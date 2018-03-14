Local Crime Watch: March 15

A sampling of police reports from March 1 through March 11 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department, Pinellas County Crime Viewer and Media Alert.

Gulfport

3/1 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6000 block of Fairway Bay Boulevard South.

Officers responded to assist the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies in reference to vehicle burglaries that have been occurring in South Pasadena. With the help of Gulfport officers, two juvenile suspects were located and taken into custody. Through the investigation it was determined that the two juveniles committed a vehicle burglary in Gulfport. The victim refused to press charges for the vehicle burglary. The juveniles were turned over to their parents.

3/1 – Violation of injunction in the 1100 block of 58th Street South. Officers responded to a keep the peace for a woman wishing to return home after a court appearance where an injunction was issued to a man who had been living with her. When officers arrived, they found that the man was present and was refusing to leave when he was instructed to do so by officers. Michael Anthony Whitney (Aka: Michael Larusso) was arrested.

3/2 – Burglary to a residence in the 5900 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident reported that his unsecured bicycle was stolen from the curtilage of his home at some point over the prior week.

3/2 – Fraud in the 5700 block of 31st Avenue South. A resident reported that she got a bill from Sears indicating she owed on a purchase made at a store in another part of Florida that she had never been to. Apparently, someone had fraudulently used her personal information to make the purchase.

3/3 – Criminal mischief at the Happy Home Center. The night shift staff received an alarm call to the business shortly before shift change and discovered that someone had thrown a rock through a glass door. The door and windows have bars so the suspect was not able to gain entry.

3/3 – Trespass in the 2500 block of 53rd Street South. Officers responded to a burglary in progress. A male walked into the victim’s home early in the morning. Douglas Glidden was located passed out in the back yard of the residence and was extremely intoxicated. The homeowner did not want to file charges for trespassing and a family member responded to the scene to take Douglas home.

3/3 – Retail theft in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard South. A person called over a dispute at a bar. The caller did not like the way she and her family were treated. The manager explained that one of them did not pay their bill. Further investigation revealed that the caller had actually gone back into the bar and removed the money that was left to pay the bill. She will be charged with the theft.

3/4 – Armed robbery in the 1700 block of 53rd Street South. A male came to the police station to report that he went to visit a female friend at her apartment and when he walked inside, two black males pulled guns on him and robbed him of his wallet, phone, and jewelry. The suspects have been identified. However, the victim has since declined to prosecute the case.

3/4 – Battery in the 800 block of 59th Street South. Two neighbors are in an ongoing dispute over the trimming of palm trees that straddle the property line. One of the neighbors complained to her friend “Mark” about the issue and Mark decided to go over to the neighbor’s house and punch him in the face. Mark was gone on arrival and the neighbor who sent him over there claimed to not have any information on his identity.

3/4 – Warrant arrest in the 1700 block of 51st Street South. Officers responded to a suspicious person call involving two males running through yards near where the armed robbery occurred. Officer Nicita located Ibn Scott walking down the street and detained him. It was determined that he was one of the suspects in the robbery and had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and taken to the station for questioning.

3/4 – Possession of cocaine in the 4600 block of 29th Avenue South. Silas Daniel was a witness to a crash. When the investigating officer ran his information, the computer returned a wanted message. Daniel was wanted by St Petersburg Police for a felony. He was arrested and during a search, cocaine was found in his pants pocket.

3/4 – Violation of a concealed weapons permit in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Paege Chafin was intoxicated and causing a disturbance in a bar. The staff wanted her trespassed. Officers observed that she was carrying a handgun that was not entirely concealed. Chafin has a concealed carry license, but that does not allow open carry, nor does it allow one to carry inside a bar. She was arrested and charged accordingly.

3/5 – Traffic arrest in the 2200 block of Beach Boulevard. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped Ruthie Clark for a tag attached but not assigned. Her license was suspended, she was driving an unregistered vehicle with no insurance and had two small children in the back with no seatbelts. Ruthie was arrested for felony driving while having a license suspended along with other criminal traffic offenses.

3/5 – Battery in the 5000 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident called to report a battery. Three people were staying at a residence and one of the residents did not want one of the other residents to stay there. This led to a fight between two of them. No one wanted to prosecute.

3/6 – Assist other agency in the 5100 block of 11th Avenue South. School Resource Officer Hawkins, of the Pinellas County Schools Police, requested assistance from GPD when a fight broke out among students at Disston Academy. Officers arrived to find Hawkins attempting to arrest a female, later identified as 18-year-old Nyana King, who was offering active resistance. After helping subdue King and secure her in a patrol car, the officers witnessed her trying to kick out the car window from the inside. They had to immobilize her legs with a hobble restraint, which quelled her aggression. Pinellas County Schools Police charged her with disorderly conduct.

3/6 – Violation of home detention (felony) in the 1800 block of 55th Street South. A member of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office HOME unit requested that Gulfport officers attempt to make contact with a juvenile who violated the condition of his home detention. The juvenile failed to properly charge his ankle monitor, making it impossible to track his whereabouts. Contact was made with the juvenile and he was arrested.

3/7 – Burglary to a residence in the 1700 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that multiple electronic devices were stolen from inside her house.

3/7 – Theft in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to the beach for a report of money stolen from the victim’s wallet. This investigation is still ongoing.

St. Petersburg

3/7 – Victim found in Lake Maggiore Park on March 1 dies. Just after 11:30 a.m. on March 1, a city park worker discovered 43-year-old Christie L. New suffering from life-threatening trauma. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. St. Petersburg Police detectives are looking for tips to help bring closure to her family. If anyone has any information about New, they may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 for providing information that leads to an arrest by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

Crime Index:

Gulfport

Battery

3/3, 11:30 a.m., 59th Street S and 9th Avenue S

3/4, 4:05 p.m., 5000 block of 9th Avenue S

3/6, 6:05 p.m., 58th Street S and 11th Avenue S

Battery – aggravated

3/4, 10:40 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Burglary – residence

3/6, midnight, 1700 block of 53rd Street S

3/7, 8 a.m., 5300 block of 29th Avenue S

3/7, 8:15 a.m., 4900 block of 12th Avenue S

Robbery – armed

3/3, 10:30 a.m., 1700 block of 53rd Street S

Theft – grand

3/7, 10:15 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Theft – petit

3/2, unknown time, 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

3/3, 7 p.m., 5300 block of 21st Avenue S

3/6, 4:10 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

3/7, 1 p.m., 1200 block of 58th Street S

3/9, 9 p.m., 2500 block of 57th Street S

Trespassing

3/8, unknown time, 900 block of 58th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/2, 3:30 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Battery

3/8, 6:44 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Robbery – unarmed

3/5, 4:30 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

3/9, 4:01 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

3/9, 10:17 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

3/3, 10:15 p.m., 200 block of 46th Avenue

Theft – grand

3/8, 3 p.m., 300 block of South Tessier Drive

3/9, 6:46 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/11, 7:30 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

3/3, 2:40 p.m., 5000 block of Gulf Boulevard