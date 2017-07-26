Local Crime Watch: July 27

A sampling of police reports from July 13 to 23 in Gulfport, St. Petersburg, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department.

Multiple Shooting Investigation

A shooting that was previously reported as occurring at 4617 14th Ave. S. actually occurred at 4656 14th Ave. S. It does not appear to have been be a random shooting.

Persons shot were Eric Blue, date of birth March 1, 1973; and Weston Coleman, date of birth Nov. 7, 1965. Both men are expected to survive from their injuries. Coleman underwent surgery on Tuesday, July 25, so detectives have not been able to question him yet.

Suspicious Device in Tyrone Area

Police arrested Andrew Bryant, date of birth Nov. 1, 1979, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an incident on Friday, July 21, when police received a call about a man who appeared to be under the influence and had a suspicious-looking device inside a backpack.

The suspicious device that Bryant reportedly brought to the McDonald’s restaurant at 2315 Tyrone Blvd. was confirmed to be a homemade device to make narcotics, not an explosive device.

Police evacuated nearby restaurants and businesses and closed Tyrone Blvd and

66th street to traffic from 9:58 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The Tampa Bomb Squad responded and detonated the device on site. No one was injured.

Gulfport

7/13 Arrest on warrant: 4900 block of 13th Ave. S. Sergeant Marotta arrested Samantha Babbitt for an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana. This warrant was discovered when Sergeant Marotta conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle she was driving.

7/14 Recovered stolen vehicle: Gulfport Boulevard South and 49th St. S. Sergeant Marotta ran the tag on a vehicle at Gulfport Boulevard South and 49th Street South and got a hit for a stolen vehicle. Christopher Toney was driving the vehicle and it was determined that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office had probable cause for Toney’s arrest for the theft of the vehicle. He was arrested and an inventory of the vehicle revealed 3 glass pipes with suspected marijuana residue so he was also charged for possession of paraphernalia.

7/15 Battery: 5600 block of Shore Blvd. S. Officers responded to the beachfront in reference to two men actively fighting. The men were located and had already separated. One of the men was upset about how the other man had stared at him in the beach restrooms. Peace was restored and neither man wished to press charges.

Theft: 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. Officers responded to a theft. A black male in his 20s stole a fan worth $20. The suspect ran out of the store along with a black female and got into a silver Ford Focus and headed east on 22nd Ave. S. The witness was unable to get a tag number on the vehicle.

7/16 Crash: 1400 block of 49th St. S. A bicyclist tried to cross 49th Street just before dawn but entered the path of a southbound motorcycle. The resulting crash sent both riders to the emergency room. The scene was secured by Gulfport officers until members from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team arrived to conduct the crash investigation.

Burglary – vehicle: 1100 block of 59th St. S. While a cleaning service employee was working inside a rental house, her purse was unattended in her unlocked vehicle parked out front. A gray Mustang pulled up and a subject reached in the open window of the victim’s car, making off with her purse. The Mustang fled the area before the police arrived.

Theft: 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. A male walked into Family Dollar and left his bicycle unsecured outside the store. Another male walked up and rode off on the bicycle.

7/17 Information: 2900 block of Clinton St. S. A resident reported seeing a white male walking down the street with a rifle on his shoulder. The male was located and it was determined to be a broken air soft rifle that he was taking home.

Violation of pre-trial release: 5100 block of 13th Ave. S. A resident reported her daughter came to her residence after a judge instituted a no-contact order. The daughter was arrested for the violating the terms of her pre-trial release.

7/18 Trespass: 5400 block of Shore Blvd. S. A person who trespassed at a bar last week returned to the bar. When police arrived, he was not very cooperative and he was arrested for trespassing. He refused to admit that he had done anything wrong; however, when he arrived at the county jail he must have had a change of heart as he was released on an APAD referral.

7/19 Theft: 1400 block of 53rd St. S. A resident saw a man stealing his neighbor’s flowers from her garden. The suspect was located and admitted to stealing the flowers; however, the victim could not be located.

Burglary-Vehicle

7/22, 11 p.m., 51st St S & 20th Ave S

7/22, 11:41 p.m., 51st St S & 20th Ave S

7/22, 2:50 a.m., 5000 block of Jersey Ave S

Theft-Grand

7/21, 12 a.m., 6100 block of 12th Ave S

Theft-Petit

7/19, 4:40 p.m., 1400 block of 53rd St S

7/20, 8:21 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd S

7/21, 1:58 p.m., 4900 block of 17th Ave S

Vandal/Crim Misch

7/19, 1 p.m., 5700 block of Tangerine Ave S

7/23, 7:30 a.m., 5400 block of 20th Ave S

South Pasadena

Theft-Grand

7/21, 1 p.m., 800 block of Oleander Way S

Theft-Petit

7/21, 10:31 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Ave S

Theft-Shoplifting

7/20, 9:07 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

St. Pete Beach

Battery-Aggravated

7/22, 4:36 a.m., 8300 block of Blind Pass Rd

Burglary-Structure

7/22, 3:41 a.m., 300 block of 73rd Ave

Burglary-Vehicle

7/24, 8:30 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf Blvd

Missing Person

7/21, 7 p.m., 68th Ave & Beach Plaza

Theft-Grand

7/20, 3:13 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Blvd

7/20, 3:30 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Blvd

7/22, 7 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Petit

7/23, 3 p.m., 5200 block of Gulf Blvd

Traffic Accident

7/21, unknown time, 6000 block of Gulf Blvd

Trespass

7/23, 12:01 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Blvd

7/23, 1:30 a.m., 4900 block of Gulf Blvd