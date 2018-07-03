Local Crime Watch: July 5

A sampling of police reports from June 17 through June 27 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer’

Gulfport

6/21 – Suspicious person in the 5600 block of Newton Avenue South. A citizen called regarding someone who was looking at specific houses and acting suspiciously. The male provided a name but was uncooperative with officers. Warrants were located for the male out of Hillsborough County and Jason Flores was taken into custody.

6/21 – Petit theft in the 5000 block Gulfport Boulevard South. Police were notified of a suspect in a theft returning to a store in which he just recently stole from. Police responded to the location and interviewed the suspect who admitted to stealing approximately six packs of crab legs two weeks prior. The investigation revealed that the suspect had two or more prior convictions for petit theft thus making this offense a felony. Sherrod McClain was arrest for felony petit theft based on two or more prior convictions.

6/22 – Trespass in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue South. A male had a verbal altercation during a bingo game and when he asked to leave the premises, he yelled at other seniors and staff. The male was located and a trespass warning was issued.

6/22 – Battery in the 4900 block of 14th Avenue South. Police were dispatched to an in-progress battery. Officers made contact with one of the related parties who stated that he confronted his roommate after his girlfriend had seen him acting oddly with his dog. Upon confrontation, the roommate pushed the complainant and a physical altercation followed. One of the parties left prior to police arrival and the investigation revealed that it was mutual combat and the charges of battery were later unfounded.

6/22 – Hit and run in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Police were dispatched to the above address for a hit-and-run event. The complainant stated a woman who was intoxicated backed into her vehicle several times and then left the scene. Upon police arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party and an independent witness. The suspect turned out to be hearing impaired and not intoxicated but left because she did not feel safe with complainant.

6/23 – Violation of injunction on Gulfport Beach. Sgt. Vandenberg made contact with Chadwick Skinner in the beach parking lot at 5:30 a.m. After researching Chadwick in a database, it was discovered that there was an active injunction against him relating to a person in the 3000 block of Clinton Street South. Chadwick was found to be in violation of the injunction since he was less than 500 feet from the residence. He was arrested and taken to jail.

6/24 – False name/DWLSR/warrant at Gulfport Beach. Sgt. Vandenberg made contact with a woman who was sleeping on a picnic table in one of the shelters with her breast exposed. The woman gave her name and Sgt. Vandenberg had to leave to respond to a traffic crash. It was later determined that the woman lied about her name and that she had an active warrant for failure to appear. Officers are continuing to look for her.

6/24 – Credit card fraud in the 6000 block of Shore Boulevard. Officer Pope met with a victim in Town Shores who discovered that her credit card number had been compromised and was being used in Kissimmee. He was able to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and give the deputy the name of the liquor store and hotel where the card was being used. Deputies were able to locate the man who was using the stolen card information in the room he reserved at the hotel. He fled from the deputies and they are in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest. He is a known criminal who has conducted similar fraud rings across the state.

6/24 – Burglary in the 1000 block of 55th Street South. Victim reported that sometime overnight, someone pushed in the screen to her front porch and stole three bikes. The suspect also left behind a bike in her front yard.

6/24 – Petit theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A person left their unlocked bicycle in front of a store only to discover it missing when they came back outside. The victim stated that her blue Trek was left near the entrance doors of the business. Video shows a white male, possibly in his late teens, wearing a red “Ecko” shirt and black pants rode off with the bicycle. The suspect was seen inside the store with other people shortly before stealing the bicycle. The investigation is continuing.

6/24 – Simple Battery in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard. A bar patron called to report that he had been battered by a bar employee. The victim stated that the bar employee battered him after they argued over a female. The bar employee admitted to the battery. He was referred to the adult pre-arrest diversion program.

6/25 – Three vehicle burglaries in northwest Gulfport. An unknown suspect entered three unlocked vehicles and rummaged through the glove compartments and center consoles. There was nothing taken from any of the vehicles.

6/26 – Warrant attempt in the 5000 block of 12th Avenue South. Officers responded based on information that a juvenile had a warrant for her arrest and had not charged her ankle monitor so it was not tracking. The female juvenile was located at a neighbor’s house and taken into custody.

6/27 – Theft in the 1000 block of Gray Street South. Officers were dispatched to a theft of an orange tree that was taken from this address. The victim noticed that the tree had been up-rooted from the ground.

Assault

6/27, 8:45 a.m., 2700 block of Tifton Street S

Battery

6/24, midnight, 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

6/21, 11:31 p.m., 4900 block of 14th Avenue S

Burglary – residence

6/23, 1 a.m., 1000 block of 55th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

6/24, 10 a.m., 2000 block of Gray Street S

6/24, 7 p.m., 1700 block of 60th Street S

6/24, 10 p.m., 1100 block of 60th Street S

6/19, noon, 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

6/19, 2:10 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

6/19, 6 p.m., 5000 block of 17th Avenue S

6/19, 10:30 p.m., 1800 block of 49th Street S

Robbery – armed

6/17, 6 p.m., 49th Street S and 23rd Avenue S

Theft – grand

6/25, 5:42 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

6/18, 6:51 p.m., 5100 block of 13th Avenue S

Theft – petit

6/25, 7 a.m., 1000 block of Gray Street S

6/23, 5:25 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

6/22, 12:17 a.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

6/18, 3 p.m., 2500 block of 50th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/20, 6 p.m., 5100 block of 14th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

6/17, noon, 1400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Burglary – residence

Theft – recreation vehicle

6/25, 10:38 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Theft – grand

6/25, 8 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

6/25, 10 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

6/24, 12:01 a.m., 900 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

6/22, 8:14 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – shoplifting

6/27, 9 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

6/23, 3:14 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

6/21, 7:31 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/23, 8:30 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Alarm

6/17, 9:01 p.m., 3500 block of Belle Vista Drive E

Battery

6/22, 7:27 p.m., 9400 block of Blind Pass Road

6/20, 10:04 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/18, 7 p.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue

Burglary – business

6/18, 3 a.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

6/21, noon, 3600 block of Belle Vista Drive E

Burglary – vehicle

6/26, 6 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Robbery – unarmed

6/22, 12:45 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/22, 1:30 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

6/23, 1 p.m., 600 block of 72nd Avenue

6/21, 1:30 p.m., Gulf Boulevard and 35th Avenue

6/20, 1:30 p.m., 400 block of 84th Avenue

6/17, 10:40 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/17, 11 a.m., 5900 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

6/27, 3:11 p.m., 900 block of Gulf Way

6/27, 4 p.m., St. Pete Beach

Theft – vehicle

6/19, 7:50 a.m., 200 block of 75th Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/24, 11 p.m., 7100 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/19, 10 p.m., 7800 block of Boca Ciega Drive