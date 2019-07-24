Local Crime Watch: July 25

Serious Injury Crash on 49th Steet South

According to St. Petersburg Police, on July 19, 2019, at 5:55 a.m., a Ford F-150 pick-up truck, driven by Therese Ford, 32, was southbound on 49th Street South, in the median lane to make a left turn onto 8th Avenue South. A green motorcycle scooter, operated by Kimberly Shew, 47, was traveling northbound on 49th Street South. The driver of the Ford turned left and failed to yield to the motorcycle scooter and collided with it.

The operator of the motor scooter was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash. The investigation is on-going.

A sampling of police reports from July 11 through July 20 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

7/11 – Trespass at the Gulfport Marina. Marina staff requested that Ray Rodriguez be trespassed from the facility due to his behavior towards staff and patrons. The man was trespassed and an incident report was completed due to recent interactions with him.

7/11 – Theft at Save a Lot. Employees reported that a male in his 40s ran out of the store with a cart full of items and loaded them into a car before driving away quickly. Responding officers did not locate the man.

7/11 – Driving under the influence at the corner of 58th Street South and 29th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle for swerving and hitting a curb. The driver, Theodore Telatycki, appeared to be intoxicated. After a DUI investigation was conducted, he was arrested. He refused to provide a breath sample. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/11 – Grand theft in the 5200 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that her Methadone pills were stolen. She suspected it was someone visiting her, however, he denied taking the pills.

7/12 – Assault in the 2800 block of Tifton Street South. A man reported that a Gulfport Marina employee attempted to hit him with a truck in front of his house. This is the same man who was recently trespassed from the Marina. There are no witnesses and no surveillance cameras in the area where this allegedly occurred.

7/12 – City ordinance violation in the 1700 block of 60th Avenue South. A resident reported that a dog got loose and attacked a smaller dog that was being walked. The dog owner of the dog at large was issued a notice to appear for an ordinance violation. The injured dog was taken to the vet and is recovering.

7/13 – Driving under the influence in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. An anonymous caller reported that the driver of a vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. The caller provided a tag number and vehicle description. Officer Carter located the vehicle traveling northbound on 58th Street South. While observing the vehicle for impairment clues, Officer Carter noted that the vehicle drifted out of its lane at least three times while he was following it. Officer Carter initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle continued north on 58th Street South while the driver dumped a plastic cup out the window. Officer Carter made contact with Eddie Khitlik who appeared to be impaired. Khitlik performed poorly on roadside field sobriety tasks and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Khitlik refused to provide a breath sample. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/14 – Warrant arrest in the 5400 block of 18th Avenue South. While investigating another incident, officers located a woman that needed to be interviewed regarding an earlier incident. Melissa Detratto was arrested for an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for possession of paraphernalia. Detratto was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/14 – Burglary to a business in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A resident reported that his business was broken into and approximately $7,000 worth of equipment was taken. The last time he had been at his business was June 1.

7/14 – Shooting in the 5000 block of Newton Avenue South. Officers responded to the report of a drive-by shooting. The suspect left the area before officers arrived. And the people that were at the residence also left before officers arrived but returned a short time later. No one at the residence knows the shooter or why the person was shooting at their residence. Detective Sergeant Woodman responded to the scene and is the case agent assigned to this investigation.

7/14 – Warrant arrest at the corner of 13th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officers Janovich and Clague conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a headlight and tag light violation. A records check revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Fountain, had an outstanding warrant issued by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for felony battery – domestic related. Fountain was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/15 – Driving under the influence at the corner of 53rd Street South and Tangerine Avenue South. Officer Nieves conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign nearly causing a traffic crash. The driver of the vehicle, Denise Miller, appeared to be under the influence. Officer Carter conducted a DUI investigation and subsequently arrested Miller. Miller provided a breath sample and her results were: .241/.234 – three times the legal limit. Miller was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/16 – Assist outside agency – the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD), in the 1500 block of 49th Street South. Officer Bynum located multiple spent .40 caliber shell casings along the southbound side of the road believed to be related to the shooting at the convenient store in St. Petersburg over the weekend. SPPD declined to collect the evidence so we placed the shells in a found property holding area in case they are needed later.

7/16 – Theft in the 3100 block of Miriam Street South. A resident reported that his kayak and trailer were stolen from Clam Bayou. Officer Priest informed him that the kayak was impounded due to it being chained to a tree in the park and issued an ordinance violation. A report was taken for the missing trailer.

7/16 – Identity theft in the 1200 block of Hull Street South. A resident reported that his neighbors stole his identity five years ago and ran up debt in his name. The bank is now taking him to small claims court so he wanted to report the crime.

7/16 – Criminal mischief in the 5700 block of 15th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone splashed paint all over his house.

7/17 – Criminal mischief in the 5000 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that her child’s father got upset when he was asked to leave the house and damaged her vehicle by kicking the door and attempting to break the window.

7/17 – Criminal mischief in the 5700 block of 15th Avenue South. A man working on a house in the area reported that a former employee got upset that he was not paid and threw paint all over the house. The man was caught hiding in a storm drain in the easement and was given a referral to the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) program.

Assault

7/16, 2 p.m., 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

7/17, 10:09 p.m., 5800 block of 28th Avenue S

Burglary – Business

7/13, midnight, 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Burglary – Vehicle

7/17, 8:30 p.m., 4900 block of 10th Avenue S

7/18, 4:30 a.m., 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

7/14, 5 p.m., 2600 block of 49th Street S

7/16, 8 a.m., 5300 block of 27th Avenue S

7/16, 8:30 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

7/13, 12:54 p.m., 2700 block of 57th Street S

7/13, 6 p.m., 1700 block of 55th Street S

7/15, midnight, 3100 block of Miriam Street S

7/16, 6 p.m., 5200 block of 15th Avenue S

Trespassing

7/20, 9:56 a.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

7/12, midnight, 5700 block of 18th Avenue S

7/16, 7:30 a.m., 5000 block of 9th Avenue S

7/16, 8:45 a.m., 5700 block of 15th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Shoplifting

7/15, 7:50 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

7/16, 3:56 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

7/16, 4:50 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

7/12, 7:19 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

7/19, 9:51 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – business

7/16, 12:13 a.m., 6900 block of Beach Plaza

Shoplifting

7/19, 4:31 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza

Theft – grand

7/13, 1:30 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

7/13, 4 p.m. , 9300 block of Blind Pass Road

Trespassing

7/13, 8:38 p.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

7/18, 6:43 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf Boulevard