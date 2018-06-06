Local Crime Watch: June 7

A sampling of police reports from May 17 through June 1 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

5/25 – Burglary to a residence in the 5100 block of Newton Avenue South. A resident saw a black male trying to open her window and gain entry into the house. When she yelled at him, he took off running in an unknown direction.

5/25 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5100 block of Pine Grove Terrace. A purse was taken from an unlocked vehicle. The purse and several cards were found in the street in the 1500 block of 51st Street South.

5/26 – Traffic arrest in the 1200 block of 49th Street South. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped a vehicle driven by Arika Zemola for a tag violation. Zemola’s license had been revoked since 2016 for driving under the influence and failure to comply with ignition interlock restrictions. She was arrested for driving while her license suspended or revoked, which is a felony.

5/26 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1200 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that sometime overnight their unlocked vehicle was broken into in the driveway and a $300 pair of sunglasses was stolen.

5/26 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1100 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that their vehicle was broken into during the night but nothing was taken. Officer Sigsbee located vehicle registration and paperwork for another car in the street in front of this house that ultimately was traced back to a stolen vehicle.

5/26 – Stolen vehicle in the 5300 block of Newton Avenue South. Officer Sigsbee found a vehicle registration in front of a residence where a vehicle was broken into. When he was able to reach the owner of the vehicle.

5/28 – Child abuse in the 900 block of 58th Street South. A 17-year-old male got into an argument with his mother’s fiancé. William Rutherford grabbed the juvenile by his neck and left scratch marks. Rutherford was arrested for child abuse since the victim was under 18 years old.

5/28 – Possession of a cocaine/marijuana in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Joshua Moran was intoxicated at a bar and at some point passed out. Before passing out he pulled his hand out of his pants pocket and dropped a baggie with white powder in it, which was later determined to be cocaine. Moran also had 10 grams of marijuana in his pocket. He was arrested for possession of a cocaine and marijuana.

5/29 – Trespass in the 5500 block of 13th Avenue South. Officers conducting a house check on a vacant residence found three people inside the residence. The parties were trespassed from the location and code enforcement was notified.

5/29 – Stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident reported that a person he knows took his vehicle, television and two cell phones without his permission.

5/29 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Two people left a store with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying for it.

5/30 – Assist outside agency in the 5600 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An elderly male received phone calls the past few weeks from someone asking for money. He sent $8,000 dollars to an unknown person. These individuals that asked for money are located in South Carolina, Jacksonville and Riverview.

Battery

5/22, 6 p.m., 5300 block of 21st Avenue S

5/28, 11 a.m., 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

5/24, 6 a.m., 5100 block of Newton Avenue S

Burglary – structure

5/23, midnight, 2600 block of 45th Street S

Burglary – vehicle

5/19, midnight, 3000 block of 56th Street S

5/24, 7 p.m., 5100 block of Pine Grove Terrace S

5/26, 4 a.m., 1100 block of 53rd Street S

5/26, 8 p.m., 1200 block of 53rd Street S

5/30, 8 p.m., 5400 block of 10th Avenue S

5/30, 9 p.m., 5900 block of 20th Avenue S

Theft – grand

5/17, midnight, 900 block of 58th Street S

5/17, 8 a.m., 3000 block of Beach Boulevard S

5/22, 2:30 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

5/28, 4 p.m., 5200 block of 17th Avenue S

5/29, 5 p.m., 3100 block of Beach Boulevard S

Theft – petit

5/18, midnight, 1000 block of 52nd Street S

5/20, 9:20 a.m., 1900 block of 49th Street S

5/23, 10 a.m., 2000 block of 52nd Street S

5/24, 8 a.m., 3200 block of 58th Street S

5/30, 3 p.m., 5400 block of 8th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

5/26, 8 p.m., 5300 block of Newton Avenue S

Shoplifting

5/28, 8:19 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

5/21, 5:40 a.m., 2800 block of Beach Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

5/19, 1 a.m., 5600 block of 30th Avenue S

5/20, 7:32 p.m., 5000 block of 14th Avenue S

5/29, 5 p.m., 5000 block of Tangerine Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

5/25, 9:30 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

5/21, 4 p.m., 1400 block of Durling Drive S

5/22, 10 p.m., 7000 block of Hibiscus Avenue S

Shoplifting

5/24, 4:47 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

5/27, 11:14 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

5/31, 12:01 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

5/26, 6 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

6/1, 11:46 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – business

5/18, 5 a.m., 7300 block of Sunset Way

Burglary – residence

5/26, 7:56 p.m., 7800 block of Boca Ciega Drive

5/28, 11 p.m., 7100 block of Coquina Way

Burglary – vehicle

5/19, 5 p.m., 100 block of South Tessier Drive

5/19, 11 p.m., 2600 block of West Vina Del Mar Boulevard

5/24, 2 a.m., 3100 block of East Vina Del Mar Boulevard

5/25, 2 a.m., 3100 block of East Vina Del Mar Boulevard

5/28, 9:53 p.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – grand

5/25, 3 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/26, 2:24 p.m., 6900 block of Beach Plaza

5/31, 8:39 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

5/17, 12:28 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/20, 5 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/21, 8 a.m., 4300 block of Belle Visa Drive

5/21, 3:50 p.m., 4900 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/23, 5:28 p.m., 7200 block of Gulf Boulevard

5/28, 5 p.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue