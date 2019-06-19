Local Crime Watch: June 20

Fatal Pedestrian Crash on 34th Street

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department Around 11:15 p.m. on June 14, St. Petersburg resident Ada C. Morphis, 52, was crossing the street at 38th Avenue North and 34th St. N in the crosswalk.

A 2006 Nissan, driven by Meho Alisphic, was traveling westbound on 38th Avenue North through a green light, when Morphis stepped in front of his car. Alisphic tried to stop, but couldn’t do so in time, and struck her.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Morphis was transported to Bayfront Health St. Pete and pronounced dead shortly afterwards. So far no charges have been filed, but the investigation is still active.

******

Deputies Investigate Grenade Found In Parking Lot of Don CeSar

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau investigated a report of a grenade found in the parking lot of the Don CeSar Hotel, 3400 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach around 11:36 a.m. on June 16.

According to deputies, a lawn maintenance crew member working in the east parking lot of the hotel found what appeared to be a grenade in the dirt underneath some bushes.

Deputies confirmed the object appeared to be a grenade and closed off the hotel parking lot and portions of Casablanca Avenue. There were no evacuations as a result of the incident.Deputies contacted the Tampa Police Department Bomb Team who responded and confirmed the object was an inert training grenade. No threats were associated with the grenade.

According to authorities, evidence suggests the inert grenade may have been on theproperty for several days and are still working to investigate who placed it on the hotel property.

******

A sampling of police reports from June 6 through June 15 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

6/6 – Theft in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard. The business owner stated that a former employee had stolen money from the register and had been selling items for half the price to keep the remainder. There was no evidence that a crime had occurred. The complainant lost the flash drive that allegedly contained security video footage.

6/6 – Warrant for a city ordinance violation in the 1500 block of 58th Street South. Officers responded to a call for a subject down. When officers arrived, they had contact with Raymond Hudson who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. A check of Hudson’s name showed that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Pinellas County for Failure to Appear for Trespass after a warning. Hudson was arrested for that warrant and given a verbal warning for the open container of alcohol.

6/6 – Warrant Arrest in the 1500 block of 58th Street South. When officers arrived, they made contact with Virginia Turner who had an active warrant for her arrest for failing to appear for a county ordinance violation for an open alcohol container. Turner was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

6/7 – Burglary in the 2800 block of Dupont Street South. Officers responded to a residence after a neighbor had contacted dispatch reporting a burglary of a residence across the street. Officers arrived on scene and obtained a better description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area but the suspect was not found. It was discovered that the suspect took two packs of cigarettes from the victim’s front porch.

6/7 – Suspicious Persons in the 5100 block of 28th Avenue South. Officers responded out for two subjects who were walking down the street looking at people’s vehicles. When the officers arrived, they found two subjects who matched the description standing next to a vehicle and speaking with the owner. The subjects were windshield repairmen who had proper identification and documentation to be working in the city. The complainant was advised of who they were and what they were doing.

6/8 – Stolen vehicle and recovery in the 1800 block of 53rd Street South. A white Mercedes was stolen in front of a residence while the owner was unloading packages and bringing them into his home. The vehicle was left running and unattended. While the report was being taken, Officer Pope located the stolen vehicle hidden in an alley behind 4551 22nd Avenue S. The owner of the vehicle did not want the vehicle processed.

6/8 – Hit and run crash in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A vehicle attempting to pull into a parking space struck another vehicle that was properly parked. The driver then left the scene without providing any exchange information to the driver of the parked vehicle. The damage was minor.

6/9 – Traffic hazard at the corner of 47th Street South and 26th Avenue South. Heavy rain brought down a large tree branch in front of 2601 47th Street S. taking down a power line at this location. The roadway was blocked off and traffic was diverted until the power company could make the necessary repairs. Once the power line was repaired, city workers removed the large tree branch that was blocking the entire width of the roadway.

6/10 – Traffic crash with injuries and property damage at the corner of 51st Street South and 11th Avenue South. Two vehicles were involved. The vehicle at fault failed to yield right of way from a stop, which was the cause of this crash. After impact, the vehicle at fault traveled through a stockade fence striking another vehicle that had been parked in the backyard of a residence. The driver of this vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by fire/rescue and was then transported by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Three children that were passengers in this vehicle were also transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

6/9 – Arrest on warrant in the 2600 block of Horan Way South. A caller reported that Zachary Galpin had outstanding warrants and reported his location. Galpin was spotting running from the house and was arrested when he was told to stop. He had warrants for battery and resisting without violence.

6/11 – Vehicle accident at the corner of Newton Avenue South and 49th Street South. Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. A 1-year-old child had chased after his father who had crossed 49th Street South and was struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle stopped and the child was transported for minor injuries to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.

Battery

6/11, 2:30 a.m., 1400 block of 59th Street S

Burglary – residence

6/11, 8 a.m., 2300 block of 51st Street S

6/12, unknown time, 2300 block of 51st Street S

Burglary – vehicle

6/12, 3 a.m., 5900 block of 15th Avenue S

6/12, 4:10 a.m., 6200 block of 10th Avenue S

6/12, 8:45 a.m., 1900 block of 52nd Street S

6/12, 10 p.m., 5400 block of 14th Avenue S

6/12, 11 p.m., 5100 block of 13th Avenue S

6/14, 6 p.m., 2600 block of 47th Street S

Theft – grand

6/13, 9 p.m., 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard

Theft – petit

6/14, 1 p.m., 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – vehicle

6/12, 4 a.m., 6200 block of 10th Avenue S

Vandalism/criminal mischief

6/9, noon, 5300 block of 28th Avenue S

6/13, 6 p.m., 3000 block of 49th Street S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

6/12, 3:54 p.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue

6/14, 6:12 a.m., 7100 block of Coquina Way

6/15, 8:30 p.m., 7300 block of Coquina Way

Theft – grand

6/12, 11:49 a.m., 4300 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/15, 4:14 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

6/13, 6:40 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

6/12, 7:07 p.m., Corey Avenue and Sunset Way