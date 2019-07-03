Local Crime Watch: July 4

Police Search for Bank Robbery Suspect

The St. Petersburg Police are asking the public to help identify a bank robbery suspect.

Around 1:30 p.m. on June 28, the man pictured walked into First Citizens Bank at 6850 Central Ave. N. and demanded money at gunpoint. He was carrying a blue and white bucket with lawn clippings.

The suspect has been seen in the Central Avenue/South Pasadena area and is described by witnesses to be dressed as a lawncare serviceman.

If you suspect you have seen this man, please contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or you can message anonymously by texting “SPPD” and your tip to TIP411.

**********

Fatal Crash on 58th Street and Central Avenue

According to St. Petersburg Police, on Wednesday, June 26, just before 4 p.m., Anthony Seafus, 19, was driving a 2007 Mercedes sedan westbound on Central Avenue when he hit a vehicle at 49th Street and drove off at a high rate of speed.

The Mercedes then ran a red light at 58th Street and a Hyundai Sonata headed southbound on 58th Street struck the Mercedes.

The Mercedes then hit a woman, identified as Margaret Waller, 70, who was in the crosswalk. She died at the scene.

No one else was seriously injured.

Seafus was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and vehicular homicide.

A sampling of police reports from June 20 through June 29 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

6/20 – Armed person in the 3100 block of 57th Street South. A resident observed a former tenant from next door on her property attempting to cut her scooter tires. When confronted, the male began walking towards her with the knife in his hand and threatening her. The male fled before police arrived and he is being sought for questioning.

6/20 – Theft in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. The owner of a building reported that sometime in the last seven days, someone removed all the rain gutters from the building.

6/21 – Assist outside agency in the 2700 block of 57th Street South. Officers responded to the area to locate a resident who the Pinellas Park Police Department had an active felony probable cause for. Linda Morgan was arrested for fraud and grand theft. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

6/22 – Traffic arrest in the 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped a vehicle for speeding on Gulfport Boulevard South. Nehemiah Porter, the driver, admitted to having a suspended license. The vehicle had a strong smell of marijuana coming from it and the driver admitted they had smoked in the car earlier in the day. A search of the vehicle revealed crack cocaine under the driver’s seat, which Porter admitted was his. He was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of cocaine.

6/22 – Robbery in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A person reported that she met two males at a business in an attempt to sell her iPhone X. When they stepped outside, one of the males grabbed the phone out of her hand and they ran east into St Petersburg. Officer Clague recognized one of the suspects from prior contact and the victim identified the suspect that grabbed the phone in a photo pack. The suspect is being sought.

6/23 – Baker Act/possession of marijuana in the 5400 block of 29th Avenue South. Officers responded to a business in an effort to locate a man who was on the phone with his parents who live in another state. The man was making suicidal statements. Officers located him and took him into protective custody. The man told officers that he had marijuana in his bag. He was eligible for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) program and was given a referral for the possession charge.

6/24 – Driving under the influence at Beach Boulevard and 25th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a car for a traffic violation. The driver, Victoria Nguyen, appeared to be under the influence. After a DUI investigation was conducted, she was arrested. Her breath alcohol content was under .08 so urine was taken to determine if she was also under the influence of drugs.

6/25 – Assist outside agency in the 900 block of Hull Street South. Officers assisted the Department of Corrections with a probation check. During that check, the person on probation was found to be in possession of a firearm, which is a violation of her probation. Viengxay Boutsmsi was arrested by her probation officer.

Assault

6/24, 8:33 a.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

Battery

6/23, 2:30 a.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

6/29, 9 a.m., 3000 block of 51st Street S

Burglary – residence

6/22, 9 a.m., 1400 block of 52nd Street S

6/25, 3:22 a.m., 2900 block of 54th Street S

6/28, 11:22 a.m., 2500 block of 50th Street S

6/27, noon, 4900 block of 26th Avenue S

Robbery – unarmed

6/21, 6:12 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

6/27, 10 a.m., 2000 block of 49th Street S

6/28, 11:12 a.m., Beach Boulevard

Theft – petit

6/23, 8 a.m., 2600 block of Condordia Court S.

6/26, unknown time, 2900 block of Beach Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

6/26, 9 p.m., 2800 block of 48th Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

6/28, 9:03 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Battery – sexual

6/22, 10:50 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

6/26, 10:40 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

6/23, midnight, 7200 block of Grevilla Avenue S

Theft – petit

6/26, 8 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/26, noon, 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

6/29, 2:04 p.m., Corey Avenue and Sunset Way

Shoplifting

6/26, 7:17 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

6/25, 2:30 a.m., 9400 block of Blind Pass Road

6/25, 3:15 a.m., 9400 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

6/22, noon, 6500 block of Bay Street

6/25, 3:59 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

6/27, 6:58 a.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/22, 6:30 p.m., 3900 block of Belle Visa Drive E