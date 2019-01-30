Local Crime Watch: Jan 31

Fatal Crash on 49th Street in St. Petersburg

According to St. Petersburg Police, on Sunday, January 27, a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria Express Taxi, driven by David Yancey, 48, was traveling southbound on 49th Street North with a passenger, Heather Scozzaro, 40, when it rear ended a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by John McVey, 68, that was stopped at 38th Avenue North.

This impact caused a chain reaction and four additional vehicles stopped at the red light were also hit.

The Tahoe hit a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by Barbara Weber, 61, and a 2017 Chevrolet SS, driven by Thomas Stewart, 58. The Ford Escape was pushed into a 2014 Kia Optima, driven by Warren Chase, 85; the Kia Optima was pushed into a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Beth Johnson, 50.

McVey, Weber and McLoughlin suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals. Yancey and Scozzaro sustained serious injuries and were transported to Bayfront Health St Petersburg, where Scozzaro later died. According to police, Yancey and Scozzaro were not

wearing seatbelts and authorities believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

A sampling of police reports from January 17 through January 26 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

1/17 – Warrant arrest in the 5100 block Tangerine Avenue South. Officers were dispatched to an in-progress drug call. The caller stated that there were juveniles at the location with marijuana in their possession. A records check on one of the juveniles revealed that he had six outstanding pickup orders. He was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center (PJAC). There were no drugs found at the scene.

1/17 – Warrant arrest in the 1800 block of 60th Street South. Officers had contact with Giuseppe Spadafina. Spadafina had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/19 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 900 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported that his unlocked vehicle was entered and his registration and car owner’s manual were stolen.

1/20 – Traffic arrest at the intersection of 58th Street South and 26th Avenue South.

Officer Marshall observed a vehicle flashing its headlights on Gulfport Boulevard. Initially he thought the driver was attempting to flag him down. Officer Marshall did a U-turn and began following the vehicle while observing the driver swerve over the centerline. He stopped the vehicle and when he made contact with the driver he smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. The driver performed poorly on one field sobriety task and refused to perform any others. She also refused to provide a breath sample. Wiktoria Fagan was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

1/20 – Traffic arrest at the intersection of 49th Street South and 15th Avenue South.

Officer Dillard stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey Dubbs, did not have a valid license as his was revoked in 2014. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

1/22 – Vehicle crash in the 1700 block of 58th Street S. Officer Priest attempted to stop a juvenile who was riding a motorcycle on the sidewalk. At some point, both vehicles collided and the juvenile fell off of the motorcycle. There were no injuries reported at the scene of the incident. Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a crash investigation.

1/22 – Criminal mischief in the 2700 block of 57th Street South. A resident reported that the tires on two of their vehicles were punctured with a sharp object causing them to go flat.

1/23 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2100 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that someone got into their vehicle and took a pack and play as well as a spare key to the vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.

1/23 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block 8th Avenue South. A resident reported their neighbor’s fence was on fire. The Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. An officer conducted an investigation, but no one in the neighborhood saw anything prior to the fire.

1/17 through 1/23 — The marine unit was on the water for approximately 17 hours. Seventeen boater contacts were made and Officer Marshall assisted patrol with finding a vessel that broke anchor.

Battery

1/19, 9:30 p.m., 2400 block of York Street S

1/20, 6 p.m., 3100 block of Beach Boulevard

1/22, 1 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

1/23, 1:28 p.m., 1400 block of 59th Street S

1/25, 4:45 p.m., 2800 block of Tifton Street S

1/25, 8:30 p.m., 6000 block of Shore Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

1/21, noon, 4900 block of 24th Avenue S

1/22, 4 p.m., 2100 block of 53rd Street S

1/23, 8 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

1/23, 11 p.m., 2800 block of 53rd Street S

1/26, unknown time, 5700 block of 17th Avenue S

Theft – grand

1/20, 10:14 a.m., 1000 block of 49th Street S

Theft – vehicle

1/24, 3:28 p.m., 1200 block of 60th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

1/20, midnight, 2800 block of Beach Boulevard

1/21, 11 p.m., 2700 block of 57th Street S

South Pasadena

Burglary – vehicle

1/20, 4 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

1/20, 9 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

1/22, 1:57 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

1/22, 8:52 p.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue

Battery – sexual

1/25, 2:30 a.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – business

1/24, 12:30 a.m., 100 block of Corey Avenue

1/26, 5 p.m., 8100 block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – residence

1/25, 10:04 a.m., 8200 block of Boulevard

Theft – grand

1/22, noon, 6700 block of Gulf Winds Drive

1/25, 12:18 p.m., 100 block of 4th Avenue

Theft – petty

Theft – recreational vehicle

1/19, 12:41 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

1/18, 1 p.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Weapon

1/26, 4:27 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf Boulevard