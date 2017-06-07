Local Crime Watch: June 8

A sampling of police reports from May 26 through June 6 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Shooting Update

St. Petersburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating a person that was shot that took place in the area of 15th Avenue South and 45th Street.

At 12:21 p.m., police received calls of a person shot and shots being fired in the aforementioned area. When officers arrived on scene, they located a middle-aged man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being treated for his wound(s) that are currently considered non-life-threatening.

Major Crimes Unit detectives are actively investigating this matter, and as further information is obtained or developed, updates will be provided.

Gulfport

A gray Toyota with a handgun inside was reported stolen from a residence in the 5900 block of 9th Avenue South on May 26. The car was burglarized two weeks earlier, and the victim believes the suspect took a duplicate key from inside the car at that time. The car was later recovered at Town Shores, but the gun was missing.

A purse containing several credit cards, cash, identification, gold and a woman’s bracelet was reported stolen from an unlocked car parked in the 4600 block of 29th Ave. S. A cell phone was also stolen, and later recovered in a separate incident involving a stolen vehicle.

Sergeant Burkhart located a stolen Hyundai in a guest parking space at Town Shores. He requested members of his squad check guest parking spaces around the complex, and a total of four vehicles were recovered throughout the night. Stolen property was also recovered from some of the vehicles.

The owner of a business in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard reported on May 27 that several bottles of beer were stolen from an outside area where alcohol was kept. Surveillance video helped officers to identify the suspects, some of whom officers had contact with recently. Dakota Foxworth, Jasmyn McHugh and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested. A fourth suspect is still being sought. While interviewing Foxworth it was discovered that he had stolen a watch valued at $300 from another local business. He is also being charged for that theft.

Officers Motte and Rossi discovered a vehicle reported stolen in St. Petersburg parked in a guest parking space at Town Shores. The owner requested that the vehicle not be processed because it was stolen previously and the fingerprint powder was not easily cleaned off.

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of 58th Street after a caller reported two male juveniles were attempting to steal bicycles using bolt cutters. Patrol officers located two juveniles matching their description behind O’Maddy’s. One had a set of bolt cutters taped to his thigh under his clothing. Both were arrested

Officers were dispatched to a report of an alarm at Save-A-Lot. The incident was determined to be a false alarm, the eighth this year for the business, and an ordinance violation was issued.

Officers observed a woman lying on the ground in the area of 15th Avenue South and 58th Street on May 29. She agreed to a search and was found to be in possession of drugs. She was transported to the hospital a treatment, and arrested for possession of cocaine upon her release.

Officer Marshall observed a person he was familiar with leaving a local bar and getting into his car. Believing the driver had a suspended license he checked the database and determined the driver had a business purposes only license. Zbigniew Rusniak appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested following a DUI investigation and arrested for driving under the influence. His breath alcohol content was .178/.175. This was Rusniak’s fifth DUI arrest.

Officers responded to a three-car crash in the 800 block of 58th Street after a dog ran into the roadway which caused two of the vehicles to brake very hard. A third vehicle in the line of traffic did not see the dog or the other vehicles braking and struck the rear of the second vehicle, sending it into the first vehicle. The dog was not injured, and the driver who caused the crash received a citation for careless driving.

Officers were dispatched to an unattended death in the 2700 block of 49th Street on May 31 after a woman was found deceased inside her home by a friend. The friend had not seen the woman for approximately 48 hours. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The Marine Unit was on the water for three hours this week. Officer Marshall attempted to locate suspects in a burglary and assisted with a water rescue in which a woman went missing while swimming. She was later found on Shore Drive in South Pasadena.

