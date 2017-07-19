Local Crime Watch: July 20

A sampling of police calls and criminal activity from July 6 to July 16 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport Police Department

Two injured as motorcycle, bicycle collide in Gulfport

Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating a motorcycle vs. bicycle crash in Gulfport.

According to investigators, 73-year-old None Yulip was driving his 1998 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on 49th St. S. in the curb lane, just south of Newton Ave. S. The bicyclist, 51-year-old James Perry, was crossing 49th St. S., from east to west, when he crossed into the path of Yulip’s motorcycle, causing the collision.

Paramedics responded to the scene and treated Yulip for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Perry was treated for life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Bayfront Medical Center and are expected to make full recoveries.

Investigators say Perry was not utilizing a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash and showed signs of impairment. Speed was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.

Gulfport

7/6 Theft: 1400 block of 60th St. S. A resident reported that the license plate was stolen off a vehicle parked at his residence.

Theft: 5600 block of Tangerine Ave. S. A resident reported that some non-narcotic medication that was supposed to be delivered to his house never arrived, even though the shipper claimed that it had been delivered correctly.

7/7 Battery: 3100 block of 50th St. S. Officers were dispatched to a battery in progress. A male and female were said to be yelling at each other and the male left in a truck. The female took off on foot after the truck but it was not verified if she got in the truck or not. Officers circulated the area and could not find either party or the truck.

7/8 Burglary – residence: 1700 block of 53rd St. S. A resident reported that her bicycle was stolen from her front porch. The bike was described as a silver Terra with a bike lock attached to the frame.

7/9 Burglary – vehicle: 4900 block of 20th Ave. S. A person reported that she left her vehicle in the field near the Blueberry Patch for a couple of days and when she checked it she discovered that the passenger side window was broken out. A $20 bill was stolen from the glove box.

Arrest on warrant: 5900 block of Seabird Drive S. A tip led officers to an address where Casin Stamper was staying. He had an outstanding felony warrant for possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was arrested.

Crash – driving under the influence: Premier Drive S. and Gulfport Blvd. S. A juvenile lost control of the vehicle he was driving and hit a couple of trees, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side. The juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is suspected of being intoxicated and blood alcohol test results are pending.

7/10 Burglary – vehicle: 5700 block of 21st Ave. S. A resident left her car door unlocked and at approximately 10 p.m. heard her car alarm going off. She discovered that someone made entry to her car and took her change purse.

7/11 Burglary – residence: 5200 block of 31st Ave. S. A resident reported that at some point over the prior two weeks, someone entered his open garage and stole a bicycle.

Burglary – residence: 4900 block of 10th Ave. S. A resident reported that at some point over the prior week, someone entered her unlocked shed and stole a lawn mower and a bicycle.

Theft: 4900 block of 17th Ave. S. A customer parked his bicycle against the building at Dollar General and shopped inside for approximately 15 minutes. When he came out, the unsecured bicycle had been stolen.

7/12 Grand theft auto: 5100 block of 16th Ave. S. A resident reported that he parked his trailer unsecured on the side of his house and it was stolen overnight.

Fraud: 4700 block of 27th Ave. S. A resident reported that her checking account was fraudulently accessed overnight and several hundred dollars were transferred out through Western Union.

Theft: 2400 block of 53rd St. S. A resident reported that a female that he was letting stay at his residence had taken several items from him while she was in the process of moving out. Officers contacted the female involved and she has agreed to return the items. She advised that it was a mistake that the items ended up in her possession.

Battery

7/15, 5:35 p.m., 57th St S & Shore Blvd S

Stolen Vehicle

7/12, 4 p.m., 5100 block of 16th Ave S

Theft-Petit

7/15, 7:55 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

7/13, 4:09 p.m., 2000 block of Pass-A-Grille Way

Battery

7/15, 1:35 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Grand

7/15, 9:25 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Grand

7/14, 3:30 p.m., 700 block of Gulf Way

Theft-Petit

7/16, 8:25 p.m., 100 block of 50th Ave

Trespass

7/13, 1:03 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Blvd