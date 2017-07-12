Local Crime Watch: July 13

A sampling of police calls and criminal activity from June 29 to July 9 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

6/29 Recovered stolen property: 6300 block of 9th Ave. S. Officers were dispatched to a residence because the homeowner reported finding several items believed to have been stolen. Stone Collins was interviewed regarding the recovered property and although he denied where the items came from, it was determined that he had obtained the property by burglarizing area homes, vehicles, and yards. Some of the property was linked to reported burglaries; however, officers are still identifying owners of some of the recovered property.

Burglary – residence: 1400 block of 60th St. S. A resident reported several items missing from their garage. Entry was apparently made through an unlocked door to the garage. The missing items were recovered from the residence in the 6300 block of 9th Ave. S. – Stone Collins was charged with burglary and theft.

Burglary – trailer: 6200 block of 11th Ave. S. Someone made entry to an unlocked trailer in the early morning hours. Several items were found on the ground next to the trailer; however, the owner was unable to determine if anything was missing.

Burglary – residence: 1100 block of 60th St. S. A resident returned home and found several lawn tools removed from his shed and laying in the grass just outside his back gate. The window screen to the garage was also partially torn out.

Burglary – residence: 1100 block of 60th St. S. A resident reported that a well pump was stolen out of his shed. A possible suspect has been identified.

6/30 Fraud: 2200 block of York St. S. A resident found several fraudulent checks were deposited in her bank account which resulted in a withdrawal of $3,400.

Burglary – vehicle: 6100 block of 11th Ave. S. A resident discovered that someone entered his vehicle and stole a firearm and some tools.

Burglary – vehicle: 1400 block of 58th St. S. A lawn maintenance crew reported several items taken from their vehicle while they were working in the area.

Driving under the influence/crash: 5400 block of Newton Ave. S. Brandy Vazquez tried to turn onto Newton Avenue and drove through someone’s yard and then struck a car parked in the driveway. She appeared to be intoxicated and after a DUI investigation she was arrested. Her breath alcohol content was .130/.128.

Fleeing and eluding: 9th Avenue North and 16th St. N. During the county-wide driving under the influence wolfpack, Sergeant Marotta and Officer Guillory attempted to stop an unregistered vehicle. The vehicle fled from them, but was found a short time later crashed at the intersection of 9th Ave. N. and 16th St. N. The driver and passenger were located a few blocks away. The driver, Shikoyia Kilpatrick, admitted she fled because she has a suspended license. The passenger, Steven White, is on felony probation and was changed with violation of probation.

7/1 Battery: 1400 block of 59th St. S. Two residents of Boca Ciega Nursing Home got into a physical fight over who got to the bathroom first. There were no injuries and it was undetermined who was the primary aggressor since witnesses said that both appeared to be participating equally. Neither party was interested in prosecution of the other.

Battery: 4600 block of 29th Ave. S. An intoxicated male started a fight with another male at the Gulfport Municipal Marina. As it continued, a third male jumped in. The intoxicated male then fled the scene in a car driven by a female. All parties were identified by the police, but the victim was not interested in prosecution.

Criminal mischief: 5400 block 18th Ave. S. A resident reported a window on the back of her property was broken and she was not sure when it had happened. The caller stated she did not see anything missing or out of place in the residence. Officers processed for finger prints but were unable to find any.

Death investigation: 2200 block 51st St. S. Officers responded to a death call that took place early in the morning around 6 a.m. A male was transported to the hospital to get medical treatment but passed away later in the day. Officers responded to the residence after being notified by the hospital, to investigate what may have caused the death. Officers found several types of prescribed medications as well as two syringes and spoons with residue on them.

7/2 Deceased person: 5000 block of 12th Ave. S. A resident got up in the morning to find that his house guest had died in his bathtub from unknown causes. Gulfport Police and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated the death.

Battery: 3000 block on 49th St. S. Officers responded a battery that occurred between a male and female. Statements were taken from both parties involved and it was determined that both parties were at fault. The female was taken to the hospital by Sun star to get medical treatment.

7/3 Burglary – business: 900 block of 58th St. S. An employee at Boca Ciega High School reported that someone broke into the vending machines on campus overnight.

7/4 Burglary – residence: 6300 block of 9th Ave. S. A resident discovered that someone entered the residence the day before while they were gone at work removing several items from the house. It appeared from the items removed that it was the ex-girlfriend of their son who is jail.

Murder: 2600 block of Miriam St. S. A resident was shot and killed in front of his residence. Members of the Criminal Investigative Section are actively investigating this case.

7/5 Recovered runaway: 5100 block of Preston Ave. S. A juvenile runaway was recovered during the early morning hours.

Burglary – vehicle: 6300 block of 9th Ave. S. A resident reported that his nail gun was stolen out of his vehicle last week. The nail gun had already been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation with a known suspect. The suspect, Stone Collins, is already in jail for other burglaries and he was charged with this burglary as well.

Burglary-Residence

7/8, 9:35 p.m., 1700 block of 53rd St S

Burglary-Vehicle

7/5, 3 a.m., 6300 block of 9th Ave S

Burglary-Vehicle

7/8, 10 p.m., 51st St S & 20th Ave S

Theft-Petit

7/6, 1 p.m., 5600 block of Tangerine Ave S

Theft-Petit

7/6, 6:30 p.m., 1400 block of 60th St S

Vandal/Crim Misch

7/5, 6:15 p.m., 5100 block of 28th Ave S

Vandal/Crim Misch

7/9, 4:50 p.m., 4900 block of 20th Ave S

St. Pete Beach

Theft-Grand

7/9, 11:45 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Petit

7/5, unknown time, 7400 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Petit

7/5, 12 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Shoplifting

7/6, 7:14 p.m., 6700 Block of GULF BLVD

Theft-Shoplifting

7/7, 10:51 a.m., 300 block of 75th Ave