Local Crime Watch: Jan 4

A sampling of police reports from December 16 through December 27 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

12/21 – Officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard after a caller reported their car key was stolen from a beach pavilion. The car was still on scene and secure, and the victim gave officers permission to disable it.

12/21 – Officers responded to a report of a dispute in the 900 block of 58th Street. Upon arrival they discovered one of the involved parties left the city after breaking a window to a residence following an argument with his parents. The victims did not want to pursue charges.

12/22 – Chief Vincent arrested Octavius Milton in St. Petersburg for probable cause for burglary/battery, battery and child abuse. He is being held on $85,000 bond.

12/23 – Paul Kruse was stopped in the 5400 block of Gulfport Boulevard for operating a vehicle with an equipment violation. Kruse had a suspended license with prior convictions so the charge was upgraded to a felony. Officers also discovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

12/24 – Officers were dispatched to a report of an altercation in the 2400 block of York Street after a caller reported two men were fighting in the street. Neither was cooperative and one refused to identify himself. He was detained and determined to be a suspect wanted by the SPPD. Marquis Golden was arrested for obstruction and having six warrants with bonds totaling $341,000. Antwon Foster was released with a notice to appear for obstruction.

12/24 – An unlocked Dodge Charger was reported stolen from a residence in the 5800 block of 19th Avenue. The owner admitted he left the key fob inside the car.

12/25 – Officer Smith conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 2600 block of 44th Street after a caller reported she was unable to reach her friend. Officer Smith heard the subject inside the house shouting for help. He had tripped over a cord and was unable to move. He was transported to a hospital.

12/25 – Officers responded to the beach volleyball courts after a caller reported two people arguing and fighting, with one of the two on the ground. Officers discovered the two were intoxicated transients who had gotten into a minor scuffle. The person on the ground was passed out.

12/26 – A visitor stopped by a residence in the 2600 block of Miriam Street to check on her 81-year old friend and found her deceased in her wheelchair. The victim had been feeling unwell the day before and appears to have died of natural causes.

12/26 – Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Beach Boulevard after a caller reported that her male friend had a heart attack during an intimate encounter. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful. The complainant has a history of prostitution arrests but claimed the sex was consensual between friends. The victim’s wife was notified of his death and did not know about his relationship with the other woman.

12/26 – A 2016 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen from a residence in the 1600 block of 53rd Street after the driver left the key in the ignition while he briefly went inside the residence.

12/26 – An officer on land reported seeing a small skiff style vessel in Boca Ciega Bay, shining lights at boats docked behind private residences along Kipps Colony Drive West. The Marine unit responded to the area to look for the boat. It was no longer in the area and no vessels appeared to have been disturbed.

12/26 – Patrick Dickson was arrested for dealing in stolen property after his landlord reported that he had not seen various power tools and lawn equipment since the hurricane. An officer ran Dickson’s name through a pawnbroker transaction system and found an item that matched the description of a stolen item. The officer and the victim positively identified the item at the pawnshop and Dickson admitted that he pawned the item for money after being advised of his rights.

12/27 – Staff at Holy Name Church reported that sometime over the weekend someone stole the pumps from two fountains at the church.

12/27 – Officers were dispatched to the waterfront after a caller reported a body floating in the bay several hundred yards south of Veterans Park. The St. Petersburg Fire Department assisted Sgt. Woodman and Sgt. Vandenberg with recovering the deceased who was identified as Colleen O’Neil. She had been listed as a missing, endangered person. A suicide note was left at her residence.

12/27 – A realtor reported that a TV and VCR were stolen from a residence in the 4900 block of 14th Avenue South sometime after the new tenant did a walkthrough last week.

12/27 – A Moonlander bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack on the back of a car parked in the driveway of a residence in the 3000 block of 56th Street. The bike is valued at $1000.

12/27 – Officers responded to a hit and run crash in the 2700 block of 49th Street South. The at-fault driver was later found and issued a citation for leaving the scene of a crash. There were no reported injuries.

12/27 – Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Beach Boulevard after a caller reported an individual was walking around with a knife. Officers disarmed the individual who was placed into protective custody because he was deemed a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a treatment facility in Pinellas Park.

Battery

12/17, 2:20 p.m., 5800 block of 9th Avenue S

12/21, 10:24 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Battery – sexual

12/26, 3:30 a.m., 2200 block of York Street S

Burglary – residence

12/16, 6:30 p.m., 2600 block of 49th Street S

12/17, 3 p.m., 5300 block of 18th Avenue S

12/20, 5:43 p.m., 2300 block of 52ne Street S

Burglary – structure

12/26, 1 p.m., 5000 block of 9th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

12/17, midnight, 5600 block of 16th Avenue S

12/17, 6 p.m., 5600 block of 16th Avenue S

Theft – grand

12/17, noon, 5200 block of 29th Avenue S

12/19, midnight, 5800 block of 27th Avenue S

12/26, 1 a.m., 3000 block of 56th Street S

Theft – petit

12/17, 6:45 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

12/18, 4 p.m., 2200 block of Premier Drive S

12/20, 6 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

12/26, 7 p.m., 5800 block of 15th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

12/23, 12:30 p.m., 5800 block of 19th Avenue S

12/25, 1 p.m., 1600 block of 53rd Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

12/20, 8:10 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S



South Pasadena

Battery

12/17, 1:48 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

12/25, 9:21 a.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Burglary – structure

12/25, 9 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

12/25, 9:12 a.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

12/21, midnight, 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

12/22, 11:31 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Trespassing

12/22, 1:34 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

12/18, 11 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

12/23, midnight, 79th Avenue and Blind Pass Road

12/25, 12:02 a.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

12/18, 2:21 a.m., 3000 block of East Vina del Mar Boulevard

12/18, 3:42 a.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

12/24, 11:42 p.m., 8300 block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – structure

12/18, 5:30 p.m., 7700 block of Boca Ciega Drive

Burglary – vehicle

12/21, 5 p.m., 5900 block of Bali Way N

Theft – petit

12/16, 10:13 a.m., 4500 block of Gulf Boulevard

12/17, 4 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

12/18, 1:57 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

12/21, 3 p.m., 400 block of 46th Avenue

Theft – recreational vehicle

12/20, 3:13 p.m., 300 block of 44th Avenue

Theft – vehicle

12/18, 5:15 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue

12/23, 4:30 p.m., 600 block of Gulf Way

Trespassing

12/20, 8:50 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue

Weapon

12/23, 3:01 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard