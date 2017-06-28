Local Crime Watch: June 29

A sampling of police calls and criminal activity from June 15 to 26 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department

Skimmer Found at St. Petersburg Gas Station

Shortly before 9 a.m. on June 22, a customer at the Shell Station located at 3801 66th St. N. told the gas station attendant his rewards card wouldn’t work at the pump. The gas station attendant checked and discovered the security tape had been tampered with and a skimming device had been placed inside the pump.

Investigators believe the device was placed sometime between 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, and 8:49 a.m. on Thursday, June 22. Customers who may have used the pumps at that Shell station during that time period may want to check their credit card/bank accounts.

Gulfport

6/15 Criminal mischief: 25th Ave. S. and Beach Blvd. S. Unknown suspect(s) in a white soft top Jeep drove into Clymer Park and did several donuts around a tree before taking off. They were last seen eastbound on 24th Ave. S.

DUI: 11th Ave. S. and Freemont St. S. Officer Carter observed a vehicle traveling on two flat tires on 11th Ave. S. He stopped the vehicle and the driver, Ronald Raley, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Raley was arrested. His breath alcohol content was .120/.116.

6/16 Battery: 1414 59th St. S. A physical altercation took place between two residents of Boca Ciega Genesis Center; one punched the other in the side of the head multiple times. This was witnessed by a staff member who was able to separate them. Case was referred to SAO.

Drug possession: 49th St. S. and 13th Ave. S. Officer Langston conducted a traffic stop; upon contact with driver, he detected a strong odor of marijuana. During a search of the vehicle a baggie of suspected marijuana was found in the glove box. Trenton Keys admitted that it was his and was given a Notice to Appear for Possession of Marijuana.

Grand theft: 5015 Gulfport Blvd. S. The manager of Family Dollar reported that while she was stocking shelves she laid her cell phone down. On video, two female suspects are seen picking it up and walking away from it.

Hit and run/DUI: 6200 block of 15th Ave. S. A vehicle hit a curb and then ran into a garage in the 6200 block of 15th Ave. S. The vehicle then fled the area and was located in the 6000 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. with a flat tire and damage to the front area. The driver, Tara Lanahan, appeared to be intoxicated. Lanahan admitted to hitting the garage. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Lanahan was arrested for DUI. Her breath alcohol content was .183/.179.

6/17 Burglary—unoccupied residence: 4900 block of 10th Ave. S. Front door of vacant residence was forced open. The door led to an enclosed porch. Entry was not made to the living area of the house itself. There were no items missing from the residence. The residence is in a state of severe disrepair. There is no suspect information. The owner of the residence stated that the last time he was at the residence was approximately six months prior to this report.

Burglary of a vehicle: 2700 block of 49th St. S. An unknown suspect entered a locked vehicle at the residence listed above. There was no forced entry to the vehicle, but the owner states it was locked. The suspect took a briefcase and contents including an iPad mini, a checkbook, a driver’s license, and documents. There is no suspect information. A latent impression was obtained and will be sent for comparison.

Vehicle burglary: 1500 block of 59th St. S. An individual in a silver vehicle stopped next to a truck that was parked on the street. The driver opened the door, which was unlocked, and took a wallet that contained miscellaneous cards. The truck owner attempted to chase the vehicle but lost it several blocks away.

Petit theft: 1000 block of 49th St. S. A nail tech reported a female got her nails done and walked out without paying. An officer responded and obtained video in an attempt to identify the suspect.

6/19 Burglary—commercial business: 4900 block of 15th Ave. S. Tools were stolen from inside a fenced area of an asphalt business. The fence was locked, but it appears that the fence was pulled back due to vehicles previously striking it. This may have been the point of entry. There is no suspect information at the time of this report.

6/20 Burglary: 2800 block of Beach Blvd. S. Resident allowed a known person to stay with her but while she was sleeping, he left the location and then returned later stealing a PlayStation and games from the house. Suspect was seen on video carrying the items. The investigation continues.

Domestic battery: 2700 block of 49th St. S. Officers were dispatched to a physical domestic altercation in which the girlfriend was hitting her boyfriend with a chair. An officer arrived on scene to find Halie Copas walking to her car. The officer ordered her to stop but she kept going toward her car. By the time the officer got to the car she was inside and starting the motor. He tried opening the door but she put the car in reverse and started backing pulling the officer with it before he could let go. Copas was stopped by a state wildlife officer a short distance away. She was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and resisting with violence then transported to Pinellas County Jail.

Possession of marijuana: 2300 block of 49th St. S. Officer Carter stopped a vehicle being driven by Iver Olson. There was a strong odor of marijuana in Olson’s car. Olson admitted to there being marijuana in the car. A total of 22 grams of marijuana was found in the car. Olson was arrested for felony possession of marijuana.

Trespass on school property: 900 block of 58th St. S. Pinellas County School Police reported that there were juveniles on the Boca Ciega High School property at 2:45 a.m. A vehicle was seen leaving the property and was stopped. Four juveniles admitted that they were on the property because they were bored. All four were students at the school. They did not steal or damage anything so they were released to their parents and the school administration was advised.

6/21 Criminal mischief: 5200 block of 14th Ave. S. Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) threw a landscaping brick through the back window of a car. Victim stated that she was not having any problems with anyone and had no idea why anyone would do something like this.

Fraud: 5900 block of Pelican Bay Plaza. Resident was notified that he had won a Las Vegas Lottery. Over the course of a month he paid out $80,000 in “fees and taxes” before a bank teller realized that he was a victim of fraud. Investigation continues.

Battery

6/22, 6:45 p.m., 6500 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Battery

6/23, 7:58 p.m., 1800 block of York St S

Battery

6/23, 8:47 a.m., 5300 block of 26th Ave S

Burglary-Business

6/22, 4:01 a.m., 1600 block of 58th St S

Burglary-Structure

6/25, 7 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Burglary-Vehicle

6/23, 10:35 a.m., 14th Ave. S and 52nd St S

Burglary-Vehicle

6/23, 11 p.m., 5100 block of 8th Ave S

Stolen Vehicle

6/25, 7:30 p.m., 5700 block of 30th Ave S

Stolen Vehicle

6/24, 6 p.m., 5900 block of Pelican Bay Plaza

Trespass

6/21, 2:44 a.m., 900 block of 58th St S

Theft-Petit

6/22, 3:46 p.m., 900 block of 58th St S

Theft-Petit

6/23, 10 a.m., 6300 block of 7th Ave S

Theft-Shoplifting

6/25, 4:52 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Vandal/Crim Misch

6/21, 8 p.m., 5300 block of 14th Ave S

South Pasadena



Theft-Shoplifting

6/22, 6:23 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Theft-Shoplifting

6/22, 2:02 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Theft-Shoplifting

6/24, 10:53 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Trespass

6/22, 10:55 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

6/22, 7:47 p.m., 7100 block of Coquina Way

Burglary-Business

6/24, 2 p.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Rd

Burglary-Vehicle

6/24, 4:55 p.m., 6800 block of Sunset Way

Burglary-Vehicle

6/25, 9:30 a.m., 1700 block of Gulf Way

Burglary-Vehicle

6/25, 5 a.m., 1400 block of Gulf Way

Theft-Petit

6/24, time unknown, 6800 block of Beach Plaza

Traffic Accident

6/23, 8:37 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf Blvd

Trespass

6/21, 4:35 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Blvd

Trespass

6/25, 4:27 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Blvd