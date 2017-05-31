Local Crime Watch: June 1

A sampling of police reports from May 18, 2017 through May 29, 2017 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police and Media Alert.

Gulfport

5/18 – Violation of probation at 26th Avenue South and Beach Boulevard South.Officers Priest and Rossi observed Paul Alberty lying on the ground. Alberty was intoxicated and disorientated. When his name was checked, it was discovered that he was on felony probation for driving under the influence and possession of controlled substance. He was arrested for violation of probation.

5/18 – Criminal mischief in the 6200 block of 13th Avenue South. Sometime overnight, someone broke out the rear window of a vehicle parked in a driveway. There was nothing taken from the vehicle and nothing appeared disturbed within the vehicle.

5/18 – Hit and run crash at 5701 Gulfport Boulevard South. A driver backed into another vehicle while leaving Walgreens and left without providing information after speaking with the other driver. Officers located the driver who was issued citations for leaving the scene of a crash and careless driving.

5/18 – Driving under the influence at Beach Boulevard South and Gulfport Boulevard South. A vehicle was traveling east on Gulfport Boulevard without working taillights. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, Andrew Spaeth, appeared to be intoxicated. He was uncooperative and refused to get out of his car. He was arrested for resisting an officer without violence and driving under the influence.

5/19 – Trespass in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard South. Chauncey Lovell was intoxicated and walked into a residence where no one knew him. When the resident confronted him, he stated he had been drinking and he was trying to get home. When officers searched him prior to arrest, they discovered a small amount of marijuana in his pocket. Lovell was charged with trespassing and possession of marijuana.

5/19 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 5500 block of 21st Avenue South. A resident discovered two firearms were stolen from her vehicle. It is unknown where or when this occurred. The vehicle has since been detailed. The serial numbers for the firearms were entered into FCIC.

5/20 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 700 block of 51st Street South. The storage compartment on a travel trailer parked at Southwest Pinellas Storage was opened. There was nothing missing.

5/20 – Hit and run with injury/driving while license suspended or revoked in the 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S. Officers discovered a vehicle crash that had just occurred. One vehicle left the scene with severe damage. The second vehicle was at the location. The driver of the second vehicle had wrist pain and was checked by Gulfport Fire Department. The vehicle that left the scene was located, and the driver was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with injury as well as driving while license suspended.

5/22 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of 59th Street South. A resident observed two males park a vehicle in a guest parking spot then jump over the wall to get into another waiting vehicle. The vehicle was stolen in St. Petersburg and several purses were located inside of it that had been taken earlier that day. The property was returned to the owners.

5/23 – Felony battery at 14th Avenue South and 51st Street South. A resident reported that she was hit by Daniel Pokrajac. She had marks on her face consistent with what she said occurred. Pokrajac has a prior battery conviction making this incident a felony. Pokrajac fled before officers arrived and is being sought for questioning.

5/24 – Stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Premier Drive South. A resident called to report that his 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from in front of his residence. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were in it. A security camera shows a white car pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle before it was stolen.

5/24 – Burglary of a residence in the 5100 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident called to report that a package was stolen from his front porch. A neighbor witnessed a juvenile stealing the package and knew who he was from prior contact. The juvenile is on probation and will be charged with the burglary and for violation of probation.

Battery

5/23, 1:15 a.m., 5000 block of 14th Avenue S

5/26, 8 a.m., 6000 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

Burglary – business

5/26, 12:30 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard S

5/26, 3:30 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

5/26, 7 p.m., 2500 block of Premier Drive S

Burglary – vehicle

5/25, noon, 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

5/25, 11 p.m., 5900 block of 9th Avenue S

5/29, 10:15 a.m., 5100 block of 11th Avenue S

Theft – grand

5/27, unknown time, 3000 block of Beach Boulevard S

5/29, midnight, 900 block of Hull Street S

Theft – petit

5/28, 12:54 a.m., 1700 block of 51st Street S

Theft – vehicle

5/21, 4:30 p.m., 3100 block of 59th Street S

Theft – vehicle, recreational

5/25, 11:22 p.m., 2800 block of 59th Street S

5/26, 12:12 a.m., 2800 block of 59th Street S

5/26, 12:37 a.m., 5900 block of 30th Avenue S

5/26, 4:48 a.m., 2800 block of 59th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

5/23, 4:24 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

5/25, 9:30 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

5/28, 5:21 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

5/29, 9 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – shoplifting

5/25, 6 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/24, 7:30 p.m., 7000 block of Sunset Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

5/21, 8:38 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard S

5/27, 12:22 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard S

Burglary – vehicle

5/21, 2 p.m., Corey Avenue and Blind Pass Road

Theft – grand

5/21, 5:30 a.m., 3700 block of Gulf Boulevard S

5/23, 10 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard S

Theft – petit

5/27, 7:30 a.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

5/28, noon, 600 block of Corey Avenue

Theft – shoplifting

5/28, 5:24 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/29, 9:15 a.m., Gulf Way and 16th Avenue