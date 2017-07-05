Local Crime Watch: July 6

A sampling of police reports from June 22 through June 28 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police and Media Alert.

Gulfport

6/22 – Burglary of a business in the 1600 block of 17th Avenue S. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Gulfport Mini Mart to discover forced entry to the front door. The police response was approximately four minutes. Despite that, it was later seen on the store video that by the time police arrived, two burglars had managed to run in, take the safe and flee the area.

6/22 – Disorderly conduct in the 5800 block of 13tth Avenue S. An intoxicated woman went to her friend’s house to accuse him of stealing pills from her, causing a disturbance. Police arrived and restored the peace, but could not determine probable cause that the pills were stolen or lost because the intoxicated woman was not making much sense. An incident report was generated to document the situation.

6/22 – Theft in the 4600 Block of 29th Avenue S. A citizen parked his boat trailer at the Gulfport Marina and later discovered his tag was stolen. The suspect is unknown at this time.

6/23 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 5100 block of 8th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone broke a window out of each of his two cars parked at his house overnight and rummaged through the interiors.

6/23 – Simple Battery in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue S. Neighbors got into a heated argument while one of them was moving out. One woman called the police and reported that she was ultimately slapped in the face by the other woman. There was no evidence and witnesses took sides for each of the parties, with no independent witnesses, so there was no probable cause for a battery charge. The women were advised to avoid each other until the one could finish moving.

6/23 – Grand theft in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue S. A house sitter for someone out of the country reported that two rocking chairs were stolen from the porch of the residence over the prior few days.

6/23 – Warrant arrest in the 5600 block of 15th Avenue S. A man named Johnny Kramer, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for violating his probation in Marion County, was located staying in a trailer behind a local residence. He was arrested and transported to the jail to await extradition.

6/23 – Fraud in the 2800 block of Upton Street S. A resident reported that someone fraudulently charged several thousand dollars on her credit card, then used her personal information to open another credit card to charge more money.

6/23 – Armed person in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard S. A resident flagged down a passing officer, stating a male had pulled a gun on him after a verbal argument. The male was located down the road from the location. James R. Davis was arrested for aggravated assault.

6/24 – Stolen vehicle (unfounded) in the 5600 Block of Shore Boulevard South. A person who had been drinking at Salty’s the night before reported her car being stolen. She stated that it had been parked in the beach parking lot but it was gone when she returned. She assumed it had been towed and went home. The next morning she called to find it but no tow log was found. It was later found in front of Salty’s where she had actually parked and not the spot where she thought she had parked.

6/24 – Stolen vehicle in the 5900 block of Pelican Bay Plaza. The victim was in the hospital and during that time allowed other subjects to stay in his residence. During that time a spare key for his car was missing. After returning home the car was taken from the building’s parking garage. Investigation continues.

6/25 – DUI in the 4900 Block of 15th Avenue S. Officer Mills spotted a vehicle running and parked in the 4900 Block of 15th Avenue South. The person in the driver’s seat, Valentina Elliot, was passed out. Elliott appeared to be intoxicated and after a DUI investigation was conducted, she was arrested. Her breath alcohol content was .130/.120.

6/25 – Commercial burglary in the 5000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S. Two possibly juvenile male suspects smashed out the window at the Boost Mobile store. Once inside, a single suspect smashed the glass display case and grabbed phones. The suspect then went back a second time and grab more phones.

6/25 – Stolen vehicle in the 5700 Block of 30th Avenue S. Resident came out of his house to find that his car was missing. While enroute to the car, a description and tag were given out. Officer Marshall remembered that information from having checked that vehicle very early in the shift at Southwest Pinellas Storage. The vehicle was recovered with no damage and returned to the owner. Investigation continues.

6/26 – Simple battery in the 4900 Block of 10th Avenue S. A resident got into a confrontation with three juvenile males, which led to a fight between one of the juveniles and the resident. A neighbor shot video of the juvenile attacking the resident. The juvenile was taken into custody and released to a parent. A battery charge is being submitted to the State Attorney’s Office.

6/26 – Warrant arrest/possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5100 Block of Newton Avenue S. Officer Nieves was dispatched to a person-down call where he made contact with Jay Oberman. Oberman alleged he was just stretching to go for run. When his name was ran, it was determined he had an outstanding probable cause affidavit out of the South Pasadena for felony theft. He was taken into custody and during the search was found to have a syringe without prescription. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

6/27 – Hit and run in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S. A patron of St. Vincent Episcopal Church Thrift Store reported that she was in the store for approximately 10 minutes and returned to her car in the parking lot to find that it had been struck by another vehicle, which was no longer at the scene. There were no witnesses and officers could find no surveillance video in the area to determine what happened.

6/27 – Theft in the 5400 block of 11th Avenue S. A tenant reported she paid a person known to her deceased husband to cut her yard and he took the money and rendered no service. The case is being investigated.

6/28 – Criminal mischief in the 1400 block of 49th Street S. The manager of Soapy’s Laundromat reported that someone pried on one of the machines at the location in an attempt to get money out of it. The suspect was unsuccessful but the machine was damaged.

6/28 – Supplement in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S. Officer Nicita located and arrested Eleanor Buist, a suspect in a forgery and uttering case he was working on.

