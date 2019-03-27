Local Crime Watch: March 28

A sampling of police reports from March 14 through March 20 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Gulfport

3/14 – Robbery in the 5500 block of 18th Avenue South. A resident was walking home intoxicated from a family member’s house. The victim reported being attacked by a group of males but was unable to provide a description. The unknown suspects took $30 cash and fled the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing.

3/15 – Attempted residential burglary in the 2300 block of 53rd Street South. A resident called to report that someone had attempted to steal two kayaks from a carport. The suspect cut one of them down but they were locked together by a cable. The suspect was unable to steal them because of the lock.

3/15 – Grand theft auto in the 5700 block of 19th Avenue South. A resident called to report that he had backed his pick-up truck against his fence to unload some items from it. The keys for the truck were in the cup holder and the truck was unlocked. A male suspect was seen driving away in the truck by the victim. The St Petersburg Police Department later located the truck and arrested two subjects.

3/15 – Warrant arrest in the 4900 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officers located Kenneth Jenkins who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Jenkins was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

3/16 – Suspicious vehicle/narcotics in the 2500 block of Premier Drive South. Officers were dispatched to a report of a white vehicle parked at the dead-end street. When officers made contact with the driver, a large plume of marijuana smoke came out of the driver’s side window. O’shon Allen admitted that he comes to the area when he is stressed out and watches the golfers while he smokes a joint. He was cooperative and had no criminal history so he was given an APAD referral.

3/16 – Felony DWLSR/Narcotics at McDonalds. Officer Bynum stopped a vehicle that had an altered tag where the expiration date had clearly been written on with a black marker. The driver, Robby Felton, admitted that he knew the car was not registered and that it was not insured. Felton, a registered habitual traffic offender, was arrested for felony driving with a suspended license. Officers searched the vehicle prior to impound and located marijuana and crack cocaine in the vehicle. Felton was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance as well.

3/16 – Domestic battery in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to the scene where a witness saw one female batter another and then continue the altercation in a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was the aggressor per the independent witness and after police attempted to execute a traffic stop on the vehicle, the vehicle fled from the location. The vehicle eventually stopped and Brianna Foushee was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, domestic battery and driving without a license.

3/16 – Animal call in the 2800 block of 59th Street South. A citizen reported an opossum was hit by a vehicle and injured near the entrance to Town Shores. Officers were able to corral the opossum into a travel crate. The opossum was transported to the emergency veterinarian for treatment. Follow up revealed the opossum is doing better and will be transported to Odessa where it will be rehabilitated.

3/16 – Burglary in the 4600 block of 29th Avenue South. A witness called police advising of a male attempting to steal a kayak from the Gulfport Marina. The witness was able to scare off the burglar. Officers arrived a short time later to recover the kayak, which had been cut from a cable lock. Marina Director Denis Frain was contacted and he was able to re-secure the kayak.

3/17 – Warrant in Mariners Cove. Officer Pope was conducting a business check and located Camilo Bustos sleeping in a tent on the property. Camilo had an active warrant out of Sarasota for violation of probation and was arrested.

3/17 – Battery in the 6200 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers responded to the location and found two brothers who were actively fighting. Upon arrival, the suspect was sitting on the roof of the residence and refused to come down. Probable cause was issued for the suspect to be arrested at a later date. David Nas was ultimately arrested the following day and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

3/18 – Theft warrant in the 1200 block of 52nd Street South. A neighbor who just moved into the area saw a female steal a stroller off of her neighbor’s porch and push it down the street. Brianna Brown was located several blocks away with her child in the stroller and admitted to stealing it because she was tired of carrying her 2-year-old. The owner was located at the residence where the theft occurred and did not want to prosecute for the theft. Brianna also had an active child support warrant and was taken into custody for that.

3/18 – Criminal mischief in the 5000 block of 12th Avenue South. A victim reported that a male teenager was walking down the road and got into a verbal argument with her husband. The teen then kicked over their mailbox and was last seen walking east into Childs Park. Officers circulated the area but could not locate the suspect.

3/19 – Grand theft auto, possession of controlled substance and resisting in the 2500 block of 57th Street South. James Taylor called to report his 2019 Cadillac XT4 had been stolen from his residence. Taylor reported that his son, Jason Taylor, stole his vehicle sometime during the night. Onstar was able to track the vehicle to 4135 3rd Avenue South. Chief Vincent located Jason at that address and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Officers also located a small bag of methamphetamine in his pocket. Jason was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and James Taylor was able to recover his vehicle.

3/20 – Missing adult in the 3100 block of Clinton Street South. Officers responded to a report of a missing 91-year-old female who had gone missing. The female was reported to have left her home at 9 a.m. and had not been heard from at the time of the call to the police (6:30 p.m.). Through investigative methods, officers located the missing women at another property she owned where it was determined she was safe and was returned home.

3/14 – 3/20 – The Marine Unit was used for 3.5 hours this week. Four boater contacts were made and a member of the Gulfport Police Citizens academy did a ride along.

Burglary – vehicle

3/16, 1:30 a.m., 2600 block of Upton Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/16, 2:00 a.m., 5800 block of Skimmer Point Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Alarm

3/15, 5:12 p.m., 3700 block of Belle Vista Drive E

Theft – grand

3/15, 8:25 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

3/16, 7:17 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

3/16, 1 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

3/15, 10:06 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard