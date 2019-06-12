Local Crime Watch: June 13

Deputies Investigate Drowning of St. Petersburg Man In Madeira Beach

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of an 71-year-old St. Petersburg man in Madeira Beach. The incident occurred at the Madeira Beach Access County Park, located at 14400 Gulf Blvd.

At about 12:39 p.m. on June 8, deputies responded to the Madeira Beach Access County Park after receiving a report of people yelling for help on the beach.

Upon arriving, deputies observed citizens carrying Osman Pehlivanovic, 71, out of the water. Deputies were informed that Pehlivanovic entered the water to assist his 12-year-old grandson in the high surf, when he became unresponsive.

Sergeant Horton and two citizens, Denise McCoy, 53, and Soraya Savage, 36, performed CPR on Pehlivanovic until

Madeira Beach Fire Department arrived to assume medical care.

Osman was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The grandson was uninjured.

The incident does not appear suspicious but the investigation is ongoing.

A sampling of police reports from May 30, 2019 through June 8, 2019 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

5/30 – Stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 45th Street South. A victim woke up to find that his 2018 Ford Fusion had been stolen from his driveway. A citizen later reported seeing two males exit the vehicle near 18th Avenue South and 55th Street South and show off the keys to the residents. A short time later, the vehicle was abandoned in a field at 44th Street South and 22nd Avenue South. The same two males were then seen running from the area and hopping a fence to an apartment complex. The vehicle was recovered and processed.

5/31 – Arrest on warrant at the corner of 20th Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officer Clague stopped Archie Davidson for not wearing a seat belt. He had a suspended license and an outstanding warrant for dealing in stolen property. He was arrested.

5/31 – DUI at the corner of 30th Avenue South and Beach Boulevard. Officer Clague stopped a car for a stop sign violation. After a DUI investigation was conducted, the driver, Shannon Koghee, was arrested. His breath alcohol content was .125/.125.

6/4 – Fraud at Advance Auto. Management at the store discovered that employee Jeremy Reeves has been fraudulently issuing refunds to a debit card that he has possession of. At this time, Jeremy has issued almost $2,500 worth of refunds to himself.

6/5 – DUI at the corner of 49th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard. Officer Clague stopped a car for a erratic driving. After a DUI investigation was conducted, the driver, Stephen Swiontek, was arrested. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Battery

6/7, 7:40 p.m., 5600 block of Tangerine Avenue S

6/8, 12:30 a.m., 5400 block of 15th Avenue S

Battery – sexual

6/4, 11:30 a.m., 5100 block of 24th Avenue S

Burglary – residence

6/1, 5:50 p.m., 5600 block of 12th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

6/7, 9 a.m., 1800 block of 53rd Street S

Theft – grand

6/3, 3:34 p.m., 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

6/5, 10 a.m., 2800 block of Beach Boulevard

6/6, 6 a.m., 1400 block of 59th Street S

Theft – petit

6/5, 2 p.m., 5800 block of 9th Avenue S

6/6, midnight, 3100 block of 56th Street S

6/6, 11:45 a.m., 2800 block of Dupont Street S

6/7, 11:15 a.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

6/3, 1:15 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

6/1, 9:15 a.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/5, 7:59 a.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue S

Battery – sexual

6/5, 11:32 p.m., 15th Avenue and Gulf Way

Burglary – residence

6/3, 2:42 p.m., 1000 block of Gulf Way

Burglary – vehicle

6/8, 7:15 p.m., 500 block of 68th Avenue

Theft – grand

6/7, 4:34 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

6/7, 7:55 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza