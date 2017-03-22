Local Crime Watch: March 23

A sampling of police reports from March 9 through March 20 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport City Manager’s Report, the Gulfport Police and the St. Petersburg Police.

Gulfport

3/9 – Burglary of a residence in the 2600 block of 47th Street S. – A female resident observed a black male knock on her front door and look in through the window. He then went around to the side garage entrance and ripped a door off of the hinges to gain entry to the house. The suspect fled when confronted by the homeowner and ran into St. Petersburg. While officers were investigating this call, the suspect broke into a second home in St. Petersburg and he was eventually tracked down and caught by a K-9 officer. The victim in our case positively identified Willie King as the person who broke into her home and he was arrested on multiple felony charges.

3/9 – Fraud in the 1000 block of 59th Street S. – A resident returned home from vacation and found several new credit cards in the mail with a secondary name on the accounts and a change of address notice from the post office. It appears someone in Virginia fraudulently altered her credit accounts and tried to have the new cards sent to their address.

3/9 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 3000 block of Dupont Street S. – A resident reported that her unlocked vehicle was broken into four days prior and cash and gift cards were taken from the console.

3/9 – Theft at Boca Ciega High School – A student reported that her bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at the front of the school. Officer Langston was able to track down the student who took the bike and he returned it immediately to school. The victim did not want to press charges.

3/9 – Violation of probation in the 700 block of 51st Street S. – Officer Ross stopped a juvenile for riding a bicycle at night without lights. The juvenile was on probation and had a curfew which he was violating. The juvenile was arrested for violation of probation.

3/10 – Criminal mischief in the 5300 block of 29th Avenue S. – Two neighbors were involved in an altercation over one of the neighbor’s driving. One of the males decided to shoot at potted plants owned by the other with a pellet gun and damaged them. Officers confiscated multiple pellet guns from the suspect and the victim did not want to prosecute.

3/10 – Burglary of a residence in the 1800 block of 52nd Street S. – Officers were dispatched to a burglary where several juveniles were seen cutting locks off of bicycles. Officer Hutsko located the juveniles at 52nd Street S. and Tangerine Avenue S., and stopped them. A victim identified one of the bikes as belonging to him and the bolt cutters they used were found a short distance from where the suspects were stopped. Two of the juveniles were arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

3/11 – Fraud in the 5700 block of 13th Avenue S. – A resident reported that he filed his income tax with the IRS and learned that someone had used his identity and filed already.

3/11 – Battery in the 800 block of 59th Street S. – Neighbors who have been involved in an on-going dispute were filming each other on their cell phones. One neighbor entered the other neighbor’s property and slapped the cell phone out of his hand. The case has been forwarded to the State Attorney’s office to determine prosecution.

3/12 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Freemont Street – Two juveniles were seen in the parking lot of the Rosa Apartments, one of them pulling on car doors trying to open them. The juveniles were located in the area by police. One of them stated that the other was attempting vehicle burglaries and also pointed out to officers that the same suspect had burglarized two other cars near Tomlinson Park that morning. Dequan Owens was arrested and charged with the burglaries. He was also in violation of his probation, an additional criminal charge.

3/13 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 6100 block of 10th Avenue S. – A resident reported that she found a wallet on the ground. The responding officer determined that the wallet belonged to a neighbor who had left it in her unlocked vehicle overnight and someone tampered with it.

3/14 – Stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of 12th Avenue S. – A resident reported that some time overnight a Yamaha scooter was stolen from the yard.

3/14 – Theft in the 5000 block of 9th Avenue S. – A resident reported that at around midnight his security cameras captured an unknown suspect walking onto his front porch and stealing his motorcycle helmet, jacket, gloves and boots.

3/14 – Dog-at-large ordinance violation in the 5200 Block of 13th Avenue S. – A resident called to report that two dogs were running loose and killed a cat. The dogs were located and the owner was issued an ordinance violation for having dogs at large.

3/14 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S. – The owner of Gulfport Produce flagged down an officer and advised he had some damaged fruit at his store. This occurred sometime between Friday night after 6 p.m. and Saturday at 5 a.m.

Burglary – vehicle

3/19, 2 p.m., 5700 Block of 25th Avenue S

3/12, 10 a.m., 2000 Block of 54th Street S

3/12, 2:30 p.m., 6100 Block of 10th Avenue S

Theft – grand

3/13, 12:19 a.m., 5000 Block of 9th Avenue S

Theft – petit

3/16, 11:50 p.m., 2600 Block of 54th Street S

3/16, 4 p.m., 4900 Block of 24th Avenue S

3/14, 3:15 p.m., 5200 Block of 9th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

3/13, 10:30 p.m., 5000 Block of 12th Avenue S

Trespass

3/12, 1 p.m., 800 Block of Hull Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/13, 6 p.m., 5100 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Theft – shoplifting

3/16, 6:53 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

3/15, 1:50 a.m., 9500 Block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – residence

3/14, 9 a.m., 5400 Block of Leilani Drive

Theft – grand

3/17, 7 p.m., 6200 Block of Gulf Boulevard

3/15, 8:39 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard

3/14, 8 a.m., 5300 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – shoplifting

3/15, midnight., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

3/20, 11 a.m., 100 Block of Corey Avenue

3/15, 1 a.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Boulevard

3/14, 12:29 a.m., 500 Block of Corey Avenue