Local Crime Watch: July 19

A sampling of police reports from July 5 through July 14 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

7/5- Battery in the 2700 block of Tifton Street South.

A resident reported that her neighbor pushed her down because she came onto his property to check her water meter. The neighbor denied ever touching her and she indicated she did not want to prosecute. They were able to work out their differences and come to an agreement regarding the water meter.

7/5- Fraud in the 1400 block of 56th Street South.

A resident reported that someone removed money from his account without his knowledge or permission.

7/6- Suspicious person in the 2600 block of 45th Street South.

A resident reported that an unknown man was standing in the street taking photos of his residence. The man never walked on to the property and was gone before officers arrived.

7/6- Assist citizen in the 2500 block of 50th Street South.

Officers responded to a residence at the request of a concerned neighbor who had not seen her neighbor for a couple of days. We received another call at the same location from a concerned friend. The caller stated that she speaks to her friend every day and has not been able to reach her for the past couple days. Officers made entry to the residents and found the owner on the floor. She had fallen and could not get up. She was transported to the hospital.

7/6- Structure fire/traffic control in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard.

Officers assisted several fire companies with traffic control at a structure fire. Gulfport Boulevard was closed from 56th Street to 58th Street South for approximately 2 hours.

7/7- Retail theft at Save a Lot.

Employees reported that a Hispanic male came into the store and placed four T-Bone steaks in a black backpack and ran out of the store. He was last seen running towards Family Dollar.

7/7- Theft at Town Shores.

A resident reported that a family member took $2,000 from her husband’s bank account. Her husband is 90 years old and suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

7/8 – Disturbance in the 5600 block of Tangerine Avenue South.

A resident called regarding a disagreement with her son. The situation escalated and he threatened to come back with a gun. Her son left before officers arrived and they have not been able to locate him.

7/9- Driving under the influence (DUI) in the 1200 block of 55th Street South.

Someone called to report a vehicle being driven poorly. Officer Carter located the vehicle and saw a young child in the backseat not in a car seat. The driver, Rodolfo Gonzalez, appeared to be intoxicated. After a DUI investigation was conducted, he was arrested. His breath alcohol content was .286.

7/9- Possession of marijuana in the 1700 block of 49th Street South.

Officer Smith stopped a car for driving without lights. There was a strong odor of marijuana in the car. Approximately 15 grams of marijuana was found in the center console. The driver admitted he had the marijuana and was eligible for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) program.

7/11- Burglary to a residence in the 4900 block of 26th Avenue South.

Someone entered a carport, cut a bicycle lock and stole a Susan G. Komen black and pink bicycle.

7/11- Vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Shore Blvd South.

Officers received a call regarding a three vehicle crash. The driver of one of the vehicles was backing up and continued accelerating which caused him to strike to parked cars. The driver was cited for improper backing.

7/11- Warrant arrest in the 5600 block of Gulfport Boulevard South.

Officer Dillard conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with the tag light out. A records check on the driver, C’Varia Burton, revealed that she did not have a valid driver’s license and that she has an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a retail theft charge. Burton was arrested for the warrant and issued a criminal traffic citation for violation of her learner’s license restrictions.

7/11- Recovered stolen vehicle in the 5300 block of Tangerine Avenue South.

A resident reported that juveniles were stealing his moped. Officers responded to the area, but while they were enroute, they were notified that the owner of the moped was involved in an altercation in St Petersburg with a juvenile riding the moped. The juvenile fled the scene after the altercation. Gulfport officers quickly established a perimeter and with the assistance of a K9 were able to get the suspect into custody (the K9 was closing in on his location so he turned himself in to an officer on a perimeter point). The suspect admitted to police while in custody that another juvenile was with him and aided in the theft. The juvenile was transported to Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center and the investigation is ongoing in an attempt to locate the second suspect.

7/11- Burglary to a vehicle in the 1400 block of 61st Street South.

The driver side rear window of a vehicle was smashed while it was parked in a parking lot. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.

Weapon

7/13, 6 a.m., 1000 block of 58th St S

Burglary-Vehicle

7/11, 10:30 a.m., 1400 block of 61st St S

7/12/2018, 4:12 p.m.. 1400 block of 49th St S

7/12,6:30 p.m., 5300 Block of 28th Ave S

7/14, 6 p.m., 1500 Block of Sea Gull Dr S

Battery

7/13, 11 p.m.

Theft-Grand

7/11 5 p.m.. 6000 block of Shore Blvd S

Burglary-Structure

7/11, 10:30 p.m., 4900 block of 26th Ave S

Vandal/Criminal Mischief

7/13/, 11:11 p.m., 4900 Block of 14th Ave S

Missing Person

7/14, 10 a.m., 5000 Block of 10th Ave S

Theft-Petit

7/13, 8:30 a.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Battery

7/14, 7:30 a.m., 2800 block of 49th St S

Burglary-Residence

7/10, 5:30 p.m., 3100 block of Dupont St S

Stolen Vehicle

7/11, 7:30 p.m.. 5300 block of Tangerine Ave S

South Pasadena

Theft-Petit

7/13, 9 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

7/13, 12 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Ave S

Theft-Shoplifting

7/13, 12:45 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Theft-Grand

7/12, 12 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Ave S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary-Vehicle

7/11, 9 p.m., 100 Block of 51st Ave

7/12, 4:43 p.m., 500 block of 70th Ave

Theft-Petit

7/10, 2 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Blvd

7/11, 12:20 a.m., 2500 block of Sunset Way

7/11, 6 a.m., 10800 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Grand

7/11. 10 a.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Blvd

7/11, 5 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Blvd

7/12, 2 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Blvd

Vandal/Criminal Mischief

7/14, 9:06 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf Blvd

Burglarly-Residence

7/12, 12:40:00, 300 Block of Bay Plz

Trespass

7/11, 6:10 p.m., 300 block of 75th Ave

Burglary-Business

7/13, time unknown, 4200 block of Gulf Blvd

Weapon

7/10, 11:02 a.m., 5200 block of Gulf Blvd