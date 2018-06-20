Local Crime Watch: June 21

A sampling of police reports from June 7 through June 16 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

6/7 – Criminal mischief in the 5800 block of 26th Avenue South. A resident came home after a weekend away and discovered that her driver’s side door was leaking water. New damage was discovered on the top of the door frame where someone possibly tried to pry the door open.

6/7 – Armed person in the 2400 block of 53rd Street South. A female walked into City Hall and told a city employee that a man in her car had a gun. It was determined that a domestic-related battery occurred while the female was driving and that the male held a knife to her throat but also threatened her with a gun. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Keenan Wynn was arrested for domestic related battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

6/7 – Warrant arrest in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. Officers were dispatched in reference to a female with an outstanding warrant for violation of pre-trial release. Hannah Moffatt was arrested for the outstanding warrant.

6/7 – Narcotics investigation in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. Officer Kellington conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a headlight out. When he made contact with the driver, he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a shipping envelope that contained a baggie of marijuana and two vials of e-cigarette filters containing cannabis oil. The envelope also contained paperwork that documented the driver’s name. Bobby Knight was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of cannabis oil.

6/8 – Stolen vehicle in the 6100 block of 8th Avenue South.

An unlocked vehicle containing a spare key was stolen. The vehicle was recovered the same day in Saint Petersburg.

6/8 – Warrant arrest in the 6100 block of 12th Avenue South. Police were dispatched to a disturbance between an Uber driver and a patron. Officers spoke with the reporting party and the Uber driver. A verbal altercation began over a phone that had gone missing. Police were able to locate the phone and return it to the owner. A check of the Uber driver revealed that he had a warrant for false verification of ownership. Randriquis Alexander was arrested.

6/8 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 19th Avenue South. A resident reported that a small suitcase was taken from her unlocked vehicle.

6/9 – Fraud in the 5700 block of 23rd Avenue South. A resident reported three unauthorized charges that appeared on her debit card that were all made to Sprint stores.

6/9 – Recovered runaway in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. A person flagged down an officer to report that a juvenile female was a runaway. It was also discovered that she had an active pick up order for retail theft. She was taken into custody.

6/9 – Retail theft in the 4900 block of 17th Avenue South. An employee called to report that a male and female were stealing items inside the store. When the employee confronted them, they offered to give the items back, however, the employee told them she was still calling the police so they ran out of the store with the stolen items.

6/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6300 block of 11th Avenue South. A resident reported that at approximately 6:30 a.m., a black Toyota Tundra with two black males in it stopped at his residence and opened both of his unlocked cars. Nothing appeared to be taken from either vehicle, but the incident was caught on their surveillance video.

6/10 – Possession of marijuana in the 4900 block of 12th Avenue South. Officer Smith made contact with two individuals inside of a car parked wrong wheel to curb. There was a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. They admitted to smoking a “blunt” inside the car. A small amount of marijuana was located inside the car. Both of them were eligible for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) program and they were given APAD referral notices before being released.

6/11 – Violation of probation at the corner of Gray Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South. Brandon Nichols was stopped for speeding. He had a revoked driver license and was on felony probation for a narcotics charge and one of the conditions of his probation was no driving. Nichols was arrested and charged with violation of probation and driving while license suspended or revoked.

6/13 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1400 block of 53rd Street South. The resident at this location observed that a male entered his unlocked vehicle and began rummaging through the glove box. The resident chased him off and then called police. Nothing was removed from the vehicle.

6/13 – Warrant arrest in the 2200 block of 52nd Street South. Officer Clague initiated a traffic stop for an inoperable license plate light. A check on the driver’s name, Erik McNeal, revealed that he had an active warrant for possession and sale of cocaine. When attempting to arrest McNeal, he ran from police. Officer Clague chased McNeal and was able to capture him approximately two blocks away. McNeal was arrested for the outstanding warrant and received an additional charge for resisting an officer without violence because he ran from Officer Clague.

6/13 – Warrant arrest in the 2200 block of Premier Drive South. Officers Dillard and Carter went to an address to attempt to locate Peter Penrose who had an outstanding warrant issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Officers made contact with Penrose who was arrested.

6/13 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4900 block of 13th Avenue South. An X-box video game console was taken from a vehicle.

Battery

6/15, 7 p.m., 5200 block of 11th Avenue S

Battery – aggravated

6/10, 8:20 p.m., 1500 block of 54th Street S

Burglary – residence

6/14, 3:20 a.m., 5700 block of 16th Avenue S

Burglary – structure

6/15, 6:30 p.m., 5100 block of 8th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

6/10, 9 p.m., 6000 block of 17th Avenue S

6/11, 3 a.m., 1200 block of 62nd Street S

6/12, 7 a.m., 1400 block of 53rdStreet S

6/14, 11:47 p.m., 5400 block of Newton Avenue S

Theft – petit

6/11, 10:47 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Theft – vehicle

6/12, 12:26 p.m., 1800 block of 49th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/15, 2:10 a.m., 3000 block of 49th Street S

South Pasadena

Burglary – residence

6/12, noon, 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

6/15, 1:44 p.m., 6900 block of Sunset Drive S

Trespassing

6/14, 12:51 p.m., 6900 block of South Shore Drive

St. Pete Beach

Battery

6/10, 7:50 p.m., 600 block of 76th Avenue

Burglary – vehicle

6/11, 2:30 a.m., 300 block of South Tessier Drive

6/11, 2:35 a.m., 3100 block of East Vina Del Mar Boulevard

6/11, 9 p.m., 3100 block of West Martinana Drive

6/13, 7:30 a.m., 200 block of Mar Street

Theft – grand

6/10, 7:50 p.m., 600 block of 76th Avenue

6/13, 4 p.m., 2100 block of Gulf Way

Theft – petit

6/12, 7:40 a.m., 600 block of 75th Avenue

Theft – vehicle

6/11, 2:35 a.m., 3100 block of East Vina Del Mar Boulevard

6/13, 11 a.m., 5400 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/16, 10:30 p.m., 5900 block of Bimini Way North

Trespassing

6/10, 2:38 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard