Local Crime Watch: March 14

A sampling of police reports from February 28 through March 9 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

2/28 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5200 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident reported seeing a person in his neighbor’s car. While the responding officer was conducting a neighborhood canvass, it was discovered that another vehicle in the neighborhood was burglarized. There were no signs of forced entry to either vehicle.

3/1 – Criminal mischief in the 2000 block of 52nd Street South. A woman reported that a person known to her punched and kicked her vehicle several times causing damage to it.

3/2 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5400 block of 15th Avenue South. A resident reported that he left his vehicle parked in front of his home with the windows down and his phone mounted to a holder on the windshield. When he returned to his vehicle the phone was gone.

3/2 – Stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of 14th Avenue South. A St Petersburg Police Department officer located a vehicle in an alleyway at 5th Avenue North and Park Street. When they made contact with the owner they discovered it had been stolen from her driveway in Gulfport overnight.

3/2 – Burglary to a vessel in the Gulfport Marina. A boat owner called from Atlanta to report that several weeks ago his boat was vandalized and partially sunk at the Gulfport Marina. He also reported that several items were stolen from the boat.

3/2 – Battery in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue South. A resident reported that during the previous night, officers were out at his residence for a reported battery between him and his roommate. He stated that after the officers left, the roommate kicked a door into his arm and pinned him against the wall before leaving the residence.

3/3 – Assist in a child protection investigation in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officers responded to a residence to assist with the removal of a juvenile from her home. The juvenile had not been enrolled in school in three years. The juvenile is currently on probation and a stipulation of her probation is that she attends school. The juvenile was arrested for violation of probation and her mother was also arrested for child neglect.

3/3 – Attempted burglary to a vehicle in the 2600 block of 54th Street South. Officer Janovich heard what sounded like a car alarm going off in the area. As he was checking the area, he found a vehicle with its emergency flashers flashing and passenger side door partially open. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer responded to assist with a track but no one was found in the area. It was later determined that nothing was missing from the vehicle.

3/4 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 700 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported that he had video of his neighbor’s truck being broken into around 3:45 a.m. that day. The owner of the vehicle confirmed his truck was burglarized but stated that he did not call police because he had to get to work.

3/3 – Theft at the Gulfport Library. A woman reported that she left her wallet on the counter at the library while she walked over to use the copier machine. After leaving the library, she realized she did not have her wallet and went back to look for it. By the time she returned, someone had stolen it from the counter.

3/3 – Assist other agency with a runaway juvenile in the 1800 block of 55th Street South.

The Habitual Offender Monitoring and Enforcement (HOME) unit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office requested that an officer respond to an address in Gulfport to determine if a juvenile was home. The juvenile is court ordered to be at home, work, or school and has a curfew requiring him to be home. Officer Janovich went to the juvenile’s home and determined that he had left the residence. The juvenile cut his ankle monitor off and it was located in the 4800 block of 18th Avenue South. The juvenile was entered as a runaway as well. The St. Petersburg Police Department located the juvenile on March 5th and he was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

3/3 – Burglary to a vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card in the 5900 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident noticed transactions on her debit card that she did not make. She determined that someone had gotten into her unlocked car and took her wallet, which contained her debit card.

3/5 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 800 block of Gray Street South. A resident observed juveniles attempting to get into his neighbor’s car and his car. When he yelled at them they ran north. St. Petersburg police were notified of the incident. Later on, officers were called back to the area to meet with St. Petersburg detectives. The detectives had located the juveniles in their city and began watching them as they attempted to enter other vehicles. They were taken into custody after successfully entering an unlocked vehicle. All three juveniles had items in their possession that were taken from a vehicle on Gray Street. The property was all returned to the owner. All three juveniles were arrested for the attempted and committed burglaries. Two of them live in Gulfport.

3/6 – Stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that a relative had stolen her car. The suspect, Christopher Alaimo, was located and arrested. The car was recovered at the location where Alaimo was found.

3/6 – Retail theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A female placed a large amount of frozen meat from a food store into a bag and walked out without paying for it. The store manager followed the suspect and she dropped the bag. She was last seen walking west on Tangerine Avenue South.

2/28 to 3/6 – The marine unit was on the water for approximately three hours this week. Marine unit officers made contact with three boaters, conducted two vessel stops and issued two marine citations.

Battery

3/1, 12:25 a.m., 6200 block of 15th Avenue S

3/1, 1 a.m., 6200 block of 15th Avenue S

3/1, 11:38 p.m., 1400 block of Freemont Street S

3/4, 2 p.m., 5100 block of 11th Avenue S

3/7, 8:48 p.m., 6300 block of 11th Avenue S

Burglary – residence

3/3, 8 p.m., 2700 block of Beach Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

3/1, 9 a.m., 5400 block of 15th Avenue S

3/1, noon, 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

3/3, 1:47 a.m., 2600 block of 54th Street S

3/3, 3:40 a.m., 700 block of Gray Street S

3/3, 9:30 p.m., 5900 block of 9th Avenue S

3/5, 12:40 a.m., 800 block of Gray Street S

Shoplifting

3/5, 12:13 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

3/4, 2 p.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Theft – petit

3/3, 10 a.m., 5500 block of 28th Avenue S

3/5, 5 a.m., 5300 block of 26th Avenue S

3/8, noon, 5000 block of 29th Avenue S

Theft –vehicle

3/5, 9 p.m., 2600 block of 53rd Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

2/28, 2:59 p.m., 2000 block of 52nd Street S

South Pasadena

Battery – aggravated

3/7, 11:27 p.m., 1700 block of Lighthouse Terrace S

Theft – petit

3/6, 2:20 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

3/2, 11:11 p.m., Corey Avenue and Sunset Way

3/6, 3:36 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/6, 9 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – business

Burglary – vehicle

Theft – grand

3/2, noon, 8700 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petty

Trespassing

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/7, 10:54 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/8, 3:22 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/8, 10:31 p.m., 7800 block of Boca Ciega Drive

3/9, 9 a.m., 300 block of Corey Avenue