Local Crime Watch: July 12

A sampling of police reports from June 28 through July 4 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

6/28 – Battery in the 2700 block of Tifton Street South. A resident reported that her neighbor pushed her down because she came onto his property to check her water meter. The neighbor denied ever touching the victim and the victim did not want to prosecute. They were able to work out their differences and come to an agreement regarding the water meter.

6/29 – Warrant arrest at the corner of Beach Boulevard and Essex Avenue. Officer Marshall located Shirevell Williams and arrested her for outstanding warrants out of Pinellas County.

6/30 – Hit-and-run crash in the 2700 block of Beach Boulevard. A vehicle was found crashed into the back of a parked vehicle on the side of the road. It was unoccupied and the air bags had deployed. Officers attempted contact at the registered owner’s house with no success. An hour later, the registered owner called police to report the hit-and-run and did admit to being the driver. The vehicle was impounded and a criminal traffic citation was issued.

6/30 – Assist other agency in the 1100 block of 49th Street South. While an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, he witnessed a vehicle fail to yield to the right of way while turning into a parking lot and causing another vehicle to strike the rear fender at a high rate of speed. Both parties exited the vehicles and began to argue with each other. Gulfport Police were able to separate and calm both parties while St Petersburg Police responded due to the fact that the accident occurred in their jurisdiction.

6/30 – Domestic-related battery/narcotics possession in the 5200 block of 29th Avenue South. Officers were dispatched for a battery call indicating the daughter had battered her father. The female was arrested for domestic-related battery. A search related to the arrest revealed a bag of heroin and a bag of crystal methamphetamine. Leigh Anne Cyr was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/1 – Noise ordinance violation in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at Salty’s Bar. When officers arrived, they took three noise measurements and determined that the noise levels were significantly above the legal level of 65 decibels. Because there were multiple prior sustained complaints in the past 30 days, officers issued a noise ordinance violation.

7/1 – Fleeing and eluding in the 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an inoperative tail light. The vehicle did not stop despite the officer activating his siren. The driver was not speeding or violating any other traffic laws. The officer was able to see the driver’s face and discontinued the stop. The driver was identified as Alberto Pericchi De Jesus. De Jesus was later located by the Clearwater Police Department at his residence. A Gulfport officer responded to the residence and interviewed De Jesus and he admitted to the offense. De Jesus was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/2 – Verbal domestic incident in the 4900 block of 13th Avenue South. This was the third call out to this residence for police on this date. The caller was unhappy that her ex-boyfriend had come back to the house again. The ex-boyfriend said he wanted to remove his personal property and leave. He was told to call police when he attempts to retrieve personal property so that an officer can keep the peace.

7/2 – Theft in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. An officer was dispatched to the Gulfport Casino regarding a cell phone that was taken from the fire hose box on the Casino dock. Apparently the calling party put their phone in the box while he went for a swim and when he returned from his swim the phone was gone.

7/3 – Burglary to a residence in the 5200 block of 20th Avenue South. A resident called to report that he heard someone in his residence and when he checked the bathroom he found a black male attempting to light a marijuana cigarette. He asked him what he was doing and the suspect replied that he was being sought by the St Petersburg Police for a domestic incident. He fled the residence on foot was not located.

7/4 – Driving under the influence (DUI) on Bayside Bridge. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped a vehicle that passed his marked patrol vehicle at 90 mph on the Bayside Bridge. The driver stopped short of the stop bar at 49th Street South and Ulmerton Road and therefore the light did not cycle. Sergeant Vandenberg made contact with the driver and could tell that he was impaired. A member of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office DUI squad responded and took over conducting the investigation. Warren Atkins was arrested for driving under the influence.

7/4 – Driving under the influence (DUI) at the corner of 54th Street South and Dellett Avenue South. Officers made contact with Michael Pinnow for what began as a domestic incident. He was driving and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation was conducted he was arrested. His breath alcohol content was .161/.160.

7/4 – Trespass after warning in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Salty’s Bar called to report that an intoxicated male, later identified as John Hardison, was causing a problem inside the bar. When officers made contact with Hardison, he stated that his unleased dog had run into the bar and he was trying to find it. Bar employees explained that when they told Hardison that the dog had run out the back door he didn’t believe them. He became belligerent and they wanted him trespassed from the property. Hardison ignored the written trespass notice issued to him and in front of officers walked onto Salty’s property and therefore he was arrested.

Burglary – vehicle

6/29, 5:30 p.m., 2900 block of 57th Street S

6/30, 11 p.m., 1800 block of 55th Street S

Theft – grand

6/25, 5:42 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

6/25, 7 a.m., 1000 block of Gray Street S

6/30, 11:59 p.m., 5400 block of 11th Avenue S

7/1, 3 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

Trespassing

6/30, 11:45 a.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/28, midnight, 62ne Street S and Gulfport Boulevard S

6/30, 10:30 a.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

7/1, 8:19 a.m., 900 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

6/28, 3:43 p.m., 100 block of 8th Avenue

Theft – grand

6/28, 2:33 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

7/1, 9 p.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

7/2, 9 p.m., 300 block of 73rd Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/30, 2 p.m., 2000 block of Pass a Grille Way

6/30, 7:34 p.m., Gulf Way and 10th Avenue

Weapon

7/3, 3:57 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard