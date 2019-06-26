Local Crime Watch: June 27

A sampling of police reports from June 13 through June 22 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

6/13 – Burglary to a residence in the 2300 block of 51st Street South. A resident reported seeing a male running out of his house. He also saw a female who appeared to be acting as a look out. They got in a car and fled the scene.

6/14 – Criminal mischief in the 3000 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that she saw a neighbor take a fire extinguisher and throw it around resulting in damage to another neighbor’s car. Deborah Dodson admitted she had the fire extinguisher but denied damaging the neighbor’s car. The victim wanted to prosecute so Dodson was arrested.

6/15 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2600 block of 47th Street South. A resident reported that someone got into their two unlocked vehicles and took two dollars in change and a phone charger.

6/16 – Baker Act in the 4500 block of 27th Avenue South. A juvenile had taken an unknown amount of pills intentionally. She was transported to the hospital under the Baker Act.

6/16 – Assault in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to a local restaurant where two employees had a verbal altercation. It was reported that one employee told the other employee he was going to fight him. Both employees were located and were cooperative. The victim declined to press charges. The case was exceptionally cleared.

6/17 – Burglary to vehicle (attempted) in the 2600 block of 45th Street South. While conducting a neighborhood canvass for another incident, an officer discovered an attempted burglary to a vehicle. The vehicle was previously stolen and the key fob was not recovered. The owner had the lock changed and it appears the suspect came back to steal the vehicle again but was unsuccessful due to the changed lock.

6/17 – Animal compliant in the 2800 block of 45th Street South. An officer responded to an anonymous complaint that a resident has 10 puppies there were malnourished and not being cared for. An officer made contact at the location and found the complaint to be unfounded. The residence had only two dogs that were very well cared for.

6/18 – Arrest on warrant in the 1400 block of Freemont Street South. Andrew Exposito had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation on a kidnapping charge issued by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Since he had been known to run from police in the past, a St Petersburg Police K9 officer was called to assist. Exposito was seen at a residence and when he spotted the officers he ran. The SPPD K9 handler gave Exposito several warnings to stop running. When he did not comply, the handler released his K9 who quickly captured Exposito. The suspect was then arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

6/18 – Burglary/battery in the 5600 block of 16th Avenue South. A person reported that someone had entered a house uninvited and proceeded to batter a resident inside. It was later determined that the female caller was with a male resident at the house and her husband did not like it. He is being sought for questioning.

6/19 – Trespass arrest after warning in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. Alfred Holcombe was arrested for returning to a property that he had been evicted and trespassed from. Holcombe received final eviction paperwork earlier in the day as well as a trespass warning. He was advised that he was not permitted to return to the property. Despite that warning, Holcombe did return and was arrested as a result. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

6/19 – Attempted burglary to a vehicle/loitering and prowling in the 5500 block of 17th Avenue South. A witness saw a male attempting to open several vehicle car doors as he walked down the street. Based on a witness’s description, Officer Clague located the possible suspect who was later identified as Dru Butler. The suspect had been walking south on 56th Street S. After the witness positively identified him as the person he saw pulling on the door handles, Butler was arrested.

6/13 – 6/19: The Marine Unit was on the water for approximately four hours.

Assault

6/15, 6:40 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

Battery

6/17, 3:30 p.m., 1400 block of 59th Street S

6/19, 5:40 p.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

Burglary – vehicle

6/14, 6 p.m., 2600 block of 47th Street S

6/16, 12:05 a.m., 2600 block of 45th Street S

6/17, 9:20 p.m., 2600 block of 45th Street S

6/18, 10 p.m., 5000 block of 23rd Avenue S

6/19, 2:15 a.m., 15th Avenue S & 56th Street S

Theft – grand

6/18, midnight, 3100 block of Beach Boulevard

6/18, 8 a.m., 3100 block of Beach Boulevard

6/19, 6:35 p.m., 5300 block of 9th Avenue S

Theft – petit

6/22, midnight, 5100 block of 16th Avenue S

Trespassing

6/18, 1:06 p.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/13, 6 p.m., 3000 block of 49th Street S

South Pasadena

Burglary – business

6/17, 1 a.m., 7600 block of Sun Island Drive S

Shoplifting

6/16, 4:03 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/19, 5 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Assault

6/16, 7:46 p.m., 3600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Battery

6/21, 2:30 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

6/21, 12:14 a.m., 4500 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/22, 10 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

6/20, 3 p.m., 100 block of 18th Avenue

6/22, 5:48 a.m., 300 block of North Julia Circle

Trespassing

6/16, 7:51 p.m., Sunset Way and Corey Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

6/18, 9:57 p.m., 600 block of 68th Avenue

6/20, noon, 6800 block of Sunset Way