p.m., 5200 block of 12th Avenue S

12/23, 4 p.m., 800 block of 63rd Street S

Theft – petit

12/22, 8 a.m., 2400 block of 53rd Street S

12/25, 6:36 a.m., 2800 block of 47th Street S

12/25, 12:33 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

12/26, 10:46 p.m., 3000 block of Beach Boulevard S

Shoplifting

12/23, 10:55 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

 

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

12/25, 7 p.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

12/22, 9:31 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

 

St. Pete Beach

Assault

12/21, 8:06 p.m., 7900 block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – business

12/21, 5 p.m., 800 block of Gulf Way

Theft – grand

12/20, midnight, 100 block of 55th Avenue

Theft – petit

12/22, 8 a.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Don't be shy. Tell us what you think.

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved. | The Gabber Newspaper