Local Crime Watch: June 28

A sampling of police reports from June 14 to June 26 in Gulfport, St. Pete Beach and South Pasadena.

Source: Pinellas County Crime Viewer and Gulfport Police Department.

Gulfport

6/14- Exploitation of the elderly in the 5100 block of 26th Avenue South. Officer Hutsko was advised by the Senior Center director that a Gulfport resident was the victim of a scam where a person convinced her to sign paperwork to sell them her house for well under market value. Officer Hutsko was able to contact the company and convince them to rescind/void the contract.

6/14- Burglary of a residence in the 5700 block 16th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone she knew as “Kyle” was in her home stealing prescription medication. Her husband followed the man, later identified as Kyle Nabors, south on 58th Street South where an officer located them. The victim positively identified Nabors as the person that had been in her home and he was arrested for burglary and grand theft and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

6/15- Violation of home detention in the 4900 block of 12th Avenue South. A juvenile on felony home detention violated the terms of her home detention by not charging her monitoring device. When she was placed on home detention she signed a contract acknowledging her responsibilities with regard to charging the monitoring device. As a result of the violation, a member of the HOME unit completed a juvenile arrest affidavit and requested that our officers attempt to locate her. The juvenile was located, arrested and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

6/15- Burglary of a vehicle in the 5400 block of Newton Avenue South. A resident reported that a neighbor saw 2 black males going through her vehicle. The vehicle was unlocked at the time. The suspects fled on foot. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle.

6/15- Criminal mischief in the 3000 block of 49th Street South. Dwayne Dalton was intoxicated and upset that his “weed and cigarettes” were allegedly stolen by a resident of an apartment complex. He decided to break several windows out of the apartments causing him to sustain a deep laceration on his arm. He was taken to the hospital for the injury and issued a notice to appear for criminal mischief.

6/16- Trespass in the 26th Avenue South and 45th Street South. While on a directed patrol, a resident approached officers advising there was a person sleeping in the woods. Officers located the male in the woods and a records check revealed that Sergeant Marotta was looking for him for an outstanding domestic related battery case. Eric Cornell was arrested on the probable cause affidavit.

6/16- Hit and run crash in the 2000 block of 49th Street. Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 49th Street South and 20th Avenue South. Just before officers arrived, one of the vehicles left the scene without providing the proper information to the driver of the second vehicle.

6/16- Traffic stop/possession of narcotics in the 1000 block of 49th Street . Officers Dillard and Carter stopped a vehicle due to a headlight out. During the course of the investigation, officers determined that the driver had approximately nine grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver was eligible for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion program, so he was given a referral.

6/17- Probation violation – arrest in the 3100 block of 54th Street South.

While investigating an illegally parked vehicle, contact was made with the driver/owner. Officers discovered that the driver was on probation with a stipulation of no driving and his driver’s license was restricted for business purpose only. The driver told officers he was planning on taking friends out fishing that morning. Edward O’Brien was arrested for violating the terms of his probation.

6/17- Warrant arrest in the 4900 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped a vehicle because the tag light was out. When he conducted a records check of the driver and passenger, he discovered and outstanding warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear. John Martin was arrested for the outstanding warrant and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Monday, 06/18/18

6/18 – Welfare check in the 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A person driving by saw a male covered in blood walking with a female. Officers made contact with both people. The male was uncooperative and indicate that he and the female had an argument but everything was fine and everyone.

6/18 – Assist outside agency in the 5000 block of 8th Avenue South.

A resident observed fraudulent transactions that occurred on his card in St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County. The card was last used by the victim in St. Petersburg.

6/18 – Robbery in the 2300 block of 49th Street N. A juvenile reported that his bicycle was stolen by four known suspects. During the investigation, the victim became uncooperative with the responding officers and refused to return to the scene where the crime occurred. He reported a purple Trek bicycle was taken from him by force, but he knows the other juveniles involved.

6/19 – Theft in the 2500 block of 50th Street South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone stole the rear tire and rim from her vehicle and left it propped up on a cinder block.

6/19 – Burglary of a residence in the 5100 block of 13th Avenue South. A resident reported that 2 black males attempted to steal bikes in his yard, however, when confronted they dropped the bicycle in a neighbor’s yard and fled.

Wednesday, 06/20/18

6/20-Misuse of 911 in the 1400 block of 49th Street South. Sherry Goodwin called 911 fourteen times in 24 hours for various issues that were not emergencies. She was warned multiple times about abusing the 911 system and was ultimately arrested.

6/20- Burglary of a vehicle in the 5000 block of 17th Avenue South. A business owner reported that four vehicles parked at an auto repair shop were burglarized overnight. Nothing was taken from the vehicles.

6/20- Burglary of a vehicle in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. Surveillance video showed a black male breaking into three vehicles at Safety Tire overnight. Nothing was taken from the vehicles.

6/20- Burglary of a Vessel at the Casino Docks. A boat owner who was docked at the Casino to have lunch on Shore Boulevard caught a juvenile stealing a fishing pole from his boat. The boat owner did not want to prosecute due to the juvenile’s age.

6/20- Burglary of a vehicle in the 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard. A resident reported that his loaded Glock and two loaded magazines were stolen from the glove compartment of his car sometime in the last 9 months.

Burglary-vehicle

6/20, 2:10 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Blvd S

6/20, 6 p.m., 5000 block of 17th Ave S

6/20, 10:30 p.m., 1800 block of 49th St S

6/20, 12 p.m., 6300 block of Pasadena Point Blvd

Missing Person

6/20, 1:00 p.m., 5900 block of Seabird Dr S

Traffic Accident

6/19, 1:00 a.m., 2400 block of 58th St S

6/21, 10:09 p.m., 8th Ave S and 54th St S

Theft-grand

6/19, 6:51 p.m., 5100 block of 13th Ave S

Theft-petit

6/19, 3 p.m., 2500 block of 50th St S

6/23, 12:17 a.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Blvd S

6/24, time unknown, 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Undefined category

6/23/2018, 3:00 p.m., 5300 block of 23rd Ave S

Vandalism/Criminal Mischief

6/21, 6 p.m., 5100 block of 14th Ave S

South Pasadena

Theft-shoplifting

6/22, 7:31 p.m.. 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Theft-petit

6/23/2018, 8:14 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Ave s

Theft-shoplifting

6/24/2018, 3:14 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Vandalism-criminal mischief

6/24, 8:30 p.m.. 1300 block of Pasadena Ave S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

6/19, 7 p.m., 500 block of Corey Ave

6/23, 7:37 p.m., 9400 block of Blind Pass Rd

Burglarly-Business

6/19, 3 a.m., 3800 block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Residence

6/22/2018, 12 p.m., 3600 block of Belle Vista Dr E

Robbery-unarmed

6/23, 1:30 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Blvd

Stolen vehicle

6/20, 7:50 a.m., 200 block of 75th Ave

Theft-grand

6/21, 1:30 p.m., 400 block of 84th Ave

6/22/2018, 1:30 p.m., Gulf Blvd and 35th Ave

6/23/2018, 12:45 p.m., 4600 Block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Shoplifting

6/19, 12 p.m., 100 block of 8th Ave

6/22, 10 a.m., 100 block of 8th Ave

Traffic Accident

6/23, 5:40 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plz

Undefined Category

6/23, 8:53 p.m., 500 block of Corey Ave

Vandalism/Criminal Mischief

6/20, 10 p.m., 7800 Block of Boca Ciega Dr