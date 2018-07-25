Local Crime Watch: July 26

A sampling of police reports from July 12to July 24 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

7/12- Fraud in the 2600 block of 48th Street South. A resident reported that he used his debit card to purchase a new phone at a Metro PCS store in St. Petersburg and later that day he had several fraudulent charges from online retailers.

7/12- Stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 49th Street South. A person stopped to get something at a store and left his vehicle unlocked and running. The victim’s 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen and later recovered in St Petersburg.

7/12- Burglary to a vehicle in the 5300 block of 27th Avenue South. A person reported that while she was playing tennis, someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a purse that contained money.

7/13- Armed person/suicide attempt in the 1000 block of 58th Street South. Officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the hand. It was determined that the man was attempting to shoot himself when his girlfriend intervened and struggled with him for the gun. During the struggle the gun went off striking him in the finger. The man was transported to the hospital under a Baker Act, and Officer Sigsbee completed paperwork to obtain a risk protection order which was later served to the male.

7/13- Fraud in the 6100 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident left his debit card at McDonalds and later discovered that it was used at a grocery store in St. Petersburg for approximately $25.00.

7/13- Criminal mischief in the 4900 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported that her father was upset at her and lit a small gas can on fire in her backyard. He left before officers arrived.

7/14- Missing juvenile in the 5000 block of 10th Avenue South. A resident stated her son was last seen on July 4th. She stated her son messaged her today asking that she pick him up and then canceled it. The resident thought this was strange and contacted police to report the juvenile as a runaway. The juvenile was eventually recovered.

7/14- Crash in the 4600 block of 29th Avenue South. A truck was towing a small sailboat. The top of the mast caught a low hanging power line which caused the pole to snap and fall over. Besides the fence and pole, there was no damage to any other property and no one was injured. The live power line was caught on the top of the mast. Duke Energy responded and shut down the power so that the vehicle and boat could be removed.

7/15- Battery/armed person in the 6300 block of 11th Avenue South. Officers were dispatched an armed person call. An altercation had occurred between 3 relatives – 2 men and a woman. The two men got into a physical altercation, and in an effort to get them to stop fighting, the woman pointed a gun at them. All three were arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail. The men were charged with battery and the woman with aggravated assault.

7/16- Traffic stop – probable cause arrest in the 5200 block of 11th Avenue South. Officer Ramos conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a headlight out. A records check of the driver revealed that a Pinellas County deputy had probable cause for the driver’s arrest on narcotics charges; however, the probable cause affidavits were expired. Officer Ramos attempted to reach the deputy who originally issued the probable cause affidavits, but he could not be reached. She was able to get a current address for the driver and issued him a citation for driving while license suspended or revoked. The deputy called back a short time later and updated the affidavits, so Officer Ramos went to the driver’s residence and placed him under arrest at that time.

7/17- Criminal mischief in the 1600 block of 57th Street South. A resident called to report that she got into an argument with a friend and he refused to leave. She was so angry she punched his truck causing a dent. He did not want to press charges.

7/18- Burglary to a residence in the 3000 block of 50th Street South. A resident called to report that sometime between November 2017 and this date, his electric bicycle was stolen. The bicycle had been stored in a locked laundry room.

7/18- Burglary to a vehicle in the 5800 Block 24th Avenue South. A resident called to report that he saw 2 black males inside one of his vehicles in his driveway. They ran south on 58th Street South when he confronted them. A total of 3 vehicles were entered and 3 pairs of sunglasses were stolen.