Local Crime Watch: March 29

A sampling of police reports from March 15 through March 21 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

St. Pete Police Seek Officer Impersonator Suspect

St. Petersburg Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspecting of impersonating a police officer.

On Monday, March 26, law enforcement officials released a composite likeness of a man suspected of impersonating a police officer based on information provided by a victim, a woman, who was stopped on Thursday, March 22 at 10:30 p.m.

According to law enforcement, the victim says the suspect was driving a white sedan similar to an unmarked cruiser. The man pulled her over for a traffic stop in the area of 5th Avenue South just west of 34th Street South and asked for her driver’s license. Later, he drove off.

The suspect is described as being over six feet tall, with dark skin and a muscular build.

Police are investigating this case. If anyone has any information about his incident or a similar one, St. Petersburg Police ask that you call them at 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” plus your tip to TIP411.

According to police, members of the public are strongly advised to call the 911 emergency telephone number if they feel unsure about the identity of a police officer at any time. When you provide your location, the operator can verify whether or not it is a legitimate traffic stop.

Gulfport

3/15 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5500 block of 15th Avenue South. A resident parked at her house after a trip to the hardware store. She went inside but left her car window open with lumber she just bought sticking out. Someone reached in the open window and stole her purse. It was later found in her neighbor’s yard but her wallet was missing.

3/16 – Trespassing in the 5300 block of 27th Avenue South. Michael Kolb had been legally evicted from his apartment a few days prior. He was found inside the apartment again after having forced entry through a window. Kolb was arrested for trespassing in a structure.

3/16 – Burglary to a residence in the 2100 block of 58th Street South. Officers responded to a residence regarding a burglary in progress. The caller was calling from Pasco County and had received info that an unknown male was seen entering the residence. Officers made contact with the suspect and once he was identified the victim decided not to press charges. The victim requested that a trespass warning be issued to the suspect. The suspect was issued a trespass warning and released from custody.

3/18 – Warrant arrest in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Sigsbee checked a temporary tag on a vehicle in the alley and got a hit that the registered owner, Kathryn Mittler, had a warrant out of Hillsborough County for armed carjacking. She was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County jail.

3/18 – Battery/Baker Act in the 5300 block of 11th Avenue South. Officers responded to the area for a report of a female battering her mother inside a car at the intersection. Officers determined that the adult daughter is a diagnosed schizophrenic and has not been taking her medications. She snapped on her mother for no reason and was speaking in voices that were not her normal voice. She was taken into custody under the Baker Act.

3/18 – Theft in the 5100 block of 15th Avenue South. A resident reported that her American flag and pole were taken from the bracket attached to the front of her house.

3/18 – Providing a false name to law enforcement/arrest on warrant in the 800 block of 49th Street South. Salim Shakarzadeh was arrested after he was stopped for a traffic violation and provided a false name. He gave Officer Smith a name that was not his and eventually, with the assistance of a fingerprint scanner, he was identified. It was determined that the reason he provided a false name was because he knew he had outstanding warrants. He was also driving with a suspended license.

3/20 – Recovered stolen property in the 3800 block of 34th Street South. Officer Ross was able to locate two bicycles at a pawnshop in St. Petersburg that were stolen from Gulfport. The stolen bicycles were returned to their owner.

3/20 – Battery/child abuse in the 2900 block of Beach Boulevard. Officers responded to a call indicating people were fighting and one of them may have had a handgun. Officers were able to determine that there was no gun present. The case will be forwarded to the State Attorney for a determination of prosecution.

3/21 – Follow-up in reference a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 53rd Street South. Officer Marshall arrested Clayton Farley on a case he had been working for several weeks. Farley obtained a stolen vehicle title and then after it was forged to indicate the car was sold to him, he passed it as genuine to the Department of Motor Vehicles in order to get a new title in his name. Farley then used the new title to take possession of the victim’s car. He was charged with auto theft, possession of a title with intent to defraud, and uttering a forged instrument.

3/21 – Assist Other Agency in the 2800 block of 49th Street South. Officers responded to a passerby’s call that a male and female were fighting in the street. Contact was made with the couple, but both said that they were only arguing. It was then discovered that the male, later identified as Saviyon Thompson, was wanted by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for sale of marijuana. He was arrested without incident.

3/21 – Theft in the 2400 block of 53rd Street South. Officers responded to the location where two male juveniles stated the BMX bicycle another male was riding was stolen. Officers were able to determine that the bicycle was in fact reported stolen and the bicycle was seized. The owner of the bicycle was advised. The case will be forwarded to the St. Petersburg Police Department for further investigation.

Assault

3/21, 6:20 p.m., 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

3/16, 7 p.m., 5000 block of 23rd Avenue S

Theft – grand

3/19, 10 a.m., 5100 block of 8th Avenue S

3/19, 5:15 p.m., 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – petit

3/17, 8 p.m., 5100 block of 15th Avenue S

Trespassing

3/17, 2 a.m., 1100 block of 51st Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – shoplifting

3/20, 5:26 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Theft – grand

3/16, 5:30 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/17, 6:23 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/18, 11 p.m., 4300 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/20, 5 p.m., 8000 block of Sailboat Key Boulevard

Theft – petit

3/19, 3:30 p.m., 3600 block of Belle Vista Drive E

Theft – vehicle

3/16, 5:30 p.m., Sunset Way and 64th Avenue

3/18, 3 p.m., 400 block of Corey Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/16, 4:08 a.m., 4900 block of Gulf Boulevard