Local Crime Watch: July 11

A sampling of police reports from June 27 through July 6 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

6/27 – A St. Petersburg Police Officer discovered a car parked at 26th Avenue South and 46th Street South and, after contacting the owner, discovered it had been stolen sometime overnight after the owner left it unlocked with the key inside.

6/27 – Officers are looking for two people who left a restaurant in the 2900 block of Beach Boulevard without paying their $88 tab.

6/27 – Preston Brown was arrested for felony driving while his license was suspended following a traffic stop in the 1500 block of 56th Street South for an equipment violation. Brown’s license was revoked in 2002.

6/28 – Officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 16th Avenue South after a caller reported that a small blue hatchback drove into a neighbor’s yard and struck a potted plant near the carport. The driver then backed up, drove across the front lawn and fled the scene.

6/28 – An employee at Stella’s reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill for payment at the restaurant.

6/28 – A resident in the 4900 block of 26th Avenue South reported that several items were missing from a suitcase in a shed. The resident believes someone they know took the property.

6/28 – Steven Sallo was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard for speeding. Sallo refused to provide a breath sample and had a previous refusal, resulting in his arrest.

6/29 – Aaron Labadie was arrested for residential burglary after his mother awoke to find him crawling on the floor near her purse. He fled the scene on his nephew’s bicycle and she discovered cash missing from her purse. Labadie was taken into custody by the St. Petersburg Police Department the next morning.

6/29 – A resident in the 5900 block of Shore Boulevard reported she was contacted via her computer, advising she had a fraudulent charge on her credit card. The operator stated she needed to pay the debt with gift cards. She paid some of the debt with gift cards before she realized she was being scammed.

6/30 – Alan Drew Danks Jr. was arrested for theft after a resident reported her bicycle was stolen from the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. A short time later, an officer received a tip from a resident that the bicycle was in the area of Tomlinson Park. Contact was made with Danks and he admitted to taking it.

6/30 – Renee Shafer was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation after officers, investigating an unrelated case, determined Shafer had provided a false name. She was taken into custody in the 4700 block of Baywood Point Drive.

7/1 – Several vending machines at a business in the 1600 block of 58th Street South were burglarized. The suspect, caught on camera, wore a shirt over his face to conceal his identity and used an undetermined tool to break the lock on the machines. Fingerprints were collected from the scene and submitted for processing.

7/2 – Sharonda Tomlin was arrested for driving an unregistered vehicle on a suspended license after Officer Dillard ran a routine check on her car’s tag, and discovered it had been reported stolen.

7/2 – A resident in the 5800 block of Tangerine Avenue South reported the theft of numerous watches for a second time. The suspect was identified as a relative.

7/3 – Officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Freemont Street South after William Muth got into an argument with another person who told him to leave the residence. During the argument, Muth pulled out a pocketknife and the other person kicked him to avoid being stabbed causing Muth to sustain an injury from the knife. The other person involved wanted to prosecute and Muth was taken to jail after he received medical attention for the laceration to his hand. The knife was recovered and seized as evidence.

6/27 to 7/3 — The Marine Unit was on the water for seven hours this week. Officers made contact with live-aboard boaters in the area around Williams Pier where set up for the fireworks display was going to occur. Boaters were advised that the Casino dock would be closed and that they needed to use the dock at the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Battery

6/30, 9:31 p.m., 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

7/5, 2:15 p.m., 1400 block of Gray Street S

Burglary – residence

6/30, midnight, 2600 block of 48th Street S

Theft – grand

6/30, 3:09 a.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

7/1, 5 p.m., 5800 block of Tangerine Avenue S

7/4, 9 p.m., 1400 block of 59th Street S

Theft – petit

7/1, 2:06 p.m., 29th Avenue S and Miriam Street S

Theft – shoplifting

7/6, 7:20 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – vehicle

7/4, 9:05 p.m., 2600 block of Tifton Street S

Trespassing

7/3, 2:45 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

6/30, 10:14 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

7/1, 5:54 p.m., 800 block of Oleander Way S

7/6, 11:30 a.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Burglary – residence

7/6, 12:44 a.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

7/5, 6:15 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

7/4, 1:40 p.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

7/5, 9:57 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

7/1, 7:44 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

7/1, 4:40 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

7/4, 11:52 p.m., 3500 block of Casablanca Avenue

Theft – grand

6/30, 8 a.m., 5900 block of Bimini Way N

7/1, 6:34 p.m., 9400 block of Blind Pass Road

7/6, 12:31 a.m., 7700 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

6/29, 10:22 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

7/4, 5 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

7/5, 7 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

7/1, 1:18 a.m., Corey Avenue and Sunset Way

7/1, 3:17 p.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

7/4, 9:40 a.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

Vandalism – criminal mischief

7/1, 2:42 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf Boulevard