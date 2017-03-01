Local Crime Watch: March 2

A sampling of police calls and criminal activity in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg from Feb 22 to Feb 28.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport City Manager’s Report, St. Petersburg Police Department

Student Arrested for Bringing Machete onto Campus

On February 22 St. Petersburg Police School Resource Officers arrested Daquan Maybell, 18, on the Lakewood High School campus. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Maybell concealed a 28-inch machete inside a trombone case in the band room. Weapons of any kind are not permitted on school property.

Maybell claimed he brought the machete to school because he was going to do yard work immediately after school. It was discovered when another student opened the case to use the instrument.

St. Petersburg Police Investigating a Death

On February 27, shortly after 7 p.m., police were called to the 4400 block of 10th Avenue

N. for an injured man. The adult male man had suffered upper body trauma and was later pronounced dead at Bayfront Health.

At this time, investigators are trying to determine whether the trauma occurred there or at a separate location. The investigation is ongoing.

Gulfport

Officers were dispatched to McDonalds on February 17 after staff reported an intoxicated man was causing a scene. He was given a written trespass warning, but lingered in traffic on Gulfport Boulevard, endangering himself. He was taken into protective custody under the Marchman Act and transported to the Pinellas County Jail to sober up.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of 49th Street after a woman visited her husband’s business and discovered his girlfriend was there. She battered the girlfriend and left the scene.

A resident in the 5200 block of 6th Place reported that someone fraudulently gained access to her bank accounts and transferred $800 a day from her money market account to her savings account. The suspect then made several $6,000 withdrawals totaling more than $25,000 from her savings account.

A man reported on February 20 that a worker at a repair shop in the 1900 block of 49th Street left a window open on his car and someone entered the vehicle and stole several items including a purse, cash and ID cards.

A resident in the 5200 block of 21st Avenue reported on February 21 that her personal information was used to open several credit cards. The problem was discovered before the cards could be used.

A visitor tied up his rowboat at the Casino dock in the early morning and discovered it missing later in the day. Security video showed a male untying the boat and moving it to the other side of the dock before leaving in his own boat.

Theft-Grand

2/22, 6:15 a.m., 5500 Block of Shore Blvd. S

2/24, 12 p.m., 7400 Block of Sun Island Dr. S

2/25, 12:30 p.m., 2700 Block of 49th St S

2/25, 4 p.m., 5000 Block of 28th Ave. S

2/27, 2500 Block of Premier Dr S

2/28, 8 a.m., 5100 Block of 8th Ave S

Theft-Petit

2/24, 4 p.m., 3200 Block of 58th St. S

2/24, 12 p.m., 5500 Block of 28th Ave. S

Stolen Vehicle

2/28, 7 a.m., 5500 Block of 17th Ave. S

Vandal/Crim Misch

2/22, 9 a.m., 6200 Block of Vista Verde Dr W

2/26, Unknown time, 17th Ave. S & 52nd St S

Burglary-Residence

2/24, 7 p.m., 3000 Block of 57th St. S

2/26, 7 p.m., 5700 Block of 19th Ave. S

Burglary-Vehicle

2/26, 11 p.m., 5000 Block of Tangerine Ave S

Battery-Sexual

2/23, 10 p.m., address unavailable

Battery

2/23, 8 p.m., 49th St. S & Jersey Ave. S

South Pasadena

Theft-Grand

2/27, 12 p.m. 900 Block of Pasadena Ave S

Burglary-Vehicle

2/25, 8:30 a.m., 2000 Block of Dolphin Blvd. S

2/25, 9:24 a.m., 1500 Block of Sea Gull Dr S

2/27, 8 a.m., Block of Dolphin Blvd S

Theft-Petit

2/23, 9 p.m., 1600 Block of Pasadena Ave S

2/25, 6:23 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd. S

2/27, 11:59 p.m., 1100 Block of Rue Des Rois

Vandal/Crim Misch

2/26, 3:30 p.m.,1000 Block of Brookwood Ct S

Battery

2/28, 12 p.m., 64th St. S & 9th Ave. S

St. Pete Beach

Theft-Petit

2/22, 12:30 p.m., 7000 Block of Gulf Blvd

2/23, 8:25 p.m., 6300 Block of Gulf Blvd

2/24, 12 p.m., 300 Block of 41st Ave

2/28, unknown time, 6300 Block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Grand

2/22, 7 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Blvd

2/25, 6:11 p.m., 600 Block of Capri Blvd

2/27, 7:30 a.m., 6300 Block of Gulf Blvd

2/28, 9 p.m., 600 Block of 73rd Ave

Theft-Shoplifting

2/26, 12:46 p.m., 300 Block of 75th Ave

Burglary-Vehicle

2/28, 10 p.m., 4400 Block of Gulf Blvd

Vandal/Crim Misch

2/25, 11:44 p.m., 7500 Block of Blind Pass Rd

2/28, 3 a.m., 4400 Block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Vehicle

2/28, 11 p.m., 4000 Block of Gulf Blvd

Battery

2/25, 11:23 p.m.,100 Block of 9th Ave